Back to Basics: How to Measure and Maximize Consumer Attention

dateDec 12, 2024
time12:00 pm (EST)
In today’s competitive advertising landscape, it’s not enough to capture impressions — you need to know if people are paying attention. Measuring attention delivers higher levels of transparency and confidence in your media investments. But what is attention in advertising and how is it measured?    

Join our Back to Basics webinar, where DV and industry experts will discuss how brands can explore the power of attention measurement. In this webinar, we’ll cover:

  • The importance of capturing attention in today’s media industry
  • What attention measurement is and how you can use it
  • The connection between attention measurement and performance outcomes 
  • How you can get started with attention measurement 

Register below! Back to Basics is a new DV webinar series where we break down important topics in digital advertising. The goal? To empower advertisers to navigate the digital landscape with confidence.

