Supercharge Your CTV Media Strategy with Actionable Attention Insights

Historically there has been a lack of available KPIs to measure performance and optimize outcomes for CTV inventory, and there is a clear need for additional metrics to track CTV performance. With DV Authentic Attention® for CTV, advertisers can access granular insight into their CTV campaign performance, to gain measurement transparency, optimize performance, and improve media planning.

Brands using the new solution can access:

Best-in-class Ad Exposure and User Engagement Data for CTV

CTV Measurement Transparency, including day, app, media property, campaign and placement

Maximum Coverage with Scalable CTV Attention Measurement

Seamless Implementation and Reporting

