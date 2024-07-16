Match Oracle Segments to DoubleVerify

Have an Oracle segment that you want to keep using? DV has you covered. Check out our complete list of segments mapped to current Oracle segments.

Contextual Segments

Oracle Segment DV Segment gs_event_back_to_school DV Pre-Curated Event Category: Back to School gs_event_backtoschool DV Pre-Curated Event Category: Back to School Predicts: Back to School DV Pre-Curated Event Category: Back to School gs_predicts_backtoschool_seed DV Pre-Curated Event Category: Back to School Syndicated: Back To School DV Pre-Curated Event Category: Back-to-School Predicts: Black Friday Cyber Monday DV Pre-Curated Event Category: Black Friday and Cyber Monday gs_predicts_blackfridaycybermon_seed DV Pre-Curated Event Category: Black Friday and Cyber Monday Syndicated: Black Friday DV Pre-Curated Event Category: Black Friday and Cyber Monday gs_event_blackfriday DV Pre-Curated Event Category: Black Friday and Cyber Monday gs_event_blackfriday_required DV Pre-Curated Event Category: Black Friday and Cyber Monday gs_event_blackfriday_specific DV Pre-Curated Event Category: Black Friday and Cyber Monday gs_event_easter DV Pre-Curated Event Category: Easter Predicts: Easter Celebrator DV Pre-Curated Event Category: Easter Syndicated: Easter DV Pre-Curated Event Category: Easter gs_event_eid DV Pre-Curated Event Category: Eid and Ramadan Predicts: Ramadan DV Pre-Curated Event Category: Eid and Ramadan Syndicated: Eid DV Pre-Curated Event Category: Eid and Ramadan gs_event_fathers_day DV Pre-Curated Event Category: Father’s Day Predicts: Fathers Day DV Pre-Curated Event Category: Father’s Day Syndicated: Father’s Day DV Pre-Curated Event Category: Father’s Day gs_seasevnt_fathersday_required DV Pre-Curated Event Category: Father’s Day gs_event_fourth_july DV Pre-Curated Event Category: Fourth of July Syndicated: Fourth July DV Pre-Curated Event Category: Fourth of July gs_seasevnt_fourthjuly_required DV Pre-Curated Event Category: Fourth of July gs_event_graduation DV Pre-Curated Event Category: Graduation Syndicated: Graduation (IAB 172) DV Pre-Curated Event Category: Graduation gs_event_halloween DV Pre-Curated Event Category: Halloween Predicts: Halloween DV Pre-Curated Event Category: Halloween Syndicated: Halloween DV Pre-Curated Event Category: Halloween gs_event_cny DV Pre-Curated Event Category: Lunar New Year Predicts: Chinese New Year DV Pre-Curated Event Category: Lunar New Year gs_predicts_chinesenewyear_seed DV Pre-Curated Event Category: Lunar New Year Syndicated: Chinese New Year DV Pre-Curated Event Category: Lunar New Year Syndicated: Euro Championship DV Pre-Curated Event Category: March Madness gs_event_mid_autumn DV Pre-Curated Event Category: Mid-Autumn Festival Predicts: Mid Autumn Festival DV Pre-Curated Event Category: Mid-Autumn Festival Syndicated: Mid Autumn DV Pre-Curated Event Category: Mid-Autumn Festival gs_event_mothers_day DV Pre-Curated Event Category: Mother’s Day Predicts: Mothers Day DV Pre-Curated Event Category: Mother’s Day Syndicated: Mother’s Day DV Pre-Curated Event Category: Mother’s Day gs_event_newyear DV Pre-Curated Event Category: New Year Predicts: All Things New Year DV Pre-Curated Event Category: New Year gs_predicts_allthingsnewyear_seed DV Pre-Curated Event Category: New Year Syndicated: New Year DV Pre-Curated Event Category: New Year Predicts: New Years Eve DV Pre-Curated Event Category: New Year Predicts: Octoberfest DV Pre-Curated Event Category: Oktoberfest Syndicated: Oscars DV Pre-Curated Event Category: Oscars gs_event_singles_day DV Pre-Curated Event Category: Single’s Day gs_event_singlesday DV Pre-Curated Event Category: Single’s Day Syndicated: Singles Day DV Pre-Curated Event Category: Single’s Day Predicts: St. Patrick’s Day DV Pre-Curated Event Category: St. Patrick’s Day Syndicated: Summer Olympic Sports (IAB 522) DV Pre-Curated Event Category: Summer Olympics gs_event_olympics DV Pre-Curated Event Category: Summer Olympics Predicts: Olympics Moments DV Pre-Curated Event Category: Summer Olympics Syndicated: Summer Fun DV Pre-Curated Event Category: Summer Vacation gs_event_summer_fun DV Pre-Curated Event Category: Summer Vacation Syndicated: Super Bowl DV Pre-Curated Event Category: Super Bowl gs_seasevnt_superbowl_required DV Pre-Curated Event Category: Super Bowl gs_event_superbowl DV Pre-Curated Event Category: Superbowl Predicts: Super Bowl DV Pre-Curated Event Category: Superbowl Syndicated: Tennis Championship DV Pre-Curated Event Category: Tennis Championship gs_event_tennis_championship DV Pre-Curated Event Category: Tennis Championships Predicts: Tennis Championships DV Pre-Curated Event Category: Tennis Championships gs_event_thanksgiving DV Pre-Curated Event Category: Thanksgiving Predicts: Thanksgiving DV Pre-Curated Event Category: Thanksgiving Syndicated: Thanksgiving DV Pre-Curated Event Category: Thanksgiving gs_seasevnt_thanksgiving_required DV Pre-Curated Event Category: Thanksgiving gs_event_valentine DV Pre-Curated Event Category: Valentine’s Day gs_event_valentine_specific DV Pre-Curated Event Category: Valentine’s Day Predicts: Valentine’s Day DV Pre-Curated Event Category: Valentine’s Day Syndicated: Valentine’s Day DV Pre-Curated Event Category: Valentine’s Day gs_event_christmas DV Pre-Curated Event Category: Winter Holiday Predicts: Christmas DV Pre-Curated Event Category: Winter Holiday gs_finance_banking DV Pre-Curated In-Market Categories: Banking Products Predicts: Luxury Auto Enthusiasts DV Pre-Curated In-Market Category: Autos & Vehicles Syndicated: Consumer Banking (IAB 392) DV Pre-Curated In-Market Category: Banking Products gs_entertain_gambling DV Pre-Curated In-Market Category: Casino Gaming and Fantasy Sports Predicts: Business Software Buyers DV Pre-Curated In-Market Category: Consumer Electronics gs_predicts_bussoftwarebuyers_seed DV Pre-Curated In-Market Category: Consumer Electronics Syndicated: COVID 19 DV Pre-Curated In-Market Category: Covid Testing, Vaccinations, and Education Syndicated: Vaccines (IAB 322) DV Pre-Curated In-Market Category: Covid Testing, Vaccinations, and Education Syndicated: High Fashion (IAB 578) DV Pre-Curated In-Market Category: Fashion Enthusiasts Syndicated: Fashion Trends (IAB 577) DV Pre-Curated In-Market Category: Fashion Enthusiasts Predicts: Style Fashion DV Pre-Curated In-Market Category: Fashion Enthusiasts Predicts: Foodies DV Pre-Curated In-Market Category: Foodies gs_food_kitchen DV Pre-Curated In-Market Category: Kitchen, Laundry & Major Home Appliances gs_interest_high_income DV Pre-Curated In-Market Category: Luxury Predicts: Elegant Lifestyles DV Pre-Curated In-Market Category: Luxury Predicts: Buying a Home DV Pre-Curated In-Market Category: Moving/New House/New Apartment gs_predicts_buyingahome_seed DV Pre-Curated In-Market Category: Moving/New House/New Apartment Predicts: Movers DV Pre-Curated In-Market Category: Moving/New House/New Apartment Syndicated: Software and Applications (IAB 602) DV Pre-Curated In-Market Category: Software Predicts: Diet Fitness DV Pre-Curated In-Market Category: Sports, Health & Fitness Predicts: Healthy Lifestyle DV Pre-Curated In-Market Category: Sports, Health & Fitness Syndicated: Internet Service Providers (IAB 419) DV Pre-Curated In-Market Category: Telecom Syndicated: Phone Services (IAB 420) DV Pre-Curated In-Market Category: Telecom Syndicated: Children’s Games and Toys (IAB 482) DV Pre-Curated In-Market Category: Toys and Games Predicts: Frequent Travelers DV Pre-Curated In-Market Category: Travel Predicts: Travel DV Pre-Curated In-Market Category: Travel gs_interest_frequent_travelers DV Pre-Curated In-Market Category: Travel Predicts: Gamers DV Pre-Curated In-Market Category: Video Gaming Hardware, Accessories & Equipment gs_entertain_vidgames DV Pre-Curated In-Market Category: Video Gaming, eSports, Streaming & Software Predicts: E3 Event/Gamers DV Pre-Curated In-Market Category: Video Gaming, eSports, Streaming & Software Syndicated: Events (IAB 8VZQHL) DV Pre-Curated Seasonal Event Categories Syndicated: Holidays DV Pre-Curated Seasonal Event Categories Syndicated: Entertainment (IAB JLBCU7) IAB – Arts & Entertainment Syndicated: Books and Literature (IAB 42) IAB – Arts & Entertainment: Books & Literature gs_entertain_books IAB – Arts & Entertainment: Books & Literature gs_entertain_celeb IAB – Arts & Entertainment: Celebrity Gossip Predicts: Celebrity News IAB – Arts & Entertainment: Celebrity Gossip gs_predicts_celebritynews_seed IAB – Arts & Entertainment: Celebrity Gossip Syndicated: Fine Art (IAB 201) IAB – Arts & Entertainment: Fine Arts gs_entertain_arts IAB – Arts & Entertainment: Fine Arts gs_entertain_comedy IAB – Arts & Entertainment: Humor Syndicated: Humor and Satire (IAB 440) IAB – Arts & Entertainment: Humor Syndicated: Movies (IAB 324) IAB – Arts & Entertainment: Movies Predicts: Movies and Entertainment IAB – Arts & Entertainment: Movies Syndicated: Music and Audio (IAB 338) IAB – Arts & Entertainment: Music gs_entertain_music IAB – Arts & Entertainment: Music Syndicated: Television (IAB 640) IAB – Arts & Entertainment: Television Syndicated: Automotive (IAB 1) IAB – Automotive gs_auto_components IAB – Automotive: Auto Parts Syndicated: Auto Parts (IAB 32) IAB – Automotive: Auto Parts Syndicated: Auto Repair (IAB 34) IAB – Automotive: Auto Repair gs_auto_buying_selling IAB – Automotive: Buying and Selling Cars Syndicated: Auto Buying and Selling (IAB 30) IAB – Automotive: Buying and Selling Cars Syndicated: Car Culture (IAB 25) IAB – Automotive: Car Culture Syndicated: Certified Pre-Owned Cars (IAB 18) IAB – Automotive: Certified Pre-Owned Cars gs_auto_luxury_convertible IAB – Automotive: Convertible Syndicated: Convertible (IAB 8) IAB – Automotive: Convertible Syndicated: Coupe (IAB 9) IAB – Automotive: Coupe Syndicated: Crossover (IAB 10) IAB – Automotive: Crossover Syndicated: Hatchback (IAB 11) IAB – Automotive: Hatchback gs_auto_hybrid IAB – Automotive: Hybrid Predicts: Drivers of Hybrids IAB – Automotive: Hybrid Syndicated: Green Vehicles (IAB 22) IAB – Automotive: Hybrid gs_auto_luxury IAB – Automotive: Luxury Syndicated: Luxury Cars (IAB 23) IAB – Automotive: Luxury Syndicated: Minivan (IAB 13) IAB – Automotive: Minivan Syndicated: Motorcycles (IAB 27) IAB – Automotive: Motorcycles Syndicated: Off-Road Vehicles (IAB 14) IAB – Automotive: Off-Road Vehicles Syndicated: Performance Cars (IAB 24) IAB – Automotive: Performance Vehicles Syndicated: Pickup Trucks (IAB 15) IAB – Automotive: Pickup Trucks Syndicated: Road-Side Assistance (IAB 28) IAB – Automotive: Roadside Assistance Syndicated: Sedan (IAB 4) IAB – Automotive: Sedan gs_auto_vintage IAB – Automotive: Vintage Cars Syndicated: Classic Cars (IAB 19) IAB – Automotive: Vintage Cars gs_business IAB – Business Syndicated: Agriculture (IAB 102) IAB – Business: Agriculture gs_business_agri IAB – Business: Agriculture gs_tech_computing_business IAB – Business: Business Software Syndicated: Construction Industry (IAB 121) IAB – Business: Construction gs_business_construction IAB – Business: Construction Syndicated: Government Business (IAB 77) IAB – Business: Government Business Syndicated: Green Solutions (IAB 78) IAB – Business: Green Solutions Syndicated: Environmental Services Industry (IAB 94) IAB – Business: Green Solutions Syndicated: Human Resources (IAB 55) IAB – Business: Human Resources Syndicated: Logistics (IAB 57) IAB – Business: Logistics gs_business_marketing IAB – Business: Marketing Syndicated: Marketing and Advertising (IAB 58) IAB – Business: Marketing Syndicated: Metals Industry (IAB 107) IAB – Business: Metals gs_business_misc IAB – Business: Other Syndicated: Career Advice (IAB 125) IAB – Careers: Career Advice Syndicated: Career Planning (IAB 126) IAB – Careers: Career Planning Syndicated: Job Fairs (IAB 128) IAB – Careers: Job Fair Syndicated: Job Search (IAB 127) IAB – Careers: Job Search Syndicated: Job Market (IAB 89) IAB – Careers: Job Search, Job Fairs, Career Advice, Career Planning gs_business_careers IAB – Careers: Job Search, Job Fairs, Career Advice, Career Planning Syndicated: Careers (IAB 123) IAB – Careers: Job Search, Job Fairs, Career Advice, Career Planning Syndicated: Resume Writing and Advice (IAB 129) IAB – Careers: Resume Writing and Advice Syndicated: Remote Working (IAB 130) IAB – Careers: Telecommuting Syndicated: Education (IAB 132) IAB – Education gs_education IAB – Education Syndicated: Secondary Education (IAB 135) IAB – Education: 7-12 Education Syndicated: Adult Education (IAB 133) IAB – Education: Adult Education Syndicated: College Education (IAB 137) IAB – Education: College Life Syndicated: Undergraduate Education (IAB 141) IAB – Education: College Life gs_education_university IAB – Education: College Life Syndicated: Online Education (IAB 148) IAB – Education: Distance Learning Syndicated: Postgraduate Education (IAB 139) IAB – Education: Graduate School Syndicated: Homeschooling (IAB 145) IAB – Education: Homeschooling Syndicated: Homework and Study (IAB 146) IAB – Education: Homework/Study Tips Syndicated: Early Childhood Education (IAB 142) IAB – Education: K-6 Education Syndicated: Primary Education (IAB 149) IAB – Education: K-6 Education Syndicated: Language Learning (IAB 147) IAB – Education: Language Learning gs_education_language IAB – Education: Language Learning, English as a 2nd Language gs_education_misc IAB – Education: Other Syndicated: Special Education (IAB 136) IAB – Education: Special Education Syndicated: Family and Relationships (IAB 186) IAB – Family & Parenting Syndicated: Parenting (IAB 192) IAB – Family & Parenting Syndicated: Adoption and Fostering (IAB 193) IAB – Family & Parenting: Adoption Syndicated: Parenting Babies and Toddlers (IAB 196) IAB – Family & Parenting: Babies & Toddlers Syndicated: Daycare and Pre-School (IAB 194) IAB – Family & Parenting: Daycare and Pre-School gs_family_elderly IAB – Family & Parenting: Eldercare Syndicated: Internet Safety (IAB 195) IAB – Family & Parenting: Family Internet Syndicated: Parenting Children Aged 4-11 (IAB 197) IAB – Family & Parenting: Parenting K-6 Syndicated: Parenting Teens (IAB 198) IAB – Family & Parenting: Parenting Teens Pregnancy (IAB 305) IAB – Family & Parenting: Pregnancy gs_pregnancy_and_birth IAB – Family & Parenting: Pregnancy Reproductive Health (IAB 302) IAB – Family & Parenting: Pregnancy, Health & Fitness: Infertility Syndicated: Special Needs Kids (IAB 199) IAB – Family & Parenting: Special Needs Kids gs_food IAB – Food & Drink Syndicated: Food & Drink (IAB 210) IAB – Food & Drink Syndicated: Dining Out (IAB 218) IAB – Food & Drink Predicts: Cocktail Beer Enthusiasts IAB – Food & Drink Cocktail, Beer Syndicated: World Cuisines (IAB 214) IAB – Food & Drink: American, Cajun/Creole, Chinese, Cuisine-Specific, French, Italian, Japanese, Mexican Syndicated: Barbecues and Grilling (IAB 215) IAB – Food & Drink: Barbecues & Grilling gs_food_drink_beer IAB – Food & Drink: Cocktails/Beer gs_food_drink_cocktails IAB – Food & Drink: Cocktails/Beer Syndicated: Alcoholic Beverages (IAB 211) IAB – Food & Drink: Cocktails/Beer, Wine gs_food_coffee_and_tea IAB – Food & Drink: Coffee and Tea Predicts: Coffee Tea Drinker IAB – Food & Drink: Coffee and Tea Syndicated: Coffee and Tea IAB – Food & Drink: Coffee/Tea gs_food_drink IAB – Food & Drink: Coffee/Tea, Wine, Cocktails/Beer gs_food_cuisine IAB – Food & Drink: Cuisine-Specific Syndicated: Desserts and Baking (IAB 217) IAB – Food & Drink: Desserts and Baking Predicts: Dining Out IAB – Food & Drink: Dining Out gs_food_estab IAB – Food & Drink: Dining Out Syndicated: Bars & Restaurants (IAB 179) IAB – Food & Drink: Dining Out, Cocktails/Beer Syndicated: Food Allergies (IAB 219) IAB – Food & Drink: Food Allergies Syndicated: Healthy Cooking and Eating (IAB 221) IAB – Food & Drink: Health/Low-fat Cooking gs_food_diet IAB – Food & Drink: Health/Low-fat Cooking Predicts: Nutrition Conscious IAB – Food & Drink: Health/Low-fat Cooking gs_food_misc IAB – Food & Drink: Other gs_food_drink_misc IAB – Food & Drink: Other Syndicated: Vegan Diets (IAB 212) IAB – Food & Drink: Vegan gs_food_ingredients_vegetables IAB – Food & Drink: Vegan, Vegetarian Syndicated: Vegetarian Diets (IAB 213) IAB – Food & Drink: Vegetarian Predicts: Vegetarian Vegan IAB – Food & Drink: Vegetarian, Vegan gs_food_drink_wine IAB – Food & Drink: Wine Syndicated: Medical Health (IAB 286) IAB – Health & Fitness gs_health_allergy IAB – Health & Fitness: Allergies Allergies (IAB 288) IAB – Health & Fitness: Allergies gs_health_alt IAB – Health & Fitness: Alternative Medicine Syndicated: Alternative Medicine (IAB 233) IAB – Health & Fitness: Alternative Medicine gs_health_cancer IAB – Health & Fitness: Cancer Cancer (IAB 314) IAB – Health & Fitness: Cancer Syndicated: Cold and Flu (IAB 315) IAB – Health & Fitness: Cold & Flu gs_health_disability_deafness IAB – Health & Fitness: Deafness gs_health_dentistry IAB – Health & Fitness: Dental Care Syndicated: Dental Health (IAB 316) IAB – Health & Fitness: Dental Care Predicts: Oralcare IAB – Health & Fitness: Dental Care gs_health_derma IAB – Health & Fitness: Dermatology Skin and Dermatology (IAB 309) IAB – Health & Fitness: Dermatology Diabetes (IAB 317) IAB – Health & Fitness: Diabetes gs_health_exercise IAB – Health & Fitness: Exercise Syndicated: Fitness and Exercise (IAB 225) IAB – Health & Fitness: Exercise gs_health_digestive IAB – Health & Fitness: GERD/Acid Reflux, IBS/Crohn’s Disease Digestive Disorders (IAB 318) IAB – Health & Fitness: GERD/Acid Reflux, IBS/Crohn’s Disease Heart and Cardiovascular Diseases (IAB 296) IAB – Health & Fitness: Heart Disease gs_health_heart IAB – Health & Fitness: Heart Disease Syndicated: Herbs and Supplements (IAB 234) IAB – Health & Fitness: Herbs for Health Syndicated: Holistic Health (IAB 235) IAB – Health & Fitness: Holistic Health gs_health_incontinence IAB – Health & Fitness: Incontinence Infertility (IAB 304) IAB – Health & Fitness: Infertility Syndicated: Men’s Health (IAB 228) IAB – Health & Fitness: Men’s Health Predicts: Mens Health IAB – Health & Fitness: Men’s Health gs_health_nutrition IAB – Health & Fitness: Nutrition Syndicated: Nutrition (IAB 229) IAB – Health & Fitness: Nutrition gs_health_misc IAB – Health & Fitness: Other Syndicated: Physical Therapy (IAB 236) IAB – Health & Fitness: Physical Therapy gs_health_psychology IAB – Health & Fitness: Psychology/Psychiatry Syndicated: Senior Health (IAB 230) IAB – Health & Fitness: Senior Health Sexual Health (IAB 307) IAB – Health & Fitness: Sexuality Sexual Conditions (IAB 308) IAB – Health & Fitness: Sexuality Sleep Disorders (IAB 310) IAB – Health & Fitness: Sleep Disorders Syndicated: Smoking Cessation (IAB 237) IAB – Health & Fitness: Smoking Cessation Predicts: Quit Smoking IAB – Health & Fitness: Smoking Cessation Substance Abuse (IAB 311) IAB – Health & Fitness: Substance Abuse gs_health_weightloss IAB – Health & Fitness: Weight Loss gs_health_weightloss_specific IAB – Health & Fitness: Weight Loss Syndicated: Weight Loss (IAB 231) IAB – Health & Fitness: Weight Loss gs_health_diet IAB – Health & Fitness: Weight Loss gs_health_women IAB – Health & Fitness: Women’s Health Syndicated: Women’s Health (IAB 238) IAB – Health & Fitness: Women’s Health Predicts: Women’s Health IAB – Health & Fitness: Women’s Health Predicts: Cold Flu Season IAB – Health: Cold & Flu gs_entertain_hobbies IAB – Hobbies & Interests Syndicated: Hobbies & Interests (IAB 239) IAB – Hobbies & Interests gs_entertain_hobbies_arts_and_crafts IAB – Hobbies & Interests: Arts & Crafts gs_entertain_hobbies_arts IAB – Hobbies & Interests: Arts & Crafts Syndicated: Arts and Crafts (IAB 248) IAB – Hobbies & Interests: Arts and Crafts Syndicated: Beadwork (IAB 249) IAB – Hobbies & Interests: Beadwork gs_entertain_hobbies_birdwatching IAB – Hobbies & Interests: Birdwatching Syndicated: Birdwatching (IAB 259) IAB – Hobbies & Interests: Birdwatching Syndicated: Board Games and Puzzles (IAB 270) IAB – Hobbies & Interests: Board Games and Puzzles gs_entertain_games IAB – Hobbies & Interests: Board Games and Puzzles Syndicated: Candle and Soap Making (IAB 250) IAB – Hobbies & Interests: Candle and Soap Making gs_entertain_hobbies_candle_and_soap IAB – Hobbies & Interests: Candles & Soap Making Syndicated: Card Games (IAB 271) IAB – Hobbies & Interests: Card Games Syndicated: Cigars (IAB 260) IAB – Hobbies & Interests: Cigars gs_entertain_hobbies_collecting IAB – Hobbies & Interests: Collecting Syndicated: Collecting (IAB 261) IAB – Hobbies & Interests: Collecting Syndicated: Comic Books (IAB 262) IAB – Hobbies & Interests: Comic Books gs_entertain_comicbooks IAB – Hobbies & Interests: Comic Books Syndicated: Drawing and Sketching (IAB 251) IAB – Hobbies & Interests: Drawing and Sketching gs_entertain_hobbies_drawing_painting IAB – Hobbies & Interests: Drawing/Sketching Syndicated: Freelance Writing (IAB 266) IAB – Hobbies & Interests: Freelance Writing gs_entertain_hobbies_genealogy IAB – Hobbies & Interests: Genealogy Syndicated: Genealogy and Ancestry (IAB 273) IAB – Hobbies & Interests: Genealogy gs_entertain_hobbies_inventions IAB – Hobbies & Interests: Inventors & Patents Syndicated: Inventing IAB – Hobbies & Interests: Inventors & Patents gs_entertain_hobbies_jewelry_making IAB – Hobbies & Interests: Jewelry Making Syndicated: Jewelry Making (IAB 252) IAB – Hobbies & Interests: Jewelry Making gs_entertain_hobbies_magic_and_illusion IAB – Hobbies & Interests: Magic & Illusion Syndicated: Magic and Illusion (IAB 241) IAB – Hobbies & Interests: Magic and Illusion Syndicated: Needlework (IAB 253) IAB – Hobbies & Interests: Needlework gs_entertain_hobbies_knitting_needlew IAB – Hobbies & Interests: Needlework gs_entertain_hobbies_misc IAB – Hobbies & Interests: Other Syndicated: Painting (IAB 254) IAB – Hobbies & Interests: Painting Syndicated: Photography (IAB 255) IAB – Hobbies & Interests: Photography Syndicated: Fine Art Photography (IAB 206) IAB – Hobbies & Interests: Photography gs_entertain_radio IAB – Hobbies & Interests: Radio Syndicated: Radio Control (IAB 245) IAB – Hobbies & Interests: Radio Syndicated: Roleplaying Games (IAB 272) IAB – Hobbies & Interests: Roleplaying Games Syndicated: Sci-fi and Fantasy (IAB 246) IAB – Hobbies & Interests: Science Fiction and Fantasy Syndicated: Scrapbooking (IAB 256) IAB – Hobbies & Interests: Scrapbooking Syndicated: Screenwriting (IAB 267) IAB – Hobbies & Interests: Screenwriting Syndicated: Social Networking (IAB 628) IAB – Hobbies & Interests: Social Networking gs_tech_social IAB – Hobbies & Interests: Social Networking gs_entertain_hobbies_stamps_and_coins IAB – Hobbies & Interests: Stamps & Coins Syndicated: Stamps and Coins (IAB 263) IAB – Hobbies & Interests: Stamps and Coins gs_entertain_hobbies_woodworking IAB – Hobbies & Interests: Woodworking Syndicated: Woodworking (IAB 257) IAB – Hobbies & Interests: Woodworking Syndicated: Home & Garden (IAB 274) IAB – Home & Garden gs_home IAB – Home & Garden gs_home_appliances IAB – Home & Garden: Appliances Syndicated: Home Appliances (IAB 278) IAB – Home & Garden: Appliances gs_home_entertaining IAB – Home & Garden: Entertaining Predicts: Home Entertainers IAB – Home & Garden: Entertaining Syndicated: Indoor Environmental Quality (IAB 282) IAB – Home & Garden: Environmental Safety gs_home_gardening IAB – Home & Garden: Gardening Syndicated: Gardening (IAB 275) IAB – Home & Garden: Gardening Syndicated: Home Entertaining (IAB 279) IAB – Home & Garden: Home Entertaining gs_home_interiors_repair IAB – Home & Garden: Home Repair Syndicated: Home Improvement (IAB 280) IAB – Home & Garden: Home Repair Syndicated: Interior Decorating (IAB 283) IAB – Home & Garden: Interior Decorating gs_home_interiors IAB – Home & Garden: Interior Decorating Syndicated: Landscaping (IAB 284) IAB – Home & Garden: Landscaping Syndicated: Remodeling & Construction (IAB 276) IAB – Home & Garden: Remodeling and Construction Predicts: Home Remodeling IAB – Home & Garden: Remodeling and Construction Predicts: Home Improvement IAB – Home & Garden: Remodeling and Construction Syndicated: Law (IAB 383) IAB – Law, Government and Politics Predicts: Legal Industry IAB – Law, Government and Politics: Legal Issues gs_law_misc IAB – Law, Government and Politics: Other gs_politics_misc IAB – Law, Government and Politics: Other Syndicated: Politics (IAB 386) IAB – Law, Government and Politics: Politics Syndicated: News IAB – News gs_finance IAB – Personal Finance Syndicated: Personal Finance (IAB 391) IAB – Personal Finance gs_finance_credit IAB – Personal Finance: Credit, Debt and Loans gs_finance_loans IAB – Personal Finance: Credit, Debt and Loans Syndicated: Personal Debt (IAB 405) IAB – Personal Finance: Credit/Debt & Loans Syndicated: Credit Cards (IAB 406) IAB – Personal Finance: Credit/Debt & Loans Syndicated: Personal Loans (IAB 408) IAB – Personal Finance: Credit/Debt & Loans Syndicated: Student Loans (IAB 409) IAB – Personal Finance: Credit/Debt & Loans Syndicated: Financial Planning (IAB 396) IAB – Personal Finance: Financial Planning Syndicated: Hedge Funds (IAB 411) IAB – Personal Finance: Hedge Funds gs_finance_insurance IAB – Personal