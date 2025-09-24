Double Verify Logo
DV’s Social Pre-Bid Solution Improved Brand Suitability for Standard Chartered Bank Hong Kong

09/24/2025 Case Study
Standard Chartered Bank Hong Kong, a key player in the rapidly growing Hong Kong personal loan market, recently prioritized addressing ad placements that were misaligned with its brand suitability settings on social media. The bank was concerned after seeing its ads appear alongside unsuitable content. 

To ensure brand suitability, the bank partnered with DoubleVerify to leverage its social pre-bid solution, preventing ads from appearing alongside unsuitable content before bidding. This solution is powered by DV’s proprietary, AI-powered Universal Content Intelligence™ classification engine, which analyzes video, image, audio, speech, and text elements to deliver superior content classifications at scale. 

Read the full case study to learn how Standard Chartered Bank Hong Kong reduced brand suitability incidents while also seeing 20% more leads and 10% more qualified leads.

