Discover How Kroger Precision Marketing Improved Media Quality by 70%

Unlock the secrets behind Kroger Precision Marketing’s success in enhancing media quality for their advertisers. By leveraging DV’s retail media solution, Kroger Precision Marketing, powered by 84.51°, achieved remarkable improvements in brand suitability and operational efficiency.
Case Study Key Results:
- 44% Reduction in Brand Suitability Incidents (1 month post-activation)
- 79% Reduction in Brand Suitability Incidents (12 months post-activation)
Learn how DV’s retail media solution provides a comprehensive suite of verification and analytics tools that power performance for the world’s largest retailers and e-commerce platforms. Download the full case study today!
“DV’s ability to help with onboarding and quality assurance on an extraordinary number of campaigns has led to a far more efficient partnership than we have ever had with any other provider.” – Shannon Hartmann, 84.51°