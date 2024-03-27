Supercharge Your CTV Media Strategy with Actionable Attention Insights

Historically there has been a lack of available KPIs to measure performance and optimize outcomes for CTV inventory, and there is a clear need for additional metrics to track CTV performance. With DV Authentic Attention® for CTV, advertisers can access granular insight into their CTV campaign performance, to gain measurement transparency, optimize performance, and improve media planning.
Brands using the new solution can access:
-
Best-in-class Ad Exposure and User Engagement Data for CTV
-
CTV Measurement Transparency, including day, app, media property, campaign and placement
-
Maximum Coverage with Scalable CTV Attention Measurement
-
Seamless Implementation and Reporting
Download our product fact sheet to learn more!