Double Verify Logo
get in touch
get in touch
get in touch

Indonesian CPG Brand Used DV’s Pre-Bid Solution to Minimize Unsuitable Social Ad Delivery Without Increasing Cost

date08/11/2025 locationMarketing ticket priceCase Study
Download Case Study

A global CPG brand in Indonesia partnered with DV to enhance brand suitability on social media using DV’s Universal Content Intelligence technology. By implementing pre-bid protection, they significantly reduced unsuitable ad placements without incurring higher cost increases. 

Encouraged by these outcomes, the brand expanded DV’s pre-bid protection across other social media campaigns. 

Download the full case study to learn more about how DV’s innovative solutions can safeguard your brand equity.

Let's Talk

Partnership starts with a conversation. Whether you have a question about our services, or would like to get a demo of our platform, we're happy to connect.

purple dark bg

We're Always Here for You!

Please provide your business details to get our guide.

We're Always Here for You!