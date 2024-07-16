Double Verify Logo
get in touch
get in touch
get in touch

Match Oracle Segments to DoubleVerify

date07/16/2024 locationMarketing

Have an Oracle segment that you want to keep using? DV has you covered. Check out our complete list of segments mapped to current Oracle segments.

 

Contextual Segments

Oracle Segment DV Segment
gs_event_back_to_school DV Pre-Curated Event Category: Back to School
gs_event_backtoschool DV Pre-Curated Event Category: Back to School
Predicts: Back to School DV Pre-Curated Event Category: Back to School
gs_predicts_backtoschool_seed DV Pre-Curated Event Category: Back to School
Syndicated: Back To School DV Pre-Curated Event Category: Back-to-School
Predicts: Black Friday Cyber Monday DV Pre-Curated Event Category: Black Friday and Cyber Monday
gs_predicts_blackfridaycybermon_seed DV Pre-Curated Event Category: Black Friday and Cyber Monday
Syndicated: Black Friday DV Pre-Curated Event Category: Black Friday and Cyber Monday
gs_event_blackfriday DV Pre-Curated Event Category: Black Friday and Cyber Monday
gs_event_blackfriday_required DV Pre-Curated Event Category: Black Friday and Cyber Monday
gs_event_blackfriday_specific DV Pre-Curated Event Category: Black Friday and Cyber Monday
gs_event_easter DV Pre-Curated Event Category: Easter
Predicts: Easter Celebrator DV Pre-Curated Event Category: Easter
Syndicated: Easter DV Pre-Curated Event Category: Easter
gs_event_eid DV Pre-Curated Event Category: Eid and Ramadan
Predicts: Ramadan DV Pre-Curated Event Category: Eid and Ramadan
Syndicated: Eid DV Pre-Curated Event Category: Eid and Ramadan
gs_event_fathers_day DV Pre-Curated Event Category: Father’s Day
Predicts: Fathers Day DV Pre-Curated Event Category: Father’s Day
Syndicated: Father’s Day DV Pre-Curated Event Category: Father’s Day
gs_seasevnt_fathersday_required DV Pre-Curated Event Category: Father’s Day
gs_event_fourth_july DV Pre-Curated Event Category: Fourth of July
Syndicated: Fourth July DV Pre-Curated Event Category: Fourth of July
gs_seasevnt_fourthjuly_required DV Pre-Curated Event Category: Fourth of July
gs_event_graduation DV Pre-Curated Event Category: Graduation
Syndicated: Graduation (IAB 172) DV Pre-Curated Event Category: Graduation
gs_event_halloween DV Pre-Curated Event Category: Halloween
Predicts: Halloween DV Pre-Curated Event Category: Halloween
Syndicated: Halloween DV Pre-Curated Event Category: Halloween
gs_event_cny DV Pre-Curated Event Category: Lunar New Year
Predicts: Chinese New Year DV Pre-Curated Event Category: Lunar New Year
gs_predicts_chinesenewyear_seed DV Pre-Curated Event Category: Lunar New Year
Syndicated: Chinese New Year DV Pre-Curated Event Category: Lunar New Year
Syndicated: Euro Championship DV Pre-Curated Event Category: March Madness
gs_event_mid_autumn DV Pre-Curated Event Category: Mid-Autumn Festival
Predicts: Mid Autumn Festival DV Pre-Curated Event Category: Mid-Autumn Festival
Syndicated: Mid Autumn DV Pre-Curated Event Category: Mid-Autumn Festival
gs_event_mothers_day DV Pre-Curated Event Category: Mother’s Day
Predicts: Mothers Day DV Pre-Curated Event Category: Mother’s Day
Syndicated: Mother’s Day DV Pre-Curated Event Category: Mother’s Day
gs_event_newyear DV Pre-Curated Event Category: New Year
Predicts: All Things New Year DV Pre-Curated Event Category: New Year
gs_predicts_allthingsnewyear_seed DV Pre-Curated Event Category: New Year
Syndicated: New Year DV Pre-Curated Event Category: New Year
Predicts: New Years Eve DV Pre-Curated Event Category: New Year
Predicts: Octoberfest DV Pre-Curated Event Category: Oktoberfest
Syndicated: Oscars DV Pre-Curated Event Category: Oscars
gs_event_singles_day DV Pre-Curated Event Category: Single’s Day
gs_event_singlesday DV Pre-Curated Event Category: Single’s Day
Syndicated: Singles Day DV Pre-Curated Event Category: Single’s Day
Predicts: St. Patrick’s Day DV Pre-Curated Event Category: St. Patrick’s Day
Syndicated: Summer Olympic Sports (IAB 522) DV Pre-Curated Event Category: Summer Olympics
gs_event_olympics DV Pre-Curated Event Category: Summer Olympics
Predicts: Olympics Moments DV Pre-Curated Event Category: Summer Olympics
Syndicated: Summer Fun DV Pre-Curated Event Category: Summer Vacation
gs_event_summer_fun DV Pre-Curated Event Category: Summer Vacation
Syndicated: Super Bowl DV Pre-Curated Event Category: Super Bowl
gs_seasevnt_superbowl_required DV Pre-Curated Event Category: Super Bowl
gs_event_superbowl DV Pre-Curated Event Category: Superbowl
Predicts: Super Bowl DV Pre-Curated Event Category: Superbowl
Syndicated: Tennis Championship DV Pre-Curated Event Category: Tennis Championship
gs_event_tennis_championship DV Pre-Curated Event Category: Tennis Championships
Predicts: Tennis Championships DV Pre-Curated Event Category: Tennis Championships
gs_event_thanksgiving DV Pre-Curated Event Category: Thanksgiving
Predicts: Thanksgiving DV Pre-Curated Event Category: Thanksgiving
Syndicated: Thanksgiving DV Pre-Curated Event Category: Thanksgiving
gs_seasevnt_thanksgiving_required DV Pre-Curated Event Category: Thanksgiving
gs_event_valentine DV Pre-Curated Event Category: Valentine’s Day
gs_event_valentine_specific DV Pre-Curated Event Category: Valentine’s Day
Predicts: Valentine’s Day DV Pre-Curated Event Category: Valentine’s Day
Syndicated: Valentine’s Day DV Pre-Curated Event Category: Valentine’s Day
gs_event_christmas DV Pre-Curated Event Category: Winter Holiday
Predicts: Christmas DV Pre-Curated Event Category: Winter Holiday
gs_finance_banking DV Pre-Curated In-Market Categories: Banking Products
Predicts: Luxury Auto Enthusiasts DV Pre-Curated In-Market Category: Autos & Vehicles
Syndicated: Consumer Banking (IAB 392) DV Pre-Curated In-Market Category: Banking Products
gs_entertain_gambling DV Pre-Curated In-Market Category: Casino Gaming and Fantasy Sports
Predicts: Business Software Buyers DV Pre-Curated In-Market Category: Consumer Electronics
gs_predicts_bussoftwarebuyers_seed DV Pre-Curated In-Market Category: Consumer Electronics
Syndicated: COVID 19 DV Pre-Curated In-Market Category: Covid Testing, Vaccinations, and Education
Syndicated: Vaccines (IAB 322) DV Pre-Curated In-Market Category: Covid Testing, Vaccinations, and Education
Syndicated: High Fashion (IAB 578) DV Pre-Curated In-Market Category: Fashion Enthusiasts
Syndicated: Fashion Trends (IAB 577) DV Pre-Curated In-Market Category: Fashion Enthusiasts
Predicts: Style Fashion DV Pre-Curated In-Market Category: Fashion Enthusiasts
Predicts: Foodies DV Pre-Curated In-Market Category: Foodies
gs_food_kitchen DV Pre-Curated In-Market Category: Kitchen, Laundry & Major Home Appliances
gs_interest_high_income DV Pre-Curated In-Market Category: Luxury
Predicts: Elegant Lifestyles DV Pre-Curated In-Market Category: Luxury
Predicts: Buying a Home DV Pre-Curated In-Market Category: Moving/New House/New Apartment
gs_predicts_buyingahome_seed DV Pre-Curated In-Market Category: Moving/New House/New Apartment
Predicts: Movers DV Pre-Curated In-Market Category: Moving/New House/New Apartment
Syndicated: Software and Applications (IAB 602) DV Pre-Curated In-Market Category: Software
Predicts: Diet Fitness DV Pre-Curated In-Market Category: Sports, Health & Fitness
Predicts: Healthy Lifestyle DV Pre-Curated In-Market Category: Sports, Health & Fitness
Syndicated: Internet Service Providers (IAB 419) DV Pre-Curated In-Market Category: Telecom
Syndicated: Phone Services (IAB 420) DV Pre-Curated In-Market Category: Telecom
Syndicated: Children’s Games and Toys (IAB 482) DV Pre-Curated In-Market Category: Toys and Games
Predicts: Frequent Travelers DV Pre-Curated In-Market Category: Travel
Predicts: Travel DV Pre-Curated In-Market Category: Travel
gs_interest_frequent_travelers DV Pre-Curated In-Market Category: Travel
Predicts: Gamers DV Pre-Curated In-Market Category: Video Gaming Hardware, Accessories & Equipment
gs_entertain_vidgames DV Pre-Curated In-Market Category: Video Gaming, eSports, Streaming & Software
Predicts: E3 Event/Gamers DV Pre-Curated In-Market Category: Video Gaming, eSports, Streaming & Software
Syndicated: Events (IAB 8VZQHL) DV Pre-Curated Seasonal Event Categories
Syndicated: Holidays DV Pre-Curated Seasonal Event Categories
Syndicated: Entertainment (IAB JLBCU7) IAB – Arts & Entertainment
Syndicated: Books and Literature (IAB 42) IAB – Arts & Entertainment: Books & Literature
gs_entertain_books IAB – Arts & Entertainment: Books & Literature
gs_entertain_celeb IAB – Arts & Entertainment: Celebrity Gossip
Predicts: Celebrity News IAB – Arts & Entertainment: Celebrity Gossip
gs_predicts_celebritynews_seed IAB – Arts & Entertainment: Celebrity Gossip
Syndicated: Fine Art (IAB 201) IAB – Arts & Entertainment: Fine Arts
gs_entertain_arts IAB – Arts & Entertainment: Fine Arts
gs_entertain_comedy IAB – Arts & Entertainment: Humor
Syndicated: Humor and Satire (IAB 440) IAB – Arts & Entertainment: Humor
Syndicated: Movies (IAB 324) IAB – Arts & Entertainment: Movies
Predicts: Movies and Entertainment IAB – Arts & Entertainment: Movies
Syndicated: Music and Audio (IAB 338) IAB – Arts & Entertainment: Music
gs_entertain_music IAB – Arts & Entertainment: Music
Syndicated: Television (IAB 640) IAB – Arts & Entertainment: Television
Syndicated: Automotive (IAB 1) IAB – Automotive
gs_auto_components IAB – Automotive: Auto Parts
Syndicated: Auto Parts (IAB 32) IAB – Automotive: Auto Parts
Syndicated: Auto Repair (IAB 34) IAB – Automotive: Auto Repair
gs_auto_buying_selling IAB – Automotive: Buying and Selling Cars
Syndicated: Auto Buying and Selling (IAB 30) IAB – Automotive: Buying and Selling Cars
Syndicated: Car Culture (IAB 25) IAB – Automotive: Car Culture
Syndicated: Certified Pre-Owned Cars (IAB 18) IAB – Automotive: Certified Pre-Owned Cars
gs_auto_luxury_convertible IAB – Automotive: Convertible
Syndicated: Convertible (IAB 8) IAB – Automotive: Convertible
Syndicated: Coupe (IAB 9) IAB – Automotive: Coupe
Syndicated: Crossover (IAB 10) IAB – Automotive: Crossover
Syndicated: Hatchback (IAB 11) IAB – Automotive: Hatchback
gs_auto_hybrid IAB – Automotive: Hybrid
Predicts: Drivers of Hybrids IAB – Automotive: Hybrid
Syndicated: Green Vehicles (IAB 22) IAB – Automotive: Hybrid
gs_auto_luxury IAB – Automotive: Luxury
Syndicated: Luxury Cars (IAB 23) IAB – Automotive: Luxury
Syndicated: Minivan (IAB 13) IAB – Automotive: Minivan
Syndicated: Motorcycles (IAB 27) IAB – Automotive: Motorcycles
Syndicated: Off-Road Vehicles (IAB 14) IAB – Automotive: Off-Road Vehicles
Syndicated: Performance Cars (IAB 24) IAB – Automotive: Performance Vehicles
Syndicated: Pickup Trucks (IAB 15) IAB – Automotive: Pickup Trucks
Syndicated: Road-Side Assistance (IAB 28) IAB – Automotive: Roadside Assistance
Syndicated: Sedan (IAB 4) IAB – Automotive: Sedan
gs_auto_vintage IAB – Automotive: Vintage Cars
Syndicated: Classic Cars (IAB 19) IAB – Automotive: Vintage Cars
gs_business IAB – Business
Syndicated: Agriculture (IAB 102) IAB – Business: Agriculture
gs_business_agri IAB – Business: Agriculture
gs_tech_computing_business IAB – Business: Business Software
Syndicated: Construction Industry (IAB 121) IAB – Business: Construction
gs_business_construction IAB – Business: Construction
Syndicated: Government Business (IAB 77) IAB – Business: Government Business
Syndicated: Green Solutions (IAB 78) IAB – Business: Green Solutions
Syndicated: Environmental Services Industry (IAB 94) IAB – Business: Green Solutions
Syndicated: Human Resources (IAB 55) IAB – Business: Human Resources
Syndicated: Logistics (IAB 57) IAB – Business: Logistics
gs_business_marketing IAB – Business: Marketing
Syndicated: Marketing and Advertising (IAB 58) IAB – Business: Marketing
Syndicated: Metals Industry (IAB 107) IAB – Business: Metals
gs_business_misc IAB – Business: Other
Syndicated: Career Advice (IAB 125) IAB – Careers: Career Advice
Syndicated: Career Planning (IAB 126) IAB – Careers: Career Planning
Syndicated: Job Fairs (IAB 128) IAB – Careers: Job Fair
Syndicated: Job Search (IAB 127) IAB – Careers: Job Search
Syndicated: Job Market (IAB 89) IAB – Careers: Job Search, Job Fairs, Career Advice, Career Planning
gs_business_careers IAB – Careers: Job Search, Job Fairs, Career Advice, Career Planning
Syndicated: Careers (IAB 123) IAB – Careers: Job Search, Job Fairs, Career Advice, Career Planning
Syndicated: Resume Writing and Advice (IAB 129) IAB – Careers: Resume Writing and Advice
Syndicated: Remote Working (IAB 130) IAB – Careers: Telecommuting
Syndicated: Education (IAB 132) IAB – Education
gs_education IAB – Education
Syndicated: Secondary Education (IAB 135) IAB – Education: 7-12 Education
