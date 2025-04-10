Double Verify Logo
Discover How Kroger Precision Marketing Improved Media Quality by 70%

date04/10/2025 locationMarketing
Download Case Study

Unlock the secrets behind Kroger Precision Marketing’s success in enhancing media quality for their advertisers. By leveraging DV’s retail media solution, Kroger Precision Marketing, powered by 84.51°, achieved remarkable improvements in brand suitability and operational efficiency.

Case Study Key Results:

  • 44% Reduction in Brand Suitability Incidents (1 month post-activation)
  • 79% Reduction in Brand Suitability Incidents (12 months post-activation)

Learn how DV’s retail media solution provides a comprehensive suite of verification and analytics tools that power performance for the world’s largest retailers and e-commerce platforms. Download the full case study today!

“DV’s ability to help with onboarding and quality assurance on an extraordinary number of campaigns has led to a far more efficient partnership than we have ever had with any other provider.” – Shannon Hartmann, 84.51°

