DoubleVerify Joins IAB Europe's Trust and Transparency Webinar - DoubleVerify

The Great Debate – Trust And Transparency In Digital Advertising

Tackling Disinformation in the Industry

In our headline event, the great debate, we will address best practices, current initiatives and will do a deep dive into the latest policy and legal regulations to drive trust and transparency in our industry. Through a series of panel discussions, industry experts will share their views on what’s being done and what else needs to be done. IAB Europe’s Chief Economist will lead the conversation on what disinformation is, how it is grown, and what can be done by the industry to curb the spread. The panel will also focus on the ‘scrutiny of ads placement’ commitment of the Code of Practice on Disinfo + the revision of the Code itself.

Date: Tuesday, September 28

Time: 12:00pm CET

Speakers:

David Goddard, Senior Director, Business Development, DoubleVerify

Diana Romero, Manager, Digital Standards and Partnerships, RoW, PMX Global

Greg Mroczkowski, Policy Director, IAB Europe

Alberto Rabbachin – Deputy Head of Unit I.4: Media Convergence & Social Media; Directorate I – Media Policy; DG CONNECT- The Directorate‑General for Communications Networks, Content and Technology; European Commission

Justin Adler-Swanberg, Director, Marketplace Quality, MediaMath

Moderator: Daniel Knapp, Chief Economist, IAB Europe

Register for this event here.