Syndicated: Adult Education (IAB 133) IAB – Education: Adult Education
Syndicated: College Education (IAB 137) IAB – Education: College Life
Syndicated: Undergraduate Education (IAB 141) IAB – Education: College Life
gs_education_university IAB – Education: College Life
Syndicated: Online Education (IAB 148) IAB – Education: Distance Learning
Syndicated: Postgraduate Education (IAB 139) IAB – Education: Graduate School
Syndicated: Homeschooling (IAB 145) IAB – Education: Homeschooling
Syndicated: Homework and Study (IAB 146) IAB – Education: Homework/Study Tips
Syndicated: Early Childhood Education (IAB 142) IAB – Education: K-6 Education
Syndicated: Primary Education (IAB 149) IAB – Education: K-6 Education
Syndicated: Language Learning (IAB 147) IAB – Education: Language Learning
gs_education_language IAB – Education: Language Learning, English as a 2nd Language
gs_education_misc IAB – Education: Other
Syndicated: Special Education (IAB 136) IAB – Education: Special Education
Syndicated: Family and Relationships (IAB 186) IAB – Family & Parenting
Syndicated: Parenting (IAB 192) IAB – Family & Parenting
Syndicated: Adoption and Fostering (IAB 193) IAB – Family & Parenting: Adoption
Syndicated: Parenting Babies and Toddlers (IAB 196) IAB – Family & Parenting: Babies & Toddlers
Syndicated: Daycare and Pre-School (IAB 194) IAB – Family & Parenting: Daycare and Pre-School
gs_family_elderly IAB – Family & Parenting: Eldercare
Syndicated: Internet Safety (IAB 195) IAB – Family & Parenting: Family Internet
Syndicated: Parenting Children Aged 4-11 (IAB 197) IAB – Family & Parenting: Parenting K-6
Syndicated: Parenting Teens (IAB 198) IAB – Family & Parenting: Parenting Teens
Pregnancy (IAB 305) IAB – Family & Parenting: Pregnancy
gs_pregnancy_and_birth IAB – Family & Parenting: Pregnancy
Reproductive Health (IAB 302) IAB – Family & Parenting: Pregnancy, Health & Fitness: Infertility
Syndicated: Special Needs Kids (IAB 199) IAB – Family & Parenting: Special Needs Kids
gs_food IAB – Food & Drink
Syndicated: Food & Drink (IAB 210) IAB – Food & Drink
Syndicated: Dining Out (IAB 218) IAB – Food & Drink
Predicts: Cocktail Beer Enthusiasts IAB – Food & Drink Cocktail, Beer
Syndicated: World Cuisines (IAB 214) IAB – Food & Drink: American, Cajun/Creole, Chinese, Cuisine-Specific, French, Italian, Japanese, Mexican
Syndicated: Barbecues and Grilling (IAB 215) IAB – Food & Drink: Barbecues & Grilling
gs_food_drink_beer IAB – Food & Drink: Cocktails/Beer
gs_food_drink_cocktails IAB – Food & Drink: Cocktails/Beer
Syndicated: Alcoholic Beverages (IAB 211) IAB – Food & Drink: Cocktails/Beer, Wine
gs_food_coffee_and_tea IAB – Food & Drink: Coffee and Tea
Predicts: Coffee Tea Drinker IAB – Food & Drink: Coffee and Tea
Syndicated: Coffee and Tea IAB – Food & Drink: Coffee/Tea
gs_food_drink IAB – Food & Drink: Coffee/Tea, Wine, Cocktails/Beer
gs_food_cuisine IAB – Food & Drink: Cuisine-Specific
Syndicated: Desserts and Baking (IAB 217) IAB – Food & Drink: Desserts and Baking
Predicts: Dining Out IAB – Food & Drink: Dining Out
gs_food_estab IAB – Food & Drink: Dining Out
Syndicated: Bars & Restaurants (IAB 179) IAB – Food & Drink: Dining Out, Cocktails/Beer
Syndicated: Food Allergies (IAB 219) IAB – Food & Drink: Food Allergies
Syndicated: Healthy Cooking and Eating (IAB 221) IAB – Food & Drink: Health/Low-fat Cooking
gs_food_diet IAB – Food & Drink: Health/Low-fat Cooking
Predicts: Nutrition Conscious IAB – Food & Drink: Health/Low-fat Cooking
gs_food_misc IAB – Food & Drink: Other
gs_food_drink_misc IAB – Food & Drink: Other
Syndicated: Vegan Diets (IAB 212) IAB – Food & Drink: Vegan
gs_food_ingredients_vegetables IAB – Food & Drink: Vegan, Vegetarian
Syndicated: Vegetarian Diets (IAB 213) IAB – Food & Drink: Vegetarian
Predicts: Vegetarian Vegan IAB – Food & Drink: Vegetarian, Vegan
gs_food_drink_wine IAB – Food & Drink: Wine
Syndicated: Medical Health (IAB 286) IAB – Health & Fitness
gs_health_allergy IAB – Health & Fitness: Allergies
Allergies (IAB 288) IAB – Health & Fitness: Allergies
gs_health_alt IAB – Health & Fitness: Alternative Medicine
Syndicated: Alternative Medicine (IAB 233) IAB – Health & Fitness: Alternative Medicine
gs_health_cancer IAB – Health & Fitness: Cancer
Cancer (IAB 314) IAB – Health & Fitness: Cancer
Syndicated: Cold and Flu (IAB 315) IAB – Health & Fitness: Cold & Flu
gs_health_disability_deafness IAB – Health & Fitness: Deafness
gs_health_dentistry IAB – Health & Fitness: Dental Care
Syndicated: Dental Health (IAB 316) IAB – Health & Fitness: Dental Care
Predicts: Oralcare IAB – Health & Fitness: Dental Care
gs_health_derma IAB – Health & Fitness: Dermatology
Skin and Dermatology (IAB 309) IAB – Health & Fitness: Dermatology
Diabetes (IAB 317) IAB – Health & Fitness: Diabetes
gs_health_exercise IAB – Health & Fitness: Exercise
Syndicated: Fitness and Exercise (IAB 225) IAB – Health & Fitness: Exercise
gs_health_digestive IAB – Health & Fitness: GERD/Acid Reflux, IBS/Crohn’s Disease
Digestive Disorders (IAB 318) IAB – Health & Fitness: GERD/Acid Reflux, IBS/Crohn’s Disease
Heart and Cardiovascular Diseases (IAB 296) IAB – Health & Fitness: Heart Disease
gs_health_heart IAB – Health & Fitness: Heart Disease
Syndicated: Herbs and Supplements (IAB 234) IAB – Health & Fitness: Herbs for Health
Syndicated: Holistic Health (IAB 235) IAB – Health & Fitness: Holistic Health
gs_health_incontinence IAB – Health & Fitness: Incontinence
Infertility (IAB 304) IAB – Health & Fitness: Infertility
Syndicated: Men’s Health (IAB 228) IAB – Health & Fitness: Men’s Health
Predicts: Mens Health IAB – Health & Fitness: Men’s Health
gs_health_nutrition IAB – Health & Fitness: Nutrition
Syndicated: Nutrition (IAB 229) IAB – Health & Fitness: Nutrition
gs_health_misc IAB – Health & Fitness: Other
Syndicated: Physical Therapy (IAB 236) IAB – Health & Fitness: Physical Therapy
gs_health_psychology IAB – Health & Fitness: Psychology/Psychiatry
Syndicated: Senior Health (IAB 230) IAB – Health & Fitness: Senior Health
Sexual Health (IAB 307) IAB – Health & Fitness: Sexuality
Sexual Conditions (IAB 308) IAB – Health & Fitness: Sexuality
Sleep Disorders (IAB 310) IAB – Health & Fitness: Sleep Disorders
Syndicated: Smoking Cessation (IAB 237) IAB – Health & Fitness: Smoking Cessation
Predicts: Quit Smoking IAB – Health & Fitness: Smoking Cessation
Substance Abuse (IAB 311) IAB – Health & Fitness: Substance Abuse
gs_health_weightloss IAB – Health & Fitness: Weight Loss
gs_health_weightloss_specific IAB – Health & Fitness: Weight Loss
Syndicated: Weight Loss (IAB 231) IAB – Health & Fitness: Weight Loss
gs_health_diet IAB – Health & Fitness: Weight Loss
gs_health_women IAB – Health & Fitness: Women’s Health
Syndicated: Women’s Health (IAB 238) IAB – Health & Fitness: Women’s Health
Predicts: Women’s Health IAB – Health & Fitness: Women’s Health
Predicts: Cold Flu Season IAB – Health: Cold & Flu
gs_entertain_hobbies IAB – Hobbies & Interests
Syndicated: Hobbies & Interests (IAB 239) IAB – Hobbies & Interests
gs_entertain_hobbies_arts_and_crafts IAB – Hobbies & Interests: Arts & Crafts
gs_entertain_hobbies_arts IAB – Hobbies & Interests: Arts & Crafts
Syndicated: Arts and Crafts (IAB 248) IAB – Hobbies & Interests: Arts and Crafts
Syndicated: Beadwork (IAB 249) IAB – Hobbies & Interests: Beadwork
gs_entertain_hobbies_birdwatching IAB – Hobbies & Interests: Birdwatching
Syndicated: Birdwatching (IAB 259) IAB – Hobbies & Interests: Birdwatching
Syndicated: Board Games and Puzzles (IAB 270) IAB – Hobbies & Interests: Board Games and Puzzles
gs_entertain_games IAB – Hobbies & Interests: Board Games and Puzzles
Syndicated: Candle and Soap Making (IAB 250) IAB – Hobbies & Interests: Candle and Soap Making
gs_entertain_hobbies_candle_and_soap IAB – Hobbies & Interests: Candles & Soap Making
Syndicated: Card Games (IAB 271) IAB – Hobbies & Interests: Card Games
Syndicated: Cigars (IAB 260) IAB – Hobbies & Interests: Cigars
gs_entertain_hobbies_collecting IAB – Hobbies & Interests: Collecting
Syndicated: Collecting (IAB 261) IAB – Hobbies & Interests: Collecting
Syndicated: Comic Books (IAB 262) IAB – Hobbies & Interests: Comic Books
gs_entertain_comicbooks IAB – Hobbies & Interests: Comic Books
Syndicated: Drawing and Sketching (IAB 251) IAB – Hobbies & Interests: Drawing and Sketching
gs_entertain_hobbies_drawing_painting IAB – Hobbies & Interests: Drawing/Sketching
Syndicated: Freelance Writing (IAB 266) IAB – Hobbies & Interests: Freelance Writing
gs_entertain_hobbies_genealogy IAB – Hobbies & Interests: Genealogy
Syndicated: Genealogy and Ancestry (IAB 273) IAB – Hobbies & Interests: Genealogy
gs_entertain_hobbies_inventions IAB – Hobbies & Interests: Inventors & Patents
Syndicated: Inventing IAB – Hobbies & Interests: Inventors & Patents
gs_entertain_hobbies_jewelry_making IAB – Hobbies & Interests: Jewelry Making
Syndicated: Jewelry Making (IAB 252) IAB – Hobbies & Interests: Jewelry Making
gs_entertain_hobbies_magic_and_illusion IAB – Hobbies & Interests: Magic & Illusion
Syndicated: Magic and Illusion (IAB 241) IAB – Hobbies & Interests: Magic and Illusion
Syndicated: Needlework (IAB 253) IAB – Hobbies & Interests: Needlework
gs_entertain_hobbies_knitting_needlew IAB – Hobbies & Interests: Needlework
gs_entertain_hobbies_misc IAB – Hobbies & Interests: Other
Syndicated: Painting (IAB 254) IAB – Hobbies & Interests: Painting
Syndicated: Photography (IAB 255) IAB – Hobbies & Interests: Photography
Syndicated: Fine Art Photography (IAB 206) IAB – Hobbies & Interests: Photography
gs_entertain_radio IAB – Hobbies & Interests: Radio
Syndicated: Radio Control (IAB 245) IAB – Hobbies & Interests: Radio
Syndicated: Roleplaying Games (IAB 272) IAB – Hobbies & Interests: Roleplaying Games
Syndicated: Sci-fi and Fantasy (IAB 246) IAB – Hobbies & Interests: Science Fiction and Fantasy
Syndicated: Scrapbooking (IAB 256) IAB – Hobbies & Interests: Scrapbooking
Syndicated: Screenwriting (IAB 267) IAB – Hobbies & Interests: Screenwriting
Syndicated: Social Networking (IAB 628) IAB – Hobbies & Interests: Social Networking
gs_tech_social IAB – Hobbies & Interests: Social Networking
gs_entertain_hobbies_stamps_and_coins IAB – Hobbies & Interests: Stamps & Coins
Syndicated: Stamps and Coins (IAB 263) IAB – Hobbies & Interests: Stamps and Coins
gs_entertain_hobbies_woodworking IAB – Hobbies & Interests: Woodworking
Syndicated: Woodworking (IAB 257) IAB – Hobbies & Interests: Woodworking
Syndicated: Home & Garden (IAB 274) IAB – Home & Garden
gs_home IAB – Home & Garden
gs_home_appliances IAB – Home & Garden: Appliances
Syndicated: Home Appliances (IAB 278) IAB – Home & Garden: Appliances
gs_home_entertaining IAB – Home & Garden: Entertaining
Predicts: Home Entertainers IAB – Home & Garden: Entertaining
Syndicated: Indoor Environmental Quality (IAB 282) IAB – Home & Garden: Environmental Safety
gs_home_gardening IAB – Home & Garden: Gardening
Syndicated: Gardening (IAB 275) IAB – Home & Garden: Gardening
Syndicated: Home Entertaining (IAB 279) IAB – Home & Garden: Home Entertaining
gs_home_interiors_repair IAB – Home & Garden: Home Repair
Syndicated: Home Improvement (IAB 280) IAB – Home & Garden: Home Repair
Syndicated: Interior Decorating (IAB 283) IAB – Home & Garden: Interior Decorating
gs_home_interiors IAB – Home & Garden: Interior Decorating
Syndicated: Landscaping (IAB 284) IAB – Home & Garden: Landscaping
Syndicated: Remodeling & Construction (IAB 276) IAB – Home & Garden: Remodeling and Construction
Predicts: Home Remodeling IAB – Home & Garden: Remodeling and Construction
Predicts: Home Improvement IAB – Home & Garden: Remodeling and Construction
Syndicated: Law (IAB 383) IAB – Law, Government and Politics
Predicts: Legal Industry IAB – Law, Government and Politics: Legal Issues
gs_law_misc IAB – Law, Government and Politics: Other
gs_politics_misc IAB – Law, Government and Politics: Other
Syndicated: Politics (IAB 386) IAB – Law, Government and Politics: Politics
Syndicated: News IAB – News
gs_finance IAB – Personal Finance
Syndicated: Personal Finance (IAB 391) IAB – Personal Finance
gs_finance_credit IAB – Personal Finance: Credit, Debt and Loans
gs_finance_loans IAB – Personal Finance: Credit, Debt and Loans
Syndicated: Personal Debt (IAB 405) IAB – Personal Finance: Credit/Debt & Loans
Syndicated: Credit Cards (IAB 406) IAB – Personal Finance: Credit/Debt & Loans
Syndicated: Personal Loans (IAB 408) IAB – Personal Finance: Credit/Debt & Loans
Syndicated: Student Loans (IAB 409) IAB – Personal Finance: Credit/Debt & Loans
Syndicated: Financial Planning (IAB 396) IAB – Personal Finance: Financial Planning
Syndicated: Hedge Funds (IAB 411) IAB – Personal Finance: Hedge Funds
gs_finance_insurance IAB – Personal Finance: Insurance
