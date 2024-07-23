Back to Basics: Brand Safety and Suitability Insights to Navigate Election Season

Election cycles have a profound influence on both news and social media and have the potential to shape the discourse, content and dynamics within the digital media landscape. This year is historic when it comes to elections worldwide as over four billion people –– more than half of the global population –– live in countries that will hold nationwide elections in 2024.

Are you ready to tackle the challenges of election season advertising head-on? The political climate during an election can be a complex landscape for advertisers, with intensified political narratives, polarizing discussions and unsubstantiated information circulating on social media. However, with today’s brand safety and suitability tools and the power of artificial intelligence (AI) technology, it’s possible for advertisers to not only protect their brands from unsafe or unsuitable environments but also optimize campaigns without sacrificing scale.

Join us as DV experts dive into how brands can master their safety and suitability tool kit during elections. We’ll cover the following topics:

The difference between brand safety and suitability

How to create a comprehensive brand safety and suitability strategy

Essential tools for navigating election cycles with confidence

Protecting your brand on social media

Brand safety and suitability best practices

Back to Basics is a new DV webinar series where we break down important topics in digital advertising. The goal? To empower advertisers to navigate the digital landscape with confidence.