Double Verify Logo
get in touch
get in touch
get in touch
  • USA
  • Japan

Demand More from Your Data: Using AI to Drive ROI

dateOct 16, 2023
time4:40 pm (ET)
locationNew York

Today brands have access to more data than ever have before — from the quality of the environment in which an ad is served to the attention an ad is able to capture. How can brands use this data to optimize media strategy and make every dollar count?

In our AWNY session on Monday, October 16th at 4:40pm ET, our CEO, Mark Zagorski, will join a panel of industry experts to talk about how data and AI are transforming the industry, and the new possibilities this opens for brands to drive real, meaningful, and measurable outcomes. DV and other industry leaders will discuss:

  • Prioritizing the datasets that drive decisions
  • The emergence of AI as a transformative technology
  • The evolution of optimization – from manual to automated

Register here.

 

Reach out to Events@DoubleVerify.com to connect with us.

Let's Talk

Partnership starts with a conversation. Whether you have a question about our services, or would like to get a demo of our platform, we're happy to connect.

purple dark bg

We're Always Here for You!

Please provide your business details to get our guide.

We're Always Here for You!

We're Always Here for You!