Syndicated: Insurance (IAB 398) IAB – Personal Finance: Insurance
Predicts: Insurance IAB – Personal Finance: Insurance
Syndicated: Personal Investing (IAB 410) IAB – Personal Finance: Investing
Syndicated: Mutual Funds (IAB 412) IAB – Personal Finance: Mutual Funds
Syndicated: Options (IAB 413) IAB – Personal Finance: Options
Syndicated: Retirement Planning (IAB 416) IAB – Personal Finance: Retirement Planning
Syndicated: Stocks and Bonds (IAB 414) IAB – Personal Finance: Stocks
gs_finance_tax IAB – Personal Finance: Tax Planning
Syndicated: Personal Taxes (IAB 415) IAB – Personal Finance: Tax Planning
gs_home_pets IAB – Pets
Syndicated: Pets (IAB 422) IAB – Pets
Predicts: Pet lovers IAB – Pets
gs_home_pets_aquarium IAB – Pets: Aquarium
gs_home_pets_aquariums IAB – Pets: Aquarium
gs_home_pets_birds IAB – Pets: Birds
Syndicated: Birds (IAB 423) IAB – Pets: Birds
gs_home_pets_cats IAB – Pets: Cats
Syndicated: Cats (IAB 424) IAB – Pets: Cats
gs_home_pets_dogs IAB – Pets: Dogs
Syndicated: Dogs (IAB 425) IAB – Pets: Dogs
Syndicated: Fish and Aquariums (IAB 426) IAB – Pets: Fish & Aquarium
gs_home_pets_large IAB – Pets: Large Animals
Syndicated: Large Animals (IAB 427) IAB – Pets: Large Animals
gs_home_pets_misc IAB – Pets: Other
gs_home_pets_reptiles IAB – Pets: Reptiles
Syndicated: Reptiles (IAB 429) IAB – Pets: Reptiles
gs_home_pets_veterinary IAB – Pets: Veterinary Medicine
Syndicated: Veterinary Medicine (IAB 430) IAB – Pets: Veterinary Medicine
Predicts: Real Estate Industry IAB – Real Estate
Syndicated: Real Estate (IAB 441) IAB – Real Estate
Syndicated: Real Estate Industry (IAB 112) IAB – Real Estate (general real estate topics)
Syndicated: Apartments (IAB 442) IAB – Real Estate: Apartments
Syndicated: Real Estate Buying and Selling (IAB 451) IAB – Real Estate: Buying and Selling
Syndicated: Science (IAB 464) IAB – Science
Syndicated: Biological Sciences (IAB 465) IAB – Science: Biology
Syndicated: Genetics (IAB 468) IAB – Science: Biology (genetics is within this category)
Syndicated: Chemistry (IAB 466) IAB – Science: Chemistry
Syndicated: Geography (IAB 469) IAB – Science: Geography
Syndicated: Geology (IAB 470) IAB – Science: Geology
gs_science_misc IAB – Science: Other
Syndicated: Physics (IAB 471) IAB – Science: Physics
Syndicated: Space and Astronomy (IAB 472) IAB – Science: Space and Astronomy
gs_news_and_weather IAB – Science: Weather
Syndicated: Weather (IAB 390) IAB – Science: Weather
Syndicated: Shopping (IAB 473) IAB – Shopping
gs_interest_online_shoppers IAB – Shopping
Predicts: Retail Industry IAB – Shopping
gs_shopping_deals IAB – Shopping: Contests and Freebies
Predicts: Savvy Shopper & Couponing IAB – Shopping: Couponing
Syndicated: Coupons and Discounts (IAB 474) IAB – Shopping: Couponing
gs_shopping_misc IAB – Shopping: Other
gs_society IAB – Society
Syndicated: Dating (IAB 188) IAB – Society: Dating
gs_society_dating IAB – Society: Dating
Syndicated: Divorce (IAB 189) IAB – Society: Divorce Support
gs_society_divorce IAB – Society: Divorce Support
Syndicated: Eldercare (IAB 190) IAB – Society: Eltercare
gs_society_lgbt IAB – Society: Gay Life
Syndicated: Marriage and Civil Unions (IAB 191) IAB – Society: Marriage
Predicts: Getting Married IAB – Society: Marriage
gs_society_marriage IAB – Society: Marriage
Predicts: Weddings & Brides IAB – Society: Marriage
gs_society_misc IAB – Society: Other
Predicts: Teens IAB – Society: Teens
Syndicated: Wedding (IAB 165) IAB – Society: Weddings
Syndicated: Sports (IAB 483) IAB – Sports
gs_sport_athletics IAB – Sports
Syndicated: Auto Racing (IAB 518) IAB – Sports: Auto Racing
Syndicated: Baseball (IAB 545) IAB – Sports: Baseball
Syndicated: Basketball (IAB 547) IAB – Sports: Basketball
Syndicated: Cycling (IAB 492) IAB – Sports: Bicycling
Syndicated: Bodybuilding (IAB 549) IAB – Sports: Bodybuilding
Syndicated: Boxing (IAB 485) IAB – Sports: Boxing
gs_sport_canoe IAB – Sports: Canoeing/Kayaking
Syndicated: Canoeing and Kayaking (IAB 499) IAB – Sports: Canoeing/Kayaking
Syndicated: Cheerleading (IAB 486) IAB – Sports: Cheerleading
gs_sport_climbing IAB – Sports: Climbing
Syndicated: Cricket (IAB 491) IAB – Sports: Cricket
gs_sport_figure_skating IAB – Sports: Figure Skating
Syndicated: Figure Skating (IAB 510) IAB – Sports: Figure Skating
Syndicated: Fishing Sports (IAB 511) IAB – Sports: Fly Fishing, Freshwater Fishing, Saltwater Fishing
gs_sport_angling IAB – Sports: Fly Fishing, Freshwater Fishing, Saltwater Fishing
Syndicated: American Football (IAB 484) IAB – Sports: Football
gs_sport_usfootball IAB – Sports: Football
Predicts: Golf IAB – Sports: Golf
Syndicated: Golf (IAB 512) IAB – Sports: Golf
Predicts: Hockey IAB – Sports: Hockey
Syndicated: Horse Racing (IAB 497) IAB – Sports: Horse Racing
gs_sport_horseracing IAB – Sports: Horse Racing
gs_sport_hunting IAB – Sports: Hunting/Shooting
Syndicated: Hunting and Shooting (IAB 514) IAB – Sports: Hunting/Shooting
Syndicated: Inline Skating (IAB 516) IAB – Sports: Inline Skating
Syndicated: Martial Arts (IAB 520) IAB – Sports: Martial Arts
Syndicated: Nascar IAB – Sports: NASCAR
gs_sport_motor_nascar IAB – Sports: NASCAR
Syndicated: Olympic Sports (IAB 521) IAB – Sports: Olympics
gs_sport_misc IAB – Sports: Other
Syndicated: Paintball (IAB 501) IAB – Sports: Paintball Sports
gs_sport_paintball IAB – Sports: Paintball Sports
Syndicated: Motorcycle Sports (IAB 519) IAB – Sports: Power & Motorcycle
Predicts: Motorcycles IAB – Sports: Power & Motorcycles
Syndicated: Ice Hockey (IAB 515) IAB – Sports: Pro Ice Hockey
Syndicated: Rodeo (IAB 525) IAB – Sports: Rodeo
Predicts: Rugby IAB – Sports: Rugby
Syndicated: Rugby (IAB 527) IAB – Sports: Rugby
Syndicated: Running and Jogging (IAB 227) IAB – Sports: Running and Jogging
gs_sport_running IAB – Sports: Running/Jogging
Syndicated: Sailing (IAB 530) IAB – Sports: Sailing
Syndicated: Scuba Diving (IAB 502) IAB – Sports: Scuba Diving
Syndicated: Skateboarding (IAB 503) IAB – Sports: Skateboarding
Syndicated: Skiing (IAB 531) IAB – Sports: Skiing
Syndicated: Snowboarding (IAB 504) IAB – Sports: Snowboarding
Syndicated: Soccer (IAB 533) IAB – Sports: Soccer
Syndicated: Participant Sports (IAB 226) IAB – Sports: Sports
Syndicated: Surfing and Bodyboarding (IAB 505) IAB – Sports: Surfing/Bodyboarding
gs_sport_surfing_bodyboarding IAB – Sports: Surfing/Bodyboarding
Syndicated: Swimming (IAB 537) IAB – Sports: Swimming
Syndicated: Table Tennis (IAB 538) IAB – Sports: Table Tennis/Ping-Pong
Syndicated: Tennis (IAB 539) IAB – Sports: Tennis
Syndicated: Volleyball (IAB 541) IAB – Sports: Volleyball
Syndicated: Beach Volleyball (IAB 548) IAB – Sports: Volleyball
Syndicated: Walking (IAB 542) IAB – Sports: Walking
Syndicated: Waterskiing and Wakeboarding (IAB 506) IAB – Sports: Waterski/Wakeboard
gs_sport_waterski_wakeboard IAB – Sports: Waterski/Wakeboard
Syndicated: Style & Fashion (IAB 552) IAB – Style & Fashion
gs_fashion_accessories IAB – Style & Fashion: Accessories
Syndicated: Beauty (IAB 553) IAB – Style & Fashion: Beauty
Syndicated: Makeup and Accessories (IAB 555) IAB – Style & Fashion: Beauty and Accessories
gs_fashion_body_art IAB – Style & Fashion: Body Art
Syndicated: Body Art (IAB 574) IAB – Style & Fashion: Body Art
gs_fashion_jewellery IAB – Style & Fashion: Jewelry
gs_fashion_unisex_acc_jewelry IAB – Style & Fashion: Jewelry
gs_fashion_misc IAB – Style & Fashion: Other
Predicts: Technology IAB – Technology & Computing
gs_tech_computing IAB – Technology and Computing
gs_tech_computing_software_3d IAB – Technology and Computing: 3-D Graphics
gs_tech_computing_software_antivirus IAB – Technology and Computing: Antivirus Software
Syndicated: Programming Languages (IAB 631) IAB – Technology and Computing: C++, Java, JavaScript, Linux,
Syndicated: Computer Networking (IAB 600) IAB – Technology and Computing: Computer Networking
Syndicated: Computer Peripherals (IAB 601) IAB – Technology and Computing: Computer Peripherals
Syndicated: Data Storage and Warehousing (IAB 616) IAB – Technology and Computing: Data Centers
Syndicated: Desktops (IAB 617) IAB – Technology and Computing: Desktop Publishing
Syndicated: Email (IAB 623) IAB – Technology and Computing: Email
Syndicated: Information and Network Security (IAB 618) IAB – Technology and Computing: Network Security
Syndicated: Technology & Computing (IAB 596) IAB – Technology and Computing
Syndicated: 3-D Graphics (IAB 603) IAB – Technology and Computing: 3-D Graphics
Syndicated: Antivirus Software (IAB 608) IAB – Technology and Computing: Antivirus Software
Syndicated: Cameras and Camcorders (IAB 633) IAB – Technology and Computing: Cameras & Camcorder
gs_tech_cameras IAB – Technology and Computing: Cameras and Camcorder
Syndicated: Computer Animation (IAB 610) IAB – Technology and Computing: Computer Animation
gs_tech_computing_peripherals IAB – Technology and Computing: Computer Peripherals
gs_tech_computing_datacenter IAB – Technology and Computing: Data Centers
Syndicated: Databases (IAB 611) IAB – Technology and Computing: Databases
gs_tech_computing_db IAB – Technology and Computing: Databases
Syndicated: Desktop Publishing (IAB 612) IAB – Technology and Computing: Desktop Publishing
gs_tech_computing_software_dtp IAB – Technology and Computing: Desktop Publishing
Syndicated: Graphics Software (IAB 614) IAB – Technology and Computing: Graphics Software
gs_tech_computing_software_graphics IAB – Technology and Computing: Graphics Software
Syndicated: Mac Software IAB – Technology and Computing: Mac OS
gs_tech_computing_software_mac IAB – Technology and Computing: Mac OS
Syndicated: Internet for Beginners (IAB 624) IAB – Technology and Computing: Net for Beginners
gs_tech_computing_beginners IAB – Technology and Computing: Net for Beginners
gs_tech_computing_misc IAB – Technology and Computing: Other
gs_tech_computing_software_misc IAB – Technology and Computing: Other
Syndicated: Shareware and Freeware (IAB 605) IAB – Technology and Computing: Shareware/Freeware
gs_tech_computing_software_shareware IAB – Technology and Computing: Shareware/Freeware
Syndicated: Web Conferencing (IAB 607) IAB – Technology and Computing: Web Conferencing
Syndicated: Travel (IAB 653) IAB – Travel
Syndicated: Outdoor Attractions (IAB 159) IAB – Travel: Adventure Travel
Syndicated: Adventure Travel (IAB 665) IAB – Travel: Adventure Travel
Syndicated: Travel Type (IAB 664) IAB – Travel: Adventure Travel, Air Travel, Budget Travel, Business Travel
Syndicated: Africa Travel (IAB 656) IAB – Travel: Africa
Syndicated: Travel Locations (IAB 655) IAB – Travel: Africa, Australia, New Zealand, US Local, Canada, Eastern Europe, Europe, France, Greece, Italy, Japan, Mexico and Central America, South America, United Kingdom
gs_travel_air IAB – Travel: Air Travel
Syndicated: Air Travel (IAB 672) IAB – Travel: Air Travel
Syndicated: Australia and Oceania Travel (IAB 658) IAB – Travel: Australia & New Zealand
Syndicated: Bed & Breakfasts (IAB 674) IAB – Travel: Bed & Breakfast
Syndicated: Budget Travel (IAB 675) IAB – Travel: Budget Travel
gs_travel_business IAB – Travel: Business Travel
Syndicated: Business Travel (IAB 676) IAB – Travel: Business Travel
Syndicated: North America Travel (IAB 660) IAB – Travel: By US Locale, Canada
Syndicated: Camping (IAB 677) IAB – Travel: Camping
gs_travel_cruise IAB – Travel: Cruises
Syndicated: Cruises (IAB 678) IAB – Travel: Cruises
Syndicated: Europe Travel (IAB 659) IAB – Travel: Europe
Syndicated: Honeymoons and Getaways (IAB 667) IAB – Travel: Honeymoons/Getaways
gs_travel_hotels IAB – Travel: Hotels
Syndicated: Hotels and Motels (IAB 668) IAB – Travel: Hotels
Syndicated: Parks (IAB 160) IAB – Travel: National Parks
gs_travel_misc IAB – Travel: Other
Syndicated: South America Travel (IAB 662) IAB – Travel: South America
Syndicated: Spas (IAB 671) IAB – Travel: Spas
Syndicated: Amusement and Theme Parks (IAB 151) IAB – Travel: Theme Parks
gs_travel_parks IAB – Travel: Theme Parks / National Parks
gs_travel_family IAB – Travel: Travel with Kids
Syndicated: Family Travel (IAB 666) IAB – Travel: Travel with Kids
Syndicated: Business (IAB 53) IAB: Business
Syndicated: Casinos & Gambling (IAB 181) In-Market – Casino Gaming and Fantasy Sports
Syndicated: Consumer Electronics (IAB 632) Pre-Curated In-Market Category: Consumer Electronics
Syndicated: Video Gaming (IAB 680) Pre-Curated In-Market Category: Video Gaming, eSports, Streaming & Software and Video Gaming Hardware, Accessories & Equipment
Syndicated: Console Games (IAB 681) Pre-Curated In-Market Category: Video Gaming, eSports, Streaming & Software and Video Gaming Hardware, Accessories & Equipment
Syndicated: eSports (IAB 682) Pre-Curated In-Market Category: Video Gaming, eSports, Streaming & Software and Video Gaming Hardware, Accessories & Equipment

