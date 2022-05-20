 Admanagerforum Demand 2022 - DoubleVerify
Admanagerforum Demand 2022

dateJun 02, 2022
locationHamburg, Germany
Paying Attention to Your Ad Campaigns

Today’s media landscape, offers more content than ever before. Capturing consumers’ attention is critical to advertising success. But how can you be sure consumers are paying attention to your ads? At this year’s Admanagerforum Demand, we’ll present how marketers can harness the power of attention measurement to boost the performance of their advertising campaigns.

Speaker:

Michael Fuhrmann, RVP DACH & CEE at DoubleVerify

*This session will be in German

Register here

Reach out to Events@DoubleVerify.com to connect with us.

