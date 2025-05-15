Double Verify Logo
Mead Johnson Leveraged DV Scibids AI™ to Drive Ad Efficiencies at Scale on A Social Video Platform

05/15/2025 Case Study
Mead Johnson, a leading manufacturer of infant formula, recently launched a new ad campaign centered on the emotional journey of a mother and child to promote its flagship product, Enfamil. 

Their priority was an efficient campaign that also resonated with the specific audiences they aimed to reach on a social video platform. They achieved this through a multi-collaborative effort with Omnicom Media Group (OMG) Hong Kong, working closely with DV to activate Scibids AI™ an industry-leading, AI-driven tool that powers campaign optimization.  

Read the full case study on how they balanced resonant messaging and campaign efficiency.