 

DV Brand Suitability Segments

Oracle Segment  DV Category
gb_adult_edu Adult & Sexual
gb_adult_edu_impl Adult & Sexual
gb_adult_floor Adult & Sexual
Adult & Explicit Sexual Content – High Risk Adult & Sexual – High Risk
Adult & Explicit Sexual Content – High and Medium Risk Adult & Sexual – High & Medium Risk
Adult & Explicit Sexual Content – High, Medium and Low Risk Adult & Sexual – High, Medium & Low Risk
gb_adult_news-ent Adult & Sexual
gb_adult_news-ent_impl Adult & Sexual
gb_adult_serious Adult & Sexual
gb_adult_serious_impl Adult & Sexual
gb_alcohol_edu_cnt Alcohol
gb_alcohol_news-ent_cnt Alcohol
gb_arms_chemical Violence
gb_arms_edu Violence
gb_arms_edu_impl Violence
gb_arms_explosives Violence
gb_arms_firearms Violence
gb_arms_floor Violence
Arms & Ammunition – High Risk Violence – High Risk
Arms & Ammunition – High and Medium Risk Violence – High & Medium Risk
Arms & Ammunition – High, Medium and Low Risk Violence – High, Medium & Low Risk
gb_arms_illegal Violence
gb_arms_illegal_topics Violence
gb_arms_news-ent Violence
gb_arms_news-ent_cnt Violence
gb_arms_news-ent_impl Violence
gb_arms_sales Violence
gb_arms_serious Violence
gb_arms_serious_impl Violence
gb_arms_use Violence
gb_arms_white-arms Violence
gb_counterfeiting Crime
gb_crime_edu Crime
gb_crime_edu_cnt Crime
gb_crime_edu_impl Crime
gb_crime_floor Crime
Crime – High Risk Crime – High Risk
Crime – High and Medium Risk Crime – High & Medium Risk
Crime – High, Medium and Low Risk Crime – High, Medium & Low Risk
gb_crime_news-ent Crime
gb_crime_news-ent_cnt Crime
gb_crime_news-ent_impl Crime
gb_crime_serious Crime
gb_crime_serious_cnt Crime
gb_crime_serious_impl Crime
gb_crimecyber_news-ent_cnt Crime
gb_crimenonviol_news-ent_cnt Crime
gb_crimesex_edu_cnt Crime
gb_crimesex_news-ent_cnt Crime
gb_crimesex_serious_cnt Crime
gb_crimestateviol_edu_cnt Crime
gb_crimeviolent_edu_cnt Crime
gb_crimeviolent_news-ent_cnt Crime
gb_crimeviolent_serious_cnt Crime
gb_crimewhitecollar_edu_cnt Crime
gb_death_air_edu_cnt Death & Injuries
gb_death_air_news-ent_cnt Death & Injuries
gb_death_air_serious_cnt Death & Injuries
gb_death_fire_edu_cnt Death & Injuries
gb_death_fire_news-ent_cnt Death & Injuries
gb_death_fire_serious_cnt Death & Injuries
gb_death_injury_edu Death & Injuries
gb_death_injury_edu_impl Death & Injuries
gb_death_injury_floor Death & Injuries
Death, Injury or Military Conflict – High Risk Death & Injuries – High Risk
Death, Injury or Military Conflict – High and Medium Risk Death & Injuries – High & Medium Risk
Death, Injury or Military Conflict – High, Medium and Low Risk Death & Injuries – High, Medium & Low Risk
gb_death_injury_news-ent Death & Injuries
gb_death_injury_news-ent_impl Death & Injuries
gb_death_injury_serious Death & Injuries
gb_death_injury_serious_impl Death & Injuries
gb_death_misc_edu_cnt Death & Injuries
gb_death_misc_news-ent_cnt Death & Injuries
gb_death_misc_serious_cnt Death & Injuries
gb_death_obituary Death & Injuries
gb_death_rail_edu_cnt Death & Injuries
gb_death_rail_news-ent_cnt Death & Injuries
gb_death_rail_serious_cnt Death & Injuries
gb_death_road_edu_cnt Death & Injuries
gb_death_road_news-ent_cnt Death & Injuries
gb_death_road_serious_cnt Death & Injuries
gb_death_sea_edu_cnt Death & Injuries
gb_death_sea_news-ent_cnt Death & Injuries
gb_death_sea_serious_cnt Death & Injuries
gb_drugs_edu Death & Injuries
gb_drugs_edu_cnt Drug Abuse
gb_drugs_edu_impl Drug Abuse
gb_drugs_floor Drug Abuse
Drugs, Tobacco and Alcohol – High Risk Drug Abuse – High Risk
Drugs, Tobacco and Alcohol – High and Medium Risk Drug Abuse – High & Medium Risk
Drugs, Tobacco and Alcohol – High, Medium and Low Risk Drug Abuse – High, Medium & Low Risk
gb_drugs_minors_serious_cnt Drug Abuse
gb_drugs_news-ent Drug Abuse
gb_drugs_news-ent_cnt Drug Abuse
gb_drugs_news-ent_impl Drug Abuse
gb_drugs_serious Drug Abuse
gb_drugs_serious_cnt Drug Abuse
gb_drugs_serious_impl Drug Abuse
gb_hatespeech_edu Hate Speech & Cyberbullying
gb_hatespeech_edu_impl Hate Speech & Cyberbullying
gb_hatespeech_floor Hate Speech & Cyberbullying
Hate Speech & Acts of Aggression – High Risk Hate Speech & Cyberbullying – High Risk
Hate Speech & Acts of Aggression – High and Medium Risk Hate Speech & Cyberbullying – High & Medium Risk
Hate Speech & Acts of Aggression – High, Medium and Low Risk Hate Speech & Cyberbullying – High, Medium & Low Risk
gb_hatespeech_news-ent Hate Speech & Cyberbullying
gb_hatespeech_news-ent_impl Hate Speech & Cyberbullying
gb_hatespeech_serious Hate Speech & Cyberbullying
gb_hatespeech_serious_impl Hate Speech & Cyberbullying
gb_immigration_serious_cnt
gb_meta_breakingnews
gb_meta_edu
gb_meta_entertainment
gb_meta_news-ent
gb_military_armed-conflict Human-made Disasters
gb_military_equipment-tech Human-made Disasters
gb_military_installations Human-made Disasters
gb_military_institutions Human-made Disasters
gb_military_news-ent_cnt Human-made Disasters
gb_military_organisation Human-made Disasters
gb_military_serious_cnt Human-made Disasters
gb_military_weapons-grade Human-made Disasters
gb_obscenity_edu Profanity
gb_obscenity_edu_impl Profanity
gb_obscenity_floor Profanity
Obscenity and Profanity – High Risk Profanity – High Risk
Obscenity and Profanity – High and Medium Risk Profanity – High & Medium Risk
Obscenity and Profanity – High, Medium and Low Risk Profanity – High, Medium & Low Risk
gb_obscenity_news-ent Profanity
gb_obscenity_news-ent_impl Profanity
gb_obscenity_serious Profanity
gb_obscenity_serious_impl Profanity
gb_piracy_edu Piracy/Copyright Infringement
gb_piracy_edu_cnt Piracy/Copyright Infringement
gb_piracy_edu_impl Piracy/Copyright Infringement
gb_piracy_edu_meta Piracy/Copyright Infringement
gb_piracy_floor Piracy/Copyright Infringement
Online Piracy – High Risk Piracy/Copyright Infringement
Online Piracy – High and Medium Risk Piracy/Copyright Infringement
Online Piracy – High, Medium and Low Risk Piracy/Copyright Infringement
gb_piracy_news-ent Piracy/Copyright Infringement
gb_piracy_news-ent_cnt Piracy/Copyright Infringement
gb_piracy_news-ent_impl Piracy/Copyright Infringement
gb_piracy_news-ent_meta Piracy/Copyright Infringement
gb_piracy_serious Piracy/Copyright Infringement
gb_piracy_serious_cnt Piracy/Copyright Infringement
gb_piracy_serious_impl Piracy/Copyright Infringement
gb_piracy_websites Piracy/Copyright Infringement
gb_protest_serious_cnt
Maximum Protection Aggregated: All Severe Content, Aggregated: All Moderate Content
Maximum Protection From High Risk Content Aggregated: All Severe Content
Maximum Protection From High and Medium Risk Content Aggregated: All Moderate Content
gb_sensitive_edu Inflammatory News & Politics
gb_sensitive_edu_impl Inflammatory News & Politics
gb_sensitive_floor Inflammatory News & Politics
Debated Sensitive Social Issues – High Risk Inflammatory News & Politics
Debated Sensitive Social Issues – High and Medium Risk Inflammatory News & Politics
Debated Sensitive Social Issues – High, Medium and Low Risk Inflammatory News & Politics
gb_sensitive_news-ent Inflammatory News & Politics
gb_sensitive_news-ent_impl Inflammatory News & Politics
gb_sensitive_serious Inflammatory News & Politics
gb_sensitive_serious_impl Inflammatory News & Politics
gb_spam_edu Inflammatory News & Politics
gb_spam_edu_impl Incentivized/Malware/Clutter
gb_spam_floor Incentivized/Malware/Clutter
gb_spam_harmful_cnt Incentivized/Malware/Clutter
Spam or Harmful Content – High Risk Incentivized/Malware/Clutter
Spam or Harmful Content – High and Medium Risk Incentivized/Malware/Clutter
Spam or Harmful Content – High, Medium and Low Risk Incentivized/Malware/Clutter
gb_spam_news-ent Incentivized/Malware/Clutter
gb_spam_news-ent_impl Incentivized/Malware/Clutter
gb_spam_serious Incentivized/Malware/Clutter
gb_spam_serious_cnt Incentivized/Malware/Clutter
gb_spam_serious_impl Incentivized/Malware/Clutter
gb_ssi_abortion_cnt
gb_ssi_cnt
gb_ssi_immigration_cnt
gb_ssi_protest_cnt
gb_ssi_serious_cnt
gb_ssi_violence_cnt Violence
gb_terrorism_cnt Terrorism
gb_terrorism_edu Terrorism
gb_terrorism_edu_impl Terrorism
gb_terrorism_floor Terrorism – High Risk
Terrorism – High Risk Terrorism – High & Medium Risk
Terrorism – High and Medium Risk Terrorism – High, Medium & Low Risk
Terrorism – High, Medium and Low Risk Terrorism
gb_terrorism_news-ent Terrorism
gb_terrorism_news-ent_impl Terrorism
gb_terrorism_serious Terrorism
gb_terrorism_serious_impl Terrorism
gb_tobacco_edu_cnt Tobacco & eCigarettes
gb_tobacco_news-ent_cnt Tobacco & eCigarettes
gb_vidtag_action17 Tobacco & eCigarettes
gb_vidtag_crime
gb_vidtag_crime17
gb_vidtag_crimedrama
gb_vidtag_crimedramadoc17
gb_vidtag_horror17com
gb_vidtag_horror17notcom
gb_vidtag_romance17
gb_vidtag_war
gb_violence_children Violence
gb_violence_death Violence
gb_violence_death_no_terrorism Violence
gs_app Violence
App Star Rating 0 Official Apps with rating < 1.5 Stars (avoidance targeting)
App Star Rating 1 Official Apps with rating < 1.5 Stars (avoidance targeting)
App Star Rating 2 Official Apps with rating < 2 Stars (avoidance targeting)
App Star Rating 3 Official Apps with rating < 2.5 Stars (avoidance targeting), Official Apps with rating < 3 Stars (avoidance targeting)
App Star Rating 4 Official Apps with rating < 3.5 Stars (avoidance targeting), Official Apps with rating < 4Stars (avoidance targeting)
App Star Rating 5 Official Apps with rating < 4.5 Stars (avoidance targeting)
App Age Rating 12+ Apps rated for Teens (12+)
App Age Rating 3+ Apps rated for Everyone (4+)
App Age Rating 7+ Apps rated for Tweens (9+)
App Age Rating Adult Apps rated for Adults Only (18+), Apps rated for Mature (17+)
App Reviews 1m – 5m Not Available
App Reviews 10m – 50m Not Available
App Reviews 100m+ Not Available
App Reviews 5m – 10m Not Available
App Reviews 50m – 100m Not Available
App Reviews 500k – 1m Not Available
App Reviews 50k – 500k Not Available
App Reviews Less than 50k Not Available, but DV has a similar segment – Apps with Insufficient User Ratings (<100 Lifetime)

 

DV Custom Contextual Segments | All Segments Available on Request

If you’re currently using one of the following segments, we can build custom contextual categories to meet your campaign needs. Contact us to learn more.