Finance: Insurance Syndicated: Insurance (IAB 398) IAB – Personal Finance: Insurance Predicts: Insurance IAB – Personal Finance: Insurance Syndicated: Personal Investing (IAB 410) IAB – Personal Finance: Investing Syndicated: Mutual Funds (IAB 412) IAB – Personal Finance: Mutual Funds Syndicated: Options (IAB 413) IAB – Personal Finance: Options Syndicated: Retirement Planning (IAB 416) IAB – Personal Finance: Retirement Planning Syndicated: Stocks and Bonds (IAB 414) IAB – Personal Finance: Stocks gs_finance_tax IAB – Personal Finance: Tax Planning Syndicated: Personal Taxes (IAB 415) IAB – Personal Finance: Tax Planning gs_home_pets IAB – Pets Syndicated: Pets (IAB 422) IAB – Pets Predicts: Pet lovers IAB – Pets gs_home_pets_aquarium IAB – Pets: Aquarium gs_home_pets_aquariums IAB – Pets: Aquarium gs_home_pets_birds IAB – Pets: Birds Syndicated: Birds (IAB 423) IAB – Pets: Birds gs_home_pets_cats IAB – Pets: Cats Syndicated: Cats (IAB 424) IAB – Pets: Cats gs_home_pets_dogs IAB – Pets: Dogs Syndicated: Dogs (IAB 425) IAB – Pets: Dogs Syndicated: Fish and Aquariums (IAB 426) IAB – Pets: Fish & Aquarium gs_home_pets_large IAB – Pets: Large Animals Syndicated: Large Animals (IAB 427) IAB – Pets: Large Animals gs_home_pets_misc IAB – Pets: Other gs_home_pets_reptiles IAB – Pets: Reptiles Syndicated: Reptiles (IAB 429) IAB – Pets: Reptiles gs_home_pets_veterinary IAB – Pets: Veterinary Medicine Syndicated: Veterinary Medicine (IAB 430) IAB – Pets: Veterinary Medicine Predicts: Real Estate Industry IAB – Real Estate Syndicated: Real Estate (IAB 441) IAB – Real Estate Syndicated: Real Estate Industry (IAB 112) IAB – Real Estate (general real estate topics) Syndicated: Apartments (IAB 442) IAB – Real Estate: Apartments Syndicated: Real Estate Buying and Selling (IAB 451) IAB – Real Estate: Buying and Selling Syndicated: Science (IAB 464) IAB – Science Syndicated: Biological Sciences (IAB 465) IAB – Science: Biology Syndicated: Genetics (IAB 468) IAB – Science: Biology (genetics is within this category) Syndicated: Chemistry (IAB 466) IAB – Science: Chemistry Syndicated: Geography (IAB 469) IAB – Science: Geography Syndicated: Geology (IAB 470) IAB – Science: Geology gs_science_misc IAB – Science: Other Syndicated: Physics (IAB 471) IAB – Science: Physics Syndicated: Space and Astronomy (IAB 472) IAB – Science: Space and Astronomy gs_news_and_weather IAB – Science: Weather Syndicated: Weather (IAB 390) IAB – Science: Weather Syndicated: Shopping (IAB 473) IAB – Shopping gs_interest_online_shoppers IAB – Shopping Predicts: Retail Industry IAB – Shopping gs_shopping_deals IAB – Shopping: Contests and Freebies Predicts: Savvy Shopper & Couponing IAB – Shopping: Couponing Syndicated: Coupons and Discounts (IAB 474) IAB – Shopping: Couponing gs_shopping_misc IAB – Shopping: Other gs_society IAB – Society Syndicated: Dating (IAB 188) IAB – Society: Dating gs_society_dating IAB – Society: Dating Syndicated: Divorce (IAB 189) IAB – Society: Divorce Support gs_society_divorce IAB – Society: Divorce Support Syndicated: Eldercare (IAB 190) IAB – Society: Eltercare gs_society_lgbt IAB – Society: Gay Life Syndicated: Marriage and Civil Unions (IAB 191) IAB – Society: Marriage Predicts: Getting Married IAB – Society: Marriage gs_society_marriage IAB – Society: Marriage Predicts: Weddings & Brides IAB – Society: Marriage gs_society_misc IAB – Society: Other Predicts: Teens IAB – Society: Teens Syndicated: Wedding (IAB 165) IAB – Society: Weddings Syndicated: Sports (IAB 483) IAB – Sports gs_sport_athletics IAB – Sports Syndicated: Auto Racing (IAB 518) IAB – Sports: Auto Racing Syndicated: Baseball (IAB 545) IAB – Sports: Baseball Syndicated: Basketball (IAB 547) IAB – Sports: Basketball Syndicated: Cycling (IAB 492) IAB – Sports: Bicycling Syndicated: Bodybuilding (IAB 549) IAB – Sports: Bodybuilding Syndicated: Boxing (IAB 485) IAB – Sports: Boxing gs_sport_canoe IAB – Sports: Canoeing/Kayaking Syndicated: Canoeing and Kayaking (IAB 499) IAB – Sports: Canoeing/Kayaking Syndicated: Cheerleading (IAB 486) IAB – Sports: Cheerleading gs_sport_climbing IAB – Sports: Climbing Syndicated: Cricket (IAB 491) IAB – Sports: Cricket gs_sport_figure_skating IAB – Sports: Figure Skating Syndicated: Figure Skating (IAB 510) IAB – Sports: Figure Skating Syndicated: Fishing Sports (IAB 511) IAB – Sports: Fly Fishing, Freshwater Fishing, Saltwater Fishing gs_sport_angling IAB – Sports: Fly Fishing, Freshwater Fishing, Saltwater Fishing Syndicated: American Football (IAB 484) IAB – Sports: Football gs_sport_usfootball IAB – Sports: Football Predicts: Golf IAB – Sports: Golf Syndicated: Golf (IAB 512) IAB – Sports: Golf Predicts: Hockey IAB – Sports: Hockey Syndicated: Horse Racing (IAB 497) IAB – Sports: Horse Racing gs_sport_horseracing IAB – Sports: Horse Racing gs_sport_hunting IAB – Sports: Hunting/Shooting Syndicated: Hunting and Shooting (IAB 514) IAB – Sports: Hunting/Shooting Syndicated: Inline Skating (IAB 516) IAB – Sports: Inline Skating Syndicated: Martial Arts (IAB 520) IAB – Sports: Martial Arts Syndicated: Nascar IAB – Sports: NASCAR gs_sport_motor_nascar IAB – Sports: NASCAR Syndicated: Olympic Sports (IAB 521) IAB – Sports: Olympics gs_sport_misc IAB – Sports: Other Syndicated: Paintball (IAB 501) IAB – Sports: Paintball Sports gs_sport_paintball IAB – Sports: Paintball Sports Syndicated: Motorcycle Sports (IAB 519) IAB – Sports: Power & Motorcycle Predicts: Motorcycles IAB – Sports: Power & Motorcycles Syndicated: Ice Hockey (IAB 515) IAB – Sports: Pro Ice Hockey Syndicated: Rodeo (IAB 525) IAB – Sports: Rodeo Predicts: Rugby IAB – Sports: Rugby Syndicated: Rugby (IAB 527) IAB – Sports: Rugby Syndicated: Running and Jogging (IAB 227) IAB – Sports: Running and Jogging gs_sport_running IAB – Sports: Running/Jogging Syndicated: Sailing (IAB 530) IAB – Sports: Sailing Syndicated: Scuba Diving (IAB 502) IAB – Sports: Scuba Diving Syndicated: Skateboarding (IAB 503) IAB – Sports: Skateboarding Syndicated: Skiing (IAB 531) IAB – Sports: Skiing Syndicated: Snowboarding (IAB 504) IAB – Sports: Snowboarding Syndicated: Soccer (IAB 533) IAB – Sports: Soccer Syndicated: Participant Sports (IAB 226) IAB – Sports: Sports Syndicated: Surfing and Bodyboarding (IAB 505) IAB – Sports: Surfing/Bodyboarding gs_sport_surfing_bodyboarding IAB – Sports: Surfing/Bodyboarding Syndicated: Swimming (IAB 537) IAB – Sports: Swimming Syndicated: Table Tennis (IAB 538) IAB – Sports: Table Tennis/Ping-Pong Syndicated: Tennis (IAB 539) IAB – Sports: Tennis Syndicated: Volleyball (IAB 541) IAB – Sports: Volleyball Syndicated: Beach Volleyball (IAB 548) IAB – Sports: Volleyball Syndicated: Walking (IAB 542) IAB – Sports: Walking Syndicated: Waterskiing and Wakeboarding (IAB 506) IAB – Sports: Waterski/Wakeboard gs_sport_waterski_wakeboard IAB – Sports: Waterski/Wakeboard Syndicated: Style & Fashion (IAB 552) IAB – Style & Fashion gs_fashion_accessories IAB – Style & Fashion: Accessories Syndicated: Beauty (IAB 553) IAB – Style & Fashion: Beauty Syndicated: Makeup and Accessories (IAB 555) IAB – Style & Fashion: Beauty and Accessories gs_fashion_body_art IAB – Style & Fashion: Body Art Syndicated: Body Art (IAB 574) IAB – Style & Fashion: Body Art gs_fashion_jewellery IAB – Style & Fashion: Jewelry gs_fashion_unisex_acc_jewelry IAB – Style & Fashion: Jewelry gs_fashion_misc IAB – Style & Fashion: Other Predicts: Technology IAB – Technology & Computing gs_tech_computing IAB – Technology and Computing gs_tech_computing_software_3d IAB – Technology and Computing: 3-D Graphics gs_tech_computing_software_antivirus IAB – Technology and Computing: Antivirus Software Syndicated: Programming Languages (IAB 631) IAB – Technology and Computing: C++, Java, JavaScript, Linux, Syndicated: Computer Networking (IAB 600) IAB – Technology and Computing: Computer Networking Syndicated: Computer Peripherals (IAB 601) IAB – Technology and Computing: Computer Peripherals Syndicated: Data Storage and Warehousing (IAB 616) IAB – Technology and Computing: Data Centers Syndicated: Desktops (IAB 617) IAB – Technology and Computing: Desktop Publishing Syndicated: Email (IAB 623) IAB – Technology and Computing: Email Syndicated: Information and Network Security (IAB 618) IAB – Technology and Computing: Network Security Syndicated: Technology & Computing (IAB 596) IAB – Technology and Computing Syndicated: 3-D Graphics (IAB 603) IAB – Technology and Computing: 3-D Graphics Syndicated: Antivirus Software (IAB 608) IAB – Technology and Computing: Antivirus Software Syndicated: Cameras and Camcorders (IAB 633) IAB – Technology and Computing: Cameras & Camcorder gs_tech_cameras IAB – Technology and Computing: Cameras and Camcorder Syndicated: Computer Animation (IAB 610) IAB – Technology and Computing: Computer Animation gs_tech_computing_peripherals IAB – Technology and Computing: Computer Peripherals gs_tech_computing_datacenter IAB – Technology and Computing: Data Centers Syndicated: Databases (IAB 611) IAB – Technology and Computing: Databases gs_tech_computing_db IAB – Technology and Computing: Databases Syndicated: Desktop Publishing (IAB 612) IAB – Technology and Computing: Desktop Publishing gs_tech_computing_software_dtp IAB – Technology and Computing: Desktop Publishing Syndicated: Graphics Software (IAB 614) IAB – Technology and Computing: Graphics Software gs_tech_computing_software_graphics IAB – Technology and Computing: Graphics Software Syndicated: Mac Software IAB – Technology and Computing: Mac OS gs_tech_computing_software_mac IAB – Technology and Computing: Mac OS Syndicated: Internet for Beginners (IAB 624) IAB – Technology and Computing: Net for Beginners gs_tech_computing_beginners IAB – Technology and Computing: Net for Beginners gs_tech_computing_misc IAB – Technology and Computing: Other gs_tech_computing_software_misc IAB – Technology and Computing: Other Syndicated: Shareware and Freeware (IAB 605) IAB – Technology and Computing: Shareware/Freeware gs_tech_computing_software_shareware IAB – Technology and Computing: Shareware/Freeware Syndicated: Web Conferencing (IAB 607) IAB – Technology and Computing: Web Conferencing Syndicated: Travel (IAB 653) IAB – Travel Syndicated: Outdoor Attractions (IAB 159) IAB – Travel: Adventure Travel Syndicated: Adventure Travel (IAB 665) IAB – Travel: Adventure Travel Syndicated: Travel Type (IAB 664) IAB – Travel: Adventure Travel, Air Travel, Budget Travel, Business Travel Syndicated: Africa Travel (IAB 656) IAB – Travel: Africa Syndicated: Travel Locations (IAB 655) IAB – Travel: Africa, Australia, New Zealand, US Local, Canada, Eastern Europe, Europe, France, Greece, Italy, Japan, Mexico and Central America, South America, United Kingdom gs_travel_air IAB – Travel: Air Travel Syndicated: Air Travel (IAB 672) IAB – Travel: Air Travel Syndicated: Australia and Oceania Travel (IAB 658) IAB – Travel: Australia & New Zealand Syndicated: Bed & Breakfasts (IAB 674) IAB – Travel: Bed & Breakfast Syndicated: Budget Travel (IAB 675) IAB – Travel: Budget Travel gs_travel_business IAB – Travel: Business Travel Syndicated: Business Travel (IAB 676) IAB – Travel: Business Travel Syndicated: North America Travel (IAB 660) IAB – Travel: By US Locale, Canada Syndicated: Camping (IAB 677) IAB – Travel: Camping gs_travel_cruise IAB – Travel: Cruises Syndicated: Cruises (IAB 678) IAB – Travel: Cruises Syndicated: Europe Travel (IAB 659) IAB – Travel: Europe Syndicated: Honeymoons and Getaways (IAB 667) IAB – Travel: Honeymoons/Getaways gs_travel_hotels IAB – Travel: Hotels Syndicated: Hotels and Motels (IAB 668) IAB – Travel: Hotels Syndicated: Parks (IAB 160) IAB – Travel: National Parks gs_travel_misc IAB – Travel: Other Syndicated: South America Travel (IAB 662) IAB – Travel: South America Syndicated: Spas (IAB 671) IAB – Travel: Spas Syndicated: Amusement and Theme Parks (IAB 151) IAB – Travel: Theme Parks gs_travel_parks IAB – Travel: Theme Parks / National Parks gs_travel_family IAB – Travel: Travel with Kids Syndicated: Family Travel (IAB 666) IAB – Travel: Travel with Kids Syndicated: Business (IAB 53) IAB: Business Syndicated: Casinos & Gambling (IAB 181) In-Market – Casino Gaming and Fantasy Sports Syndicated: Consumer Electronics (IAB 632) Pre-Curated In-Market Category: Consumer Electronics Syndicated: Video Gaming (IAB 680) Pre-Curated In-Market Category: Video Gaming, eSports, Streaming & Software and Video Gaming Hardware, Accessories & Equipment Syndicated: Console Games (IAB 681) Pre-Curated In-Market Category: Video Gaming, eSports, Streaming & Software and Video Gaming Hardware, Accessories & Equipment Syndicated: eSports (IAB 682) Pre-Curated In-Market Category: Video Gaming, eSports, Streaming & Software and Video Gaming Hardware, Accessories & Equipment

