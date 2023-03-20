Double Verify Logo
DV Helped a Global CPG Brand in Brazil Make Informed Buying Decisions Across Social Platforms

date03/20/2023 locationMarketing ticket priceCase Study
A global consumer packaged goods (CPG) company wanted to grow its brand awareness through video ad campaigns on social platforms and needed a way to efficiently allocate its media budget in Brazil. However, it was difficult for the brand to holistically examine cross-platform performance. Download our case study to learn how DoubleVerify equipped the brand with a comprehensive representation of media performance across two social platforms, unlocking new information that informed their social planning decisions.