Oracle Segment
gs_predicts_technology_seed
gs_predicts_teens_seed
Syndicated: Seasonal Events
gs_seasevnt_singlesday_required
Syndicated: Climbing (IAB 500)
gs_demographic_women
Syndicated: Attractions (IAB 150)
Syndicated: Historic Site and Landmarks (IAB 153)
Syndicated: Malls & Shopping Centers (IAB 154)
Syndicated: Museums & Galleries (IAB 155)
Syndicated: Nightclubs (IAB 158)
Syndicated: Theater Venues (IAB 177)
Syndicated: Zoos & Aquariums (IAB 178)
gs_auto_4wd
gs_auto_commercial
Syndicated: Dash Cam Videos (IAB 26)
gs_auto_family
Syndicated: Auto Insurance (IAB 31)
Syndicated: Auto Interiors
gs_auto_luxury_misc
gs_auto_maintenance
Syndicated: Auto Manufacturers
gs_auto_media
gs_auto_misc
Syndicated: Auto Recalls (IAB 33)
Syndicated: Auto Rentals (IAB 41)
Syndicated: Auto Road Transport
Syndicated: Auto Safety (IAB 35)
Syndicated: Scooters (IAB 29)
Syndicated: Auto Shows (IAB 36)
Syndicated: Auto Body Styles (IAB 2)
Syndicated: Commercial Trucks (IAB 3)
Syndicated: Microcar (IAB 12)
Syndicated: Station Wagon (IAB 5)
Syndicated: SUV (IAB 6)
Syndicated: Van (IAB 7)
Syndicated: Auto Technology (IAB 37)
Syndicated: Auto Infotainment Technologies (IAB 38)
Syndicated: Auto Navigation Systems (IAB 39)
Syndicated: Auto Safety Technologies (IAB 40)
Syndicated: Auto Type (IAB 16)
Syndicated: Budget Cars (IAB 17)
Syndicated: Concept Cars (IAB 20)
Syndicated: Driverless Cars (IAB 21)
Syndicated: Family Cars
Syndicated: Auto Valeting
Syndicated: Art and Photography Books (IAB 43)
Syndicated: Comics and Graphic Novels (IAB 46)
Syndicated: Fiction (IAB 48)
Syndicated: Poetry (IAB 49)
Syndicated: Business and Finance (IAB 52)
Syndicated: Business Accounting & Finance (IAB 54)
Syndicated: Business Administration (IAB 62)
Syndicated: Business Banking & Finance (IAB 63)
Syndicated: Angel Investment (IAB 64)
Syndicated: Bankruptcy (IAB 65)
Syndicated: Debt Factoring & Invoice Discounting (IAB 67)
Syndicated: Business Loans (IAB 66)
Syndicated: Sale & Lease Back (IAB 70)
Syndicated: Mergers and Acquisitions (IAB 68)
Syndicated: Private Equity (IAB 69)
Syndicated: Venture Capital (IAB 71)
Syndicated: Consumer Issues (IAB 74)
Syndicated: Recalls (IAB 75)
Syndicated: Business I.T. (IAB 72)
Syndicated: Large Business (IAB 56)
Syndicated: Executive Leadership & Management (IAB 76)
Syndicated: Business Operations (IAB 73)
Syndicated: Sales (IAB 59)
Syndicated: Small and Medium-sized Business (IAB 60)
Syndicated: Startups (IAB 61)
Syndicated: Business Utilities (IAB 79)
Syndicated: Economy (IAB 80)
Syndicated: Commodities (IAB 81)
Syndicated: Currencies (IAB 82)
Syndicated: Financial Crisis (IAB 83)
Syndicated: Gasoline Prices (IAB 86)
Syndicated: Housing Market (IAB 87)
Syndicated: Markets
Syndicated: Interest Rates (IAB 88)
Syndicated: Financial Reform (IAB 84)
Syndicated: Financial Regulation (IAB 85)
Syndicated: Industries (IAB 90)
Syndicated: Advertising Industry (IAB 91)
Syndicated: Apparel Industry (IAB 113)
Syndicated: Automotive Industry (IAB 117)
Syndicated: Aviation Industry (IAB 118)
Syndicated: Biotech and Biomedical Industry (IAB 119)
Syndicated: Civil Engineering Industry (IAB 120)
Syndicated: Defense Industry (IAB 122)
Syndicated: Education industry (IAB 92)
Syndicated: Power and Energy Industry (IAB 110)
Syndicated: Mechanical and Industrial Engineering Industry (IAB 105)
Syndicated: Entertainment Industry (IAB 93)
Syndicated: Financial Industry (IAB 95)
Syndicated: Food Industry (IAB 96)
Syndicated: Healthcare Industry (IAB 97)
Syndicated: Hospitality Industry (IAB 98)
Syndicated: Information Services Industry (IAB 99)
Syndicated: Legal Services Industry (IAB 100)
Syndicated: Logistics and Transportation Industry (IAB 101)
Syndicated: Manufacturing Industry (IAB 104)
Syndicated: Media Industry (IAB 106)
Syndicated: Management Consulting Industry (IAB 103)
Syndicated: Non-Profit Organizations (IAB 108)
Syndicated: Pharmaceutical Industry (IAB 109)
Syndicated: Publishing Industry (IAB 111)
Syndicated: Retail Industry (IAB 114)
Syndicated: Technology Industry (IAB 115)
Syndicated: Telecommunications Industry (IAB 116)
gs_business_biotech
gs_business_energy
gs_business_health
gs_business_management
gs_business_sme
Syndicated: Apprenticeships (IAB 124)
Syndicated: Vocational Training (IAB 131)
gs_economy
gs_economy_markets
gs_economy_misc
Syndicated: Educational Assessment (IAB 143)
Syndicated: Standardized Testing (IAB 144)
Syndicated: College Planning (IAB 138)
Syndicated: Professional School (IAB 140)
Syndicated: Preschool
Syndicated: Private School (IAB 134)
gs_education_preschool
gs_entertain_hobbies_music
gs_entertain_manga
Syndicated: Adult Contemporary Music (IAB 339)
Syndicated: Soft AC Music (IAB 340)
Syndicated: Urban AC Music (IAB 341)
Syndicated: Adult Album Alternative (IAB 342)
Syndicated: Alternative Music (IAB 343)
Syndicated: Blues (IAB 360)
Syndicated: Children’s Music (IAB 344)
Syndicated: Classical Music (IAB 346)
Syndicated: Classic Hits (IAB 345)
Syndicated: College Radio (IAB 347)
Syndicated: Comedy (Music and Audio) (IAB 348)
Syndicated: Country Music (IAB 350)
Syndicated: Dance and Electronic Music (IAB 351)
Syndicated: Songwriters/Folk (IAB 353)
Syndicated: Gospel Music (IAB 354)
Syndicated: Hip Hop Music (IAB 355)
Syndicated: Jazz (IAB 357)
Syndicated: Inspirational/New Age Music (IAB 356)
Syndicated: Oldies/Adult Standards (IAB 358)
Syndicated: Reggae (IAB 359)
Syndicated: Religious (Music and Audio) (IAB 361)
Syndicated: Rock Music (IAB 363)
Syndicated: Album-oriented Rock (IAB 364)
Syndicated: Alternative Rock (IAB 365)
Syndicated: Classic Rock (IAB 366)
Syndicated: Hard Rock (IAB 367)
Syndicated: Soft Rock (IAB 368)
Syndicated: R&B/Soul/Funk (IAB 362)
Syndicated: Soundtracks, TV and Showtunes (IAB 369)
Syndicated: Contemporary Hits/Pop/Top 40 (IAB 349)
Syndicated: Urban Contemporary Music (IAB 377)
Syndicated: Variety (Music and Audio) (IAB 378)
Syndicated: World/International Music (IAB 352)
gs_entertain_perfarts
Syndicated: Podcasts
gs_entertain_satire
gs_event_8march
gs_event_copa_america
gs_event_ecommerce
gs_event_euro_championship
gs_event_euro_championship_required
gs_event_marchmadness
gs_event_martisor
gs_event_music_festival
gs_event_oscars
gs_event_paralympics
Syndicated: Awards Shows (IAB 162)
Syndicated: Business Expos & Conferences (IAB 180)
Syndicated: Fan Conventions (IAB 185)
Syndicated: Bereavement (IAB 187)
gs_family_children
Syndicated: Single Life (IAB 200)
Syndicated: Hair Care (IAB 554)
Syndicated: Nail Care (IAB 556)
Syndicated: Natural and Organic Beauty (IAB 557)
Syndicated: Perfume and Fragrance (IAB 558)
Syndicated: Skin Care (IAB 559)
Syndicated: Children’s Clothing (IAB 575)
Syndicated: Designer Clothing (IAB 576)
Syndicated: Men’s Fashion (IAB 579)
Syndicated: Men’s Accessories (IAB 580)
Syndicated: Men’s Jewelry and Watches (IAB 581)
Syndicated: Men’s Clothing (IAB 582)
Syndicated: Men’s Business Wear (IAB 583)
Syndicated: Men’s Casual Wear (IAB 584)
Syndicated: Men’s Formal Wear (IAB 585)
Syndicated: Men’s Outerwear (IAB 586)
Syndicated: Men’s Sportswear (IAB 587)
Syndicated: Men’s Underwear and Sleepwear (IAB 588)
Syndicated: Men’s Shoes and Footwear (IAB 589)
gs_fashion_men_specific
Syndicated: Personal Care (IAB 590)
Syndicated: Bath and Shower (IAB 591)
Syndicated: Deodorant and Antiperspirant (IAB 592)
Syndicated: Oral care (IAB 593)
Syndicated: Shaving (IAB 594)
Syndicated: Street Style (IAB 595)
Syndicated: Women’s Fashion (IAB 560)
Syndicated: Women’s Accessories (IAB 561)
Syndicated: Women’s Glasses (IAB 562)
Syndicated: Women’s Handbags and Wallets (IAB 563)
Syndicated: Women’s Hats and Scarves (IAB 564)
Syndicated: Women’s Jewelry and Watches (IAB 565)
gs_fashion_women_acc_jewelry_specific
Syndicated: Women’s Clothing (IAB 566)
Syndicated: Women’s Business Wear (IAB 567)
Syndicated: Women’s Casual Wear (IAB 568)
Syndicated: Women’s Formal Wear (IAB 569)
Syndicated: Women’s Intimates and Sleepwear (IAB 570)
Syndicated: Women’s Outerwear (IAB 571)
Syndicated: Women’s Sportswear (IAB 572)
Syndicated: Women’s Shoes and Footwear (IAB 573)
gs_fashion_women_specific
gs_finance_pensions
Syndicated: Costume (IAB 202)
Syndicated: Dance (IAB 203)
Syndicated: Design (IAB 204)
Syndicated: Digital Arts (IAB 205)
Syndicated: Modern Art (IAB 207)
Syndicated: Opera (IAB 208)
Syndicated: Theater (IAB 209)
gs_food_drink_spirits
gs_food_ingredients
gs_food_ingredients_animal-products
gs_food_ingredients_fruits
gs_food_ingredients_herbs-spices
gs_food_ingredients_meat
gs_food_ingredients_seafood
Syndicated: Cooking (IAB 216)
Syndicated: Food Movements (IAB 220)
Syndicated: Non-Alcoholic Beverages (IAB 222)
Syndicated: Young Adult (IAB 51)
Syndicated: Cosmetic Medical Services (IAB 323)
Disability
gs_health_disability_misc
Diseases and Conditions (IAB 287)
Blood Disorders (IAB 306)
Bone and Joint Conditions (IAB 312)
Brain and Nervous System Disorders (IAB 313)
Ear, Nose and Throat Conditions (IAB 289)
Eye and Vision Conditions (IAB 294)
Foot Health (IAB 295)
Infectious Diseases (IAB 297)
Injuries (IAB 298)
First Aid (IAB 299)
Lung and Respiratory Health (IAB 300)
Mental Health (IAB 301)
Endocrine and Metabolic Diseases (IAB 290)
Hormonal Disorders (IAB 291)
Menopause (IAB 292)
Thyroid Disorders (IAB 293)
Birth Control (IAB 303)
Health Emergency
Health Emergency Specific
gs_health_firstaid
gs_health_firstaid_specific
Muscoskeletal
Muscoskeletal
Syndicated: Pharmaceutical Drugs (IAB 320)
gs_health_sexuality
gs_health_spas
Health Specialities
Surgery (IAB 321)
Medical Tests (IAB 319)
gs_health_vision
Syndicated: Healthy Living (IAB 223)
Syndicated: Children’s Health (IAB 224)
Syndicated: Wellness (IAB 232)
Syndicated: Antiquing and Antiques (IAB 240)
Syndicated: Beekeeping (IAB 258)
Syndicated: Content Production (IAB 264)
Syndicated: Audio Production (IAB 265)
Syndicated: Video Production (IAB 268)
Syndicated: Games and Puzzles (IAB 269)
Syndicated: Model Toys (IAB 242)
Syndicated: Musical Instruments (IAB 243)
Syndicated: Paranormal Phenomena (IAB 244)
Syndicated: Workshops and Classes (IAB 247)
Syndicated: Holidays (IAB 1KXCLD)
Syndicated: National & Civic Holidays (IAB 157)
gs_home_interiors_misc
gs_home_property
gs_home_safety
Syndicated: Outdoor Decorating (IAB 285)
Syndicated: Home Security (IAB 281)
Syndicated: Smart Home (IAB 277)
gs_interest_female
gs_interest_male
gs_interest_seniors
gs_law_crime
gs_mobileapp
gs_mobileapp_art
gs_mobileapp_auto
gs_mobileapp_beauty
gs_mobileapp_business
gs_mobileapp_comics
gs_mobileapp_communication
gs_mobileapp_dating
gs_mobileapp_education
gs_mobileapp_entertainment
gs_mobileapp_events
gs_mobileapp_finance
gs_mobileapp_food
gs_mobileapp_games
gs_mobileapp_health
gs_mobileapp_home
gs_mobileapp_lifestyle
gs_mobileapp_medical
gs_mobileapp_music
gs_mobileapp_navigation
gs_mobileapp_news
gs_mobileapp_parenting
gs_mobileapp_personalisation
gs_mobileapp_photography
gs_mobileapp_productivity
gs_mobileapp_reference
gs_mobileapp_shopping
gs_mobileapp_social
gs_mobileapp_sports
gs_mobileapp_tools
gs_mobileapp_travel
gs_mobileapp_trivia
gs_mobileapp_userrating
gs_mobileapp_userrating_1
gs_mobileapp_userrating_2
gs_mobileapp_userrating_3
gs_mobileapp_userrating_4
gs_mobileapp_userrating_5
gs_mobileapp_video
gs_mobileapp_weather
Syndicated: Personal Celebrations & Life Events (IAB 163)
Syndicated: Anniversary (IAB 164)
Syndicated: Baby Shower (IAB 166)
Syndicated: Bachelor Party (IAB 167)
Syndicated: Bachelorette Party (IAB 168)
Syndicated: Birth (IAB 169)
Syndicated: Birthday (IAB 170)
Syndicated: Funeral (IAB 171)
Syndicated: Prom (IAB 173)
Syndicated: Financial Assistance (IAB 393)
Syndicated: Student Financial Aid (IAB 395)
Syndicated: Government Support and Welfare (IAB 394)
Syndicated: Home Financing (IAB 407)
Syndicated: Frugal Living (IAB 397)
Syndicated: Health Insurance (IAB 399)
Syndicated: Home Insurance (IAB 400)
Syndicated: Life Insurance (IAB 401)
Syndicated: Motor Insurance (IAB 402)
Syndicated: Pet Insurance (IAB 403)
Syndicated: Travel Insurance (IAB 404)
Syndicated: Home Utilities (IAB 417)
Syndicated: Gas and Electric (IAB 418)
Syndicated: Water Services (IAB 421)
Syndicated: Pet Adoptions (IAB 428)
Syndicated: Pet Supplies (IAB 431)
Syndicated: American Politics
Syndicated: Arabic Politics
Syndicated: Australian Politics
Syndicated: Brazilian Politics
Syndicated: British Politics
Syndicated: Bulgarian Politics
Syndicated: Canadian Politics
Syndicated: Chinese Politics
Syndicated: Civic Affairs
Syndicated: Czech Politics
Syndicated: Danish Politics
Syndicated: Dutch Politics
Syndicated: Elections (IAB 387)
Syndicated: Finnish Politics
Syndicated: French Politics
Syndicated: German Politics
Syndicated: Greek Politics
Syndicated: Hindi Politics
Syndicated: Hungarian Politics
Syndicated: Indonesian Politics
Syndicated: Political Issues & Policy (IAB 388)
Syndicated: Italian Politics
Syndicated: Japanese Politics
Syndicated: Korean Politics
Syndicated: Malaysian Politics
Syndicated: Mexican Politics
Syndicated: New Zealand Politics
Syndicated: Norwegian Politics
Syndicated: Filipino Politics
Syndicated: Polish Politics
Syndicated: Portuguese Politics
Syndicated: Romanian Politics
Syndicated: Russian Politics
Syndicated: Slovakian Politics
Syndicated: Spanish Politics
Syndicated: Swedish Politics
Syndicated: Swiss Politics
Syndicated: Thai Politics
Syndicated: Turkish Politics
Syndicated: Vietnamese Politics
Syndicated: Pop Culture (IAB 432)
Syndicated: Celebrities
Syndicated: Celebrity Deaths (IAB 433)
Syndicated: Celebrity Families (IAB 434)
Syndicated: Celebrity Homes (IAB 435)
Syndicated: Celebrity Pregnancy (IAB 436)
Syndicated: Celebrity Relationships (IAB 437)
Syndicated: Celebrity Scandal (IAB 438)
Syndicated: Celebrity Style (IAB 439)
Predicts: Alpine Vacations
gs_predicts_alpinevacations_seed
Predicts: Auto Enthusiasts
gs_predicts_autoenthusiasts_seed
Predicts: Auto Racing F1
gs_predicts_autoracing_f1_seed
Predicts: Auto Shows
gs_predicts_autoshows_seed
Predicts: Autumn Outdoors
gs_predicts_autumnoutdoors_seed
Predicts: Ballet, Opera & Symphony
gs_predicts_balletoperasymph_seed
Predicts: Brocations
gs_predicts_brocations_seed
Predicts: Business Travel
gs_predicts_business_travel_seed
Predicts: Business and Finance
gs_predicts_businessandfinance_seed
Predicts: Charity
gs_predicts_charity_seed
gs_predicts_christmas_seed
Predicts: Chuseok
Predicts: College Bound
Predicts: Combat Sports
Predicts: Compassion
Predicts: Cord Cutters
Predicts: Cutting Edge Enthusiasts
Predicts: Dining Delivery
Predicts: Do Your Own Taxes
Predicts: Energy Topics
Predicts: Extreme Sports
Predicts: FIFA
Predicts: Film Festival Awards
Predicts: Find a Pro/Tax Season
Predicts: Formula One
Predicts: Gift Giving
Predicts: Girls Weekend
Predicts: Golden Week
Predicts: Graduate Degree
Predicts: Hanukkah
Predicts: Healthy Skin & Hair
Predicts: Hipsters Rule
Predicts: Holiday Shoppers
Predicts: Home Bakers Chefs
Predicts: Homemakers
Predicts: Home Mechanic
Predicts: Interested Millenial
Predicts: International Sports
Predicts: Jewelry Watches
Predicts: Latin Grammys
Predicts: Latin Music
Predicts: March Madness
Predicts: Marketers
Predicts: Mens Fitness
Predicts: Mens Interests
Predicts: Millenial Moms
Predicts: Major League Baseball
Predicts: Moms, Dads & Grads
Predicts: Music Festival Award
Predicts: Music Industry
Predicts: NASCAR
Predicts: National Basketball Association
Predicts: Needing Legal Council
Predicts: New Job
Predicts: New Years Resolution
Predicts: NFL NCAA Football
Predicts: Nightlife
Predicts: Oscars Emmys Globes
Predicts: Outdoors in Autumn
Predicts: Parents of Young Kids
Predicts: Parents Teachers
Predicts: Performing Arts
Predicts: Pharma Compassion
Predicts: Premier League
Predicts: Pünkösd
Predicts: Royal Wedding
Predicts: Rugby World Cup
Predicts: South by Southwest (SXSW)
Predicts: Singles Day Travel
Predicts: Single Day Shopper
Predicts: Small Medium Bus
Predicts: Smart Phone
Predicts: Software Industry
Predicts: Songkran
Predicts: Spa Wellness Trips
Predicts: Sports Top Stories
Predicts: Spring Break
Predicts: Startups
Predicts: Superhero Comics
Predicts: Super Silvers
Predicts: Super Silvers & Senior Interests
Predicts: Tết Nguyên Đán
Predicts: Travel by Rail
Predicts: Traveling for the Holidays
Predicts: Trending Toys
gs_predicts_trending_toys_seed
Predicts: Trending Celebrities
gs_predicts_trendingcelebrities_seed
Predicts: Trending Television
Predicts: Tropical Vacations
Predicts: USA Sports
gs_predicts_usasports_seed
Predicts: US Politics Election
gs_predicts_uspoliticselection_seed
Predicts: US Soccer
gs_predicts_ussoccer_seed
Predicts: US Sports
Predicts: US Sports NBA NCAA Basketball
Predicts: Veterans Service
Predicts: Whiskey Brewer Rye
Predicts: Women’s Fitness
Predicts: FIFA World Cup
Predicts: Young Womens’ Interests
Syndicated: Developmental Sites (IAB 445)
Syndicated: Land and Farms (IAB 449)
Syndicated: Hotel Properties (IAB 446)
Syndicated: Houses (IAB 447)
Syndicated: Industrial Property (IAB 448)
Syndicated: Office Property (IAB 450)
Syndicated: Real Estate Renting and Leasing (IAB 452)
Syndicated: Retail Property (IAB 443)
Syndicated: Vacation Properties (IAB 444)
Syndicated: Environment (IAB 467)
gs_science_geography_africa
gs_science_geography_asia
gs_science_geography_ausocean
gs_science_geography_europe
gs_science_geography_na
gs_science_geography_polar
gs_science_geography_sa
gs_science_paranormal
Syndicated: Christmas
Syndicated: Copa America
Syndicated: March Madness
Syndicated: Music Festival
Syndicated: Flower Shopping (IAB 475)
Syndicated: Gifts and Greetings Cards (IAB 476)
Syndicated: Grocery Shopping (IAB 477)
Syndicated: Holiday Shopping (IAB 478)
Syndicated: Household Supplies (IAB 479)
Syndicated: Lotteries and Scratchcards (IAB 480)
Syndicated: Party Supplies and Decorations (IAB 161)
Syndicated: Sales and Promotions (IAB 481)