DV Brand Suitability Segments

Oracle Segment DV Category gb_adult_edu Adult & Sexual gb_adult_edu_impl Adult & Sexual gb_adult_floor Adult & Sexual Adult & Explicit Sexual Content – High Risk Adult & Sexual – High Risk Adult & Explicit Sexual Content – High and Medium Risk Adult & Sexual – High & Medium Risk Adult & Explicit Sexual Content – High, Medium and Low Risk Adult & Sexual – High, Medium & Low Risk gb_adult_news-ent Adult & Sexual gb_adult_news-ent_impl Adult & Sexual gb_adult_serious Adult & Sexual gb_adult_serious_impl Adult & Sexual gb_alcohol_edu_cnt Alcohol gb_alcohol_news-ent_cnt Alcohol gb_arms_chemical Violence gb_arms_edu Violence gb_arms_edu_impl Violence gb_arms_explosives Violence gb_arms_firearms Violence gb_arms_floor Violence Arms & Ammunition – High Risk Violence – High Risk Arms & Ammunition – High and Medium Risk Violence – High & Medium Risk Arms & Ammunition – High, Medium and Low Risk Violence – High, Medium & Low Risk gb_arms_illegal Violence gb_arms_illegal_topics Violence gb_arms_news-ent Violence gb_arms_news-ent_cnt Violence gb_arms_news-ent_impl Violence gb_arms_sales Violence gb_arms_serious Violence gb_arms_serious_impl Violence gb_arms_use Violence gb_arms_white-arms Violence gb_counterfeiting Crime gb_crime_edu Crime gb_crime_edu_cnt Crime gb_crime_edu_impl Crime gb_crime_floor Crime Crime – High Risk Crime – High Risk Crime – High and Medium Risk Crime – High & Medium Risk Crime – High, Medium and Low Risk Crime – High, Medium & Low Risk gb_crime_news-ent Crime gb_crime_news-ent_cnt Crime gb_crime_news-ent_impl Crime gb_crime_serious Crime gb_crime_serious_cnt Crime gb_crime_serious_impl Crime gb_crimecyber_news-ent_cnt Crime gb_crimenonviol_news-ent_cnt Crime gb_crimesex_edu_cnt Crime gb_crimesex_news-ent_cnt Crime gb_crimesex_serious_cnt Crime gb_crimestateviol_edu_cnt Crime gb_crimeviolent_edu_cnt Crime gb_crimeviolent_news-ent_cnt Crime gb_crimeviolent_serious_cnt Crime gb_crimewhitecollar_edu_cnt Crime gb_death_air_edu_cnt Death & Injuries gb_death_air_news-ent_cnt Death & Injuries gb_death_air_serious_cnt Death & Injuries gb_death_fire_edu_cnt Death & Injuries gb_death_fire_news-ent_cnt Death & Injuries gb_death_fire_serious_cnt Death & Injuries gb_death_injury_edu Death & Injuries gb_death_injury_edu_impl Death & Injuries gb_death_injury_floor Death & Injuries Death, Injury or Military Conflict – High Risk Death & Injuries – High Risk Death, Injury or Military Conflict – High and Medium Risk Death & Injuries – High & Medium Risk Death, Injury or Military Conflict – High, Medium and Low Risk Death & Injuries – High, Medium & Low Risk gb_death_injury_news-ent Death & Injuries gb_death_injury_news-ent_impl Death & Injuries gb_death_injury_serious Death & Injuries gb_death_injury_serious_impl Death & Injuries gb_death_misc_edu_cnt Death & Injuries gb_death_misc_news-ent_cnt Death & Injuries gb_death_misc_serious_cnt Death & Injuries gb_death_obituary Death & Injuries gb_death_rail_edu_cnt Death & Injuries gb_death_rail_news-ent_cnt Death & Injuries gb_death_rail_serious_cnt Death & Injuries gb_death_road_edu_cnt Death & Injuries gb_death_road_news-ent_cnt Death & Injuries gb_death_road_serious_cnt Death & Injuries gb_death_sea_edu_cnt Death & Injuries gb_death_sea_news-ent_cnt Death & Injuries gb_death_sea_serious_cnt Death & Injuries gb_drugs_edu Death & Injuries gb_drugs_edu_cnt Drug Abuse gb_drugs_edu_impl Drug Abuse gb_drugs_floor Drug Abuse Drugs, Tobacco and Alcohol – High Risk Drug Abuse – High Risk Drugs, Tobacco and Alcohol – High and Medium Risk Drug Abuse – High & Medium Risk Drugs, Tobacco and Alcohol – High, Medium and Low Risk Drug Abuse – High, Medium & Low Risk gb_drugs_minors_serious_cnt Drug Abuse gb_drugs_news-ent Drug Abuse gb_drugs_news-ent_cnt Drug Abuse gb_drugs_news-ent_impl Drug Abuse gb_drugs_serious Drug Abuse gb_drugs_serious_cnt Drug Abuse gb_drugs_serious_impl Drug Abuse gb_hatespeech_edu Hate Speech & Cyberbullying gb_hatespeech_edu_impl Hate Speech & Cyberbullying gb_hatespeech_floor Hate Speech & Cyberbullying Hate Speech & Acts of Aggression – High Risk Hate Speech & Cyberbullying – High Risk Hate Speech & Acts of Aggression – High and Medium Risk Hate Speech & Cyberbullying – High & Medium Risk Hate Speech & Acts of Aggression – High, Medium and Low Risk Hate Speech & Cyberbullying – High, Medium & Low Risk gb_hatespeech_news-ent Hate Speech & Cyberbullying gb_hatespeech_news-ent_impl Hate Speech & Cyberbullying gb_hatespeech_serious Hate Speech & Cyberbullying gb_hatespeech_serious_impl Hate Speech & Cyberbullying gb_immigration_serious_cnt gb_meta_breakingnews gb_meta_edu gb_meta_entertainment gb_meta_news-ent gb_military_armed-conflict Human-made Disasters gb_military_equipment-tech Human-made Disasters gb_military_installations Human-made Disasters gb_military_institutions Human-made Disasters gb_military_news-ent_cnt Human-made Disasters gb_military_organisation Human-made Disasters gb_military_serious_cnt Human-made Disasters gb_military_weapons-grade Human-made Disasters gb_obscenity_edu Profanity gb_obscenity_edu_impl Profanity gb_obscenity_floor Profanity Obscenity and Profanity – High Risk Profanity – High Risk Obscenity and Profanity – High and Medium Risk Profanity – High & Medium Risk Obscenity and Profanity – High, Medium and Low Risk Profanity – High, Medium & Low Risk gb_obscenity_news-ent Profanity gb_obscenity_news-ent_impl Profanity gb_obscenity_serious Profanity gb_obscenity_serious_impl Profanity gb_piracy_edu Piracy/Copyright Infringement gb_piracy_edu_cnt Piracy/Copyright Infringement gb_piracy_edu_impl Piracy/Copyright Infringement gb_piracy_edu_meta Piracy/Copyright Infringement gb_piracy_floor Piracy/Copyright Infringement Online Piracy – High Risk Piracy/Copyright Infringement Online Piracy – High and Medium Risk Piracy/Copyright Infringement Online Piracy – High, Medium and Low Risk Piracy/Copyright Infringement gb_piracy_news-ent Piracy/Copyright Infringement gb_piracy_news-ent_cnt Piracy/Copyright Infringement gb_piracy_news-ent_impl Piracy/Copyright Infringement gb_piracy_news-ent_meta Piracy/Copyright Infringement gb_piracy_serious Piracy/Copyright Infringement gb_piracy_serious_cnt Piracy/Copyright Infringement gb_piracy_serious_impl Piracy/Copyright Infringement gb_piracy_websites Piracy/Copyright Infringement gb_protest_serious_cnt Maximum Protection Aggregated: All Severe Content, Aggregated: All Moderate Content Maximum Protection From High Risk Content Aggregated: All Severe Content Maximum Protection From High and Medium Risk Content Aggregated: All Moderate Content gb_sensitive_edu Inflammatory News & Politics gb_sensitive_edu_impl Inflammatory News & Politics gb_sensitive_floor Inflammatory News & Politics Debated Sensitive Social Issues – High Risk Inflammatory News & Politics Debated Sensitive Social Issues – High and Medium Risk Inflammatory News & Politics Debated Sensitive Social Issues – High, Medium and Low Risk Inflammatory News & Politics gb_sensitive_news-ent Inflammatory News & Politics gb_sensitive_news-ent_impl Inflammatory News & Politics gb_sensitive_serious Inflammatory News & Politics gb_sensitive_serious_impl Inflammatory News & Politics gb_spam_edu Inflammatory News & Politics gb_spam_edu_impl Incentivized/Malware/Clutter gb_spam_floor Incentivized/Malware/Clutter gb_spam_harmful_cnt Incentivized/Malware/Clutter Spam or Harmful Content – High Risk Incentivized/Malware/Clutter Spam or Harmful Content – High and Medium Risk Incentivized/Malware/Clutter Spam or Harmful Content – High, Medium and Low Risk Incentivized/Malware/Clutter gb_spam_news-ent Incentivized/Malware/Clutter gb_spam_news-ent_impl Incentivized/Malware/Clutter gb_spam_serious Incentivized/Malware/Clutter gb_spam_serious_cnt Incentivized/Malware/Clutter gb_spam_serious_impl Incentivized/Malware/Clutter gb_ssi_abortion_cnt gb_ssi_cnt gb_ssi_immigration_cnt gb_ssi_protest_cnt gb_ssi_serious_cnt gb_ssi_violence_cnt Violence gb_terrorism_cnt Terrorism gb_terrorism_edu Terrorism gb_terrorism_edu_impl Terrorism gb_terrorism_floor Terrorism – High Risk Terrorism – High Risk Terrorism – High & Medium Risk Terrorism – High and Medium Risk Terrorism – High, Medium & Low Risk Terrorism – High, Medium and Low Risk Terrorism gb_terrorism_news-ent Terrorism gb_terrorism_news-ent_impl Terrorism gb_terrorism_serious Terrorism gb_terrorism_serious_impl Terrorism gb_tobacco_edu_cnt Tobacco & eCigarettes gb_tobacco_news-ent_cnt Tobacco & eCigarettes gb_vidtag_action17 Tobacco & eCigarettes gb_vidtag_crime gb_vidtag_crime17 gb_vidtag_crimedrama gb_vidtag_crimedramadoc17 gb_vidtag_horror17com gb_vidtag_horror17notcom gb_vidtag_romance17 gb_vidtag_war gb_violence_children Violence gb_violence_death Violence gb_violence_death_no_terrorism Violence gs_app Violence App Star Rating 0 Official Apps with rating < 1.5 Stars (avoidance targeting) App Star Rating 1 Official Apps with rating < 1.5 Stars (avoidance targeting) App Star Rating 2 Official Apps with rating < 2 Stars (avoidance targeting) App Star Rating 3 Official Apps with rating < 2.5 Stars (avoidance targeting), Official Apps with rating < 3 Stars (avoidance targeting) App Star Rating 4 Official Apps with rating < 3.5 Stars (avoidance targeting), Official Apps with rating < 4Stars (avoidance targeting) App Star Rating 5 Official Apps with rating < 4.5 Stars (avoidance targeting) App Age Rating 12+ Apps rated for Teens (12+) App Age Rating 3+ Apps rated for Everyone (4+) App Age Rating 7+ Apps rated for Tweens (9+) App Age Rating Adult Apps rated for Adults Only (18+), Apps rated for Mature (17+) App Reviews 1m – 5m Not Available App Reviews 10m – 50m Not Available App Reviews 100m+ Not Available App Reviews 5m – 10m Not Available App Reviews 50m – 100m Not Available App Reviews 500k – 1m Not Available App Reviews 50k – 500k Not Available App Reviews Less than 50k Not Available, but DV has a similar segment – Apps with Insufficient User Ratings (<100 Lifetime)

DV Custom Contextual Segments | All Segments Available on Request

If you’re currently using one of the following segments, we can build custom contextual categories to meet your campaign needs. Contact us to learn more.

Oracle Segment gs_predicts_technology_seed gs_predicts_teens_seed Syndicated: Seasonal Events gs_seasevnt_singlesday_required Syndicated: Climbing (IAB 500) gs_demographic_women Syndicated: Attractions (IAB 150) Syndicated: Historic Site and Landmarks (IAB 153) Syndicated: Malls & Shopping Centers (IAB 154) Syndicated: Museums & Galleries (IAB 155) Syndicated: Nightclubs (IAB 158) Syndicated: Theater Venues (IAB 177) Syndicated: Zoos & Aquariums (IAB 178) gs_auto_4wd gs_auto_commercial Syndicated: Dash Cam Videos (IAB 26) gs_auto_family Syndicated: Auto Insurance (IAB 31) Syndicated: Auto Interiors gs_auto_luxury_misc gs_auto_maintenance Syndicated: Auto Manufacturers gs_auto_media gs_auto_misc Syndicated: Auto Recalls (IAB 33) Syndicated: Auto Rentals (IAB 41) Syndicated: Auto Road Transport Syndicated: Auto Safety (IAB 35) Syndicated: Scooters (IAB 29) Syndicated: Auto Shows (IAB 36) Syndicated: Auto Body Styles (IAB 2) Syndicated: Commercial Trucks (IAB 3) Syndicated: Microcar (IAB 12) Syndicated: Station Wagon (IAB 5) Syndicated: SUV (IAB 6) Syndicated: Van (IAB 7) Syndicated: Auto Technology (IAB 37) Syndicated: Auto Infotainment Technologies (IAB 38) Syndicated: Auto Navigation Systems (IAB 39) Syndicated: Auto Safety Technologies (IAB 40) Syndicated: Auto Type (IAB 16) Syndicated: Budget Cars (IAB 17) Syndicated: Concept Cars (IAB 20) Syndicated: Driverless Cars (IAB 21) Syndicated: Family Cars Syndicated: Auto Valeting Syndicated: Art and Photography Books (IAB 43) Syndicated: Comics and Graphic Novels (IAB 46) Syndicated: Fiction (IAB 48) Syndicated: Poetry (IAB 49) Syndicated: Business and Finance (IAB 52) Syndicated: Business Accounting & Finance (IAB 54) Syndicated: Business Administration (IAB 62) Syndicated: Business Banking & Finance (IAB 63) Syndicated: Angel Investment (IAB 64) Syndicated: Bankruptcy (IAB 65) Syndicated: Debt Factoring & Invoice Discounting (IAB 67) Syndicated: Business Loans (IAB 66) Syndicated: Sale & Lease Back (IAB 70) Syndicated: Mergers and Acquisitions (IAB 68) Syndicated: Private Equity (IAB 69) Syndicated: Venture Capital (IAB 71) Syndicated: Consumer Issues (IAB 74) Syndicated: Recalls (IAB 75) Syndicated: Business I.T. (IAB 72) Syndicated: Large Business (IAB 56) Syndicated: Executive Leadership & Management (IAB 76) Syndicated: Business Operations (IAB 73) Syndicