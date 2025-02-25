DoubleVerify Expands Access to Open Web URL-Level Transparency

Transparency is the foundation of trust in digital advertising. As open web advertisers seek deeper insights to optimize their campaigns, DoubleVerify is expanding access to its URL-level reporting capabilities—providing greater visibility into classified content and enhancing media quality across the ecosystem.

What’s Changing?

DV already offers clients URL-level reporting on-demand. Now, in a move to further industry-wide transparency, we’re expanding our coverage by rolling out more comprehensive reporting to all DV advertisers. This will give open web advertisers broader access to granular insights and unlock new ways to maximize the value of DV data.

DV is launching broadened access to URL-level reporting in three key phases:

URL-Level Reporting – Available now: All DV advertisers using Brand Safety and Suitability measurement can request detailed URL-level reporting for deeper content visibility and media quality insights.

DV Pinnacle® Integration – Coming soon: Advertisers will be able to access URL-level insights directly within DV Pinnacle ® , our unified service and analytics platform, offering a seamless, streamlined view of their media quality data.

Third-Party Integrations – Coming later this year: DV will extend URL-level data to external platforms where advertisers can integrate their own data and apply advanced analytics for even richer insights.

For more information on URL-level reporting, reach out to your DV contact.

Supporting Broader Industry Initiatives

DV remains committed to helping advertisers avoid high-risk or illegal content. Learn more about our latest efforts, including the launch of:

“Highly Illicit: Do Not Monetize” content category

“Peer-to-Peer Sharing and Streaming” content category

Visit our recent blog post to explore how DV has strengthened protections against high-risk, ad-supported content. We will continue to invest in delivering industry-leading transparency to clients and partners.