gs_society_charity
gs_society_religion
gs_society_religion_alt
gs_society_religion_buddism
gs_society_religion_judaism
gs_society_religion_judasim
gs_society_religion_misc
Syndicated: Australian Rules Football (IAB 507)
Syndicated: Formula 1
Syndicated: Rally
Syndicated: Badminton (IAB 534)
Syndicated: Bowling (IAB 550)
Syndicated: College Sports (IAB 487)
Syndicated: College Baseball (IAB 490)
Syndicated: College Basketball (IAB 489)
Syndicated: College Football (IAB 488)
Syndicated: Darts (IAB 493)
Syndicated: Disabled Sports (IAB 494)
Syndicated: Diving (IAB 495)
gs_sport_equestrian
Syndicated: Equine Sports (IAB 496)
Syndicated: Sports Equipment (IAB 551)
Syndicated: Extreme Sports (IAB 498)
Syndicated: Fantasy Sports (IAB 508)
Syndicated: Field Hockey (IAB 509)
Syndicated: Gymnastics (IAB 513)
Syndicated: Handball
Syndicated: Lacrosse (IAB 517)
gs_sport_motor
gs_sport_motor_f1
gs_sport_motor_misc
gs_sport_motor_motorbikes
gs_sport_motor_rally
Syndicated: Winter Olympic Sports (IAB 523)
Syndicated: Paralympics
Syndicated: Poker and Professional Gambling (IAB 524)
Syndicated: Powerboats
Syndicated: Rowing (IAB 526)
Syndicated: Rugby League (IAB 528)
Syndicated: Rugby Union (IAB 529)
Syndicated: Snooker/Pool/Billiards (IAB 532)
Syndicated: Softball (IAB 535)
Syndicated: Squash (IAB 536)
Syndicated: Track and Field (IAB 540)
Syndicated: Water Polo (IAB 543)
Syndicated: Weightlifting (IAB 544)
Syndicated: Winter Sports
Syndicated: Wrestling (IAB 546)
Syndicated: Artificial Intelligence (IAB 597)
Syndicated: Augmented Reality (IAB 598)
Syndicated: Computing (IAB 599)
Syndicated: Digital Audio (IAB 613)
Syndicated: Browsers (IAB 609)
Syndicated: Communication (IAB 80DV8O)
Syndicated: Maps & Navigation (IAB WQC6HR)
Syndicated: Operating Systems (IAB 615)
Syndicated: Photo Editing Software (IAB 604)
Syndicated: Productivity (IAB W3CW2J)
Syndicated: Video Software (IAB 606)
Syndicated: Laptops (IAB 630)
Syndicated: Internet (IAB 619)
Syndicated: Cloud Computing (IAB 620)
Syndicated: Internet of Things (IAB 625)
Syndicated: Search (IAB 627)
Syndicated: IT and Internet Support (IAB 626)
Syndicated: Web Design and HTML (IAB 629)
Syndicated: Web Development (IAB 621)
Syndicated: Web Hosting (IAB 622)
gs_tech_computing_internet
gs_tech_computing_laptops
gs_tech_computing_software
gs_tech_computing_support
gs_tech_computing_tablets
Syndicated: Home Entertainment Systems (IAB 634)
Syndicated: Smartphones (IAB 635)
Syndicated: Tablets and E-readers (IAB 636)
Syndicated: Wearable Technology (IAB 637)
gs_tech_gadgets
gs_tech_phones
Syndicated: Robotics (IAB 638)
Syndicated: Virtual & Augmented Reality (IAB 639)
Syndicated: Travel Accessories (IAB 654)
Syndicated: Asia Travel (IAB 657)
Syndicated: Polar Travel (IAB 661)
Syndicated: Travel Preparation and Advice (IAB 663)
gs_travel_rail
Syndicated: Beach Travel (IAB 673)
Syndicated: Day Trips (IAB 679)
Syndicated: Rail Travel (IAB 669)
Syndicated: Road Trips (IAB 670)
Syndicated: Video Game Genres (IAB 685)
Syndicated: Action Video Games (IAB 686)
Syndicated: Adult Video Games (IAB MQ2XML)
Syndicated: Adventure Video Games (IAB 692)
Syndicated: Casino and Gambling Video Games (IAB ZJG29S)
Syndicated: Casual Games (IAB 693)
Syndicated: Educational Video Games (IAB 694)
Syndicated: Exercise and Fitness Video Games (IAB 695)
Syndicated: Family Video Games (IAB VWGKS7)
Syndicated: Horror Video Games (IAB II436J)
Syndicated: MMOs (IAB 696)
Syndicated: Music and Party Video Games (IAB 697)
Syndicated: Puzzle Video Games (IAB 698)
Syndicated: Racing Video Games (IAB VK7KD0)
Syndicated: Role-Playing Video Games (IAB 687)
Syndicated: Simulation Video Games (IAB 688)
Syndicated: Sports Video Games (IAB 689)
Syndicated: Strategy Video Games (IAB 690)
Syndicated: Mobile Games (IAB 683)
Syndicated: PC Games (IAB 684)
gs_vidtag_crimedoc
gs_vidtag_crimedramadoc
Syndicated: War and Conflicts (IAB 389)
gs_webmail
Sentiment: Mixed
Sentiment: Negative
Sentiment: Anger
Sentiment: Dislike
Sentiment: Fear
Sentiment: Mistrust
Sentiment: Sadness
Sentiment: Shame
Sentiment: Shock
Sentiment: Positive
Sentiment: Amusement
Sentiment: Curiosity
Sentiment: Happiness
Sentiment: Like
Sentiment: Love
Sentiment: Pleasure
Sentiment: Surprise
Sentiment: Trust
gx_ads
gx_adserver
gx_badsite_norobots
gx_blocked
gx_contentaggregator
gx_dating
gx_filesharing
gx_forums
gx_imagesharing
gx_information
gx_memesite
gx_search
gx_uncrawlable
gx_videosharing
gx_webmail
gs_event
gs_event_fathers_day_required
gs_predicts_chuseok_seed
gs_predicts_cocktailbeerenthus_seed
gs_predicts_coffeeteadrinker_seed
gs_predicts_coldfluseason_seed
gs_predicts_collegebound_seed
gs_predicts_combatsports_seed
gs_predicts_compassion_seed
gs_predicts_cordcutters_seed
gs_predicts_cuttingedgetechenthusiasts_seed
gs_predicts_dietfitness_seed
gs_predicts_diningindelivery_seed
gs_predicts_diningout_seed
gs_predicts_doyourowntaxes_seed
gs_predicts_driversofhybrids_seed
gs_predicts_e3_event_gamers_seed
gs_predicts_easter_celebrator_seed
gs_predicts_elegantlifestyles_seed
gs_predicts_energy_topics_seed
gs_predicts_extremesports_seed
gs_predicts_fathersday_seed
gs_predicts_fifa_seed
gs_predicts_filmfestivalsawards_seed
gs_predicts_findapro_taxseason_seed
gs_predicts_foodies_seed
gs_predicts_formulaone_seed
gs_predicts_frequenttravelers_seed
gs_predicts_gamers_seed
gs_predicts_gettingmarried_seed
gs_predicts_giftgiving_seed
gs_predicts_girlsweekend_seed
gs_predicts_golden_week_seed
gs_predicts_golf_seed
gs_predicts_graduatedegree_seed
gs_predicts_halloween_seed
gs_predicts_hanukkah_seed
gs_predicts_healthylifestyle_seed
gs_predicts_healthyskinhair_seed
gs_predicts_hipsters_rule_seed
gs_predicts_hockey_seed
gs_predicts_holidayshoppers_seed
gs_predicts_homebakers_chefs_seed
gs_predicts_homeentertainers_seed
gs_predicts_homeimprovement_seed
gs_predicts_homemakers_seed
gs_predicts_homemechanic_seed
gs_predicts_homeremodeling_seed
gs_predicts_insurance_seed
gs_predicts_interestedmillennial_seed
gs_predicts_internationalsports_seed
gs_predicts_jewelry_watches_seed
gs_predicts_latin_grammys_seed
gs_predicts_latin_music_seed
gs_predicts_legal_industry_seed
gs_predicts_luxuryautoenthus_seed
gs_predicts_marchmadness_seed
gs_predicts_marketers_seed
gs_predicts_mensfitness_seed
gs_predicts_menshealth_seed
gs_predicts_mensinterests_seed
gs_predicts_midautumnfestival_seed
gs_predicts_millennialmoms_seed
gs_predicts_mlb_seed
gs_predicts_moms_dads_grads_seed
gs_predicts_mothersday_seed
gs_predicts_motorcycles_seed
gs_predicts_movers_seed
gs_predicts_moviesandentertainment_seed
gs_predicts_musicfestivalsaward_seed
gs_predicts_musicindustry_seed
gs_predicts_nascar_seed
gs_predicts_nba_seed
gs_predicts_needinglegalcouncil_seed
gs_predicts_newjob_seed
gs_predicts_newyearseve_seed
gs_predicts_newyearsresolutions_seed
gs_predicts_nflncaafootball_seed
gs_predicts_nightlife_seed
gs_predicts_nutritionconscious_seed
gs_predicts_octoberfest_seed
gs_predicts_olympicsmoments_seed
gs_predicts_oralcare_seed
gs_predicts_oscarsemmysglobes_seed
gs_predicts_outdoorsinautumn_seed
gs_predicts_parentsofyoungkids_seed
gs_predicts_parentsteachers_seed
gs_predicts_performingarts_seed
gs_predicts_petlovers_seed
gs_predicts_pharma_compassion_seed
gs_predicts_premierleague_seed
gs_predicts_punkosd_seed
gs_predicts_quitsmoking_seed
gs_predicts_ramadan_seed
gs_predicts_realestateind_seed
gs_predicts_retail_industry_seed
gs_predicts_royalwedding_seed
gs_predicts_rugby_seed
gs_predicts_rugby_world_cup_seed
gs_predicts_savvyshopperscouponing_seed
gs_predicts_sbsw_event_seed
gs_predicts_singlesday_travel_seed
gs_predicts_singlesdayshopper_seed
gs_predicts_small_med_bus_seed
gs_predicts_smartphone_seed
gs_predicts_software_industry_seed
gs_predicts_songkran_seed
gs_predicts_spa_wellnesstrips_seed
gs_predicts_sportstopstories_seed
gs_predicts_spring_break_seed
gs_predicts_startups_seed
gs_predicts_stpatricksday_seed
gs_predicts_stylefashion_seed
gs_predicts_superbowl_seed
gs_predicts_superheroscomics_seed
gs_predicts_supersilvers_seed
gs_predicts_supersilvers_srinterests_seed
gs_predicts_tennischampionships_seed
gs_predicts_tet_seed
gs_predicts_thanksgiving_seed
gs_predicts_travel_by_rail_seed
gs_predicts_travel_seed
gs_predicts_travelingfortheholidays_seed
gs_predicts_trendingtelevision_seed
gs_predicts_tropicalvacations_seed
gs_predicts_ussports_nbancaabasketball_seed
gs_predicts_ussports_seed
gs_predicts_valentines_day_seed
gs_predicts_vegetarianvegan_seed
gs_predicts_veteransservice_seed
gs_predicts_weddings_brides_seed
gs_predicts_wiskey_brewer_rye_seed
gs_predicts_womensfitness_seed
gs_predicts_womenshealth_seed
gs_predicts_worldcup_seed
gs_predicts_youngwomensinterest_seed
gs_science_environ
gs_search
gs_seasevnt_blackfriday_required
gs_seasevnt_copaamerica_required
gs_seasevnt_euros_required
gs_seasevnt_halloween_required
gs_seasevnt_marchmadness_required
gs_seasevnt_valentinesday_required
gs_shopping_brands

 

DV Segments Coming Soon 

Oracle Segment
Syndicated: Genres (IAB SPSHQ5)
Syndicated: Action and Adventure (IAB 325)
Syndicated: Animation & Anime (IAB 641)
Syndicated: Biographies (IAB 44)
Syndicated: Comedy (IAB 646)
Syndicated: Documentary (IAB 332)
Syndicated: Drama (IAB 647)
Syndicated: Factual (IAB 648)
Syndicated: Family/Children (IAB 645)
Syndicated: Fantasy (IAB 335)
Syndicated: History (IAB EZWB7V)
Syndicated: Holiday (IAB 649)
Syndicated: Horror (IAB 336)
Syndicated: Lifestyle (IAB TIFQA5)
Syndicated: Musicals (IAB 156)
Syndicated: Mystery (IAB 331)
Syndicated: Nature (IAB VKIV56)
Syndicated: Reality TV (IAB 651)
Syndicated: Romance (IAB 326)
Syndicated: Science Fiction (IAB 652)
Syndicated: Soap Opera (IAB 642)
Syndicated: Special Interest (Indie/Art House) (IAB 643)
Syndicated: Sports Radio (IAB 370)
Syndicated: Talk Radio (IAB 371)
Syndicated: Public Radio (IAB 376)
Syndicated: Talk Show (IAB A0AH3G)
Syndicated: True Crime (IAB KHPC5A)
Syndicated: Western (IAB KHPC6A)

Let's Talk

Partnership starts with a conversation. Whether you have a question about our services, or would like to get a demo of our platform, we're happy to connect.

purple dark bg

We're Always Here for You!

Please provide your business details to get our guide.

We're Always Here for You!