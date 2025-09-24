DV’s Social Pre-Bid Solution Improved Brand Suitability for Standard Chartered Bank Hong Kong

Standard Chartered Bank Hong Kong, a key player in the rapidly growing Hong Kong personal loan market, recently prioritized addressing ad placements that were misaligned with its brand suitability settings on social media. The bank was concerned after seeing its ads appear alongside unsuitable content.

To ensure brand suitability, the bank partnered with DoubleVerify to leverage its social pre-bid solution, preventing ads from appearing alongside unsuitable content before bidding. This solution is powered by DV’s proprietary, AI-powered Universal Content Intelligence™ classification engine, which analyzes video, image, audio, speech, and text elements to deliver superior content classifications at scale.

