2024 Global Insights: EMEA Webinar

dateJun 04, 2024
time2:30 pm (BST)
Between the proliferation of made-for-advertising (MFA) content, increased opportunities on retail media networks (RMNs), the promises and challenges of AI, the future of responsible media buying, the importance of attention measurement and an evolving quality landscape — advertisers have a lot to navigate. 

On June 4 at 2:30 PM BST, DV’s Collette Spagnolo, VP, Marketing Analytics, [SPEAKER] and [SPEAKER] will discuss global shifts in advertising and the region-specific trends that make EMEA’s digital media ecosystems unique. 

