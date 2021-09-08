DoubleVerify Joins IAB Europe's Trust and Transparency Webinar - DoubleVerify

The Great Debate – Trust And Transparency In Digital Advertising
Tackling Disinformation in the Industry
In our headline event, the great debate, we will address best practices, current initiatives and will do a deep dive into the latest policy and legal regulations to drive trust and transparency in our industry. Through a series of panel discussions, industry experts will share their views on what’s being done and what else needs to be done. IAB Europe’s Chief Economist will lead the conversation on what disinformation is, how it is grown, and what can be done by the industry to curb the spread. The panel will also focus on the ‘scrutiny of ads placement’ commitment of the Code of Practice on Disinfo + the revision of the Code itself.
Date: Tuesday, September 28
Time: 12:00pm CET
Speakers:
David Goddard, Senior Director, Business Development, DoubleVerify
Diana Romero, Manager, Digital Standards and Partnerships, RoW, PMX Global
Greg Mroczkowski, Policy Director, IAB Europe
Alberto Rabbachin – Deputy Head of Unit I.4: Media Convergence & Social Media; Directorate I – Media Policy; DG CONNECT- The Directorate‑General for Communications Networks, Content and Technology; European Commission
Justin Adler-Swanberg, Director, Marketplace Quality, MediaMath
Moderator: Daniel Knapp, Chief Economist, IAB Europe
Register for this event here.
