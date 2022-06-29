DV Viewability Metrics Informed Bimbo Mexico’s Media Planning and Investment Decisions on Mobile App Inventory - DoubleVerify

The multinational Mexican brand, Bimbo Mexico, did not have extensive viewability data and relied on self-reported platform metrics to inform their media plans. Bimbo Mexico wanted an independent way to validate their strategy and justify their digital media budget allocations. Download our case study to learn how DV provided Bimbo Mexico with measurement and viewability insights that allowed them to justify a higher media CPM across programmatic and inform their future media planning decisions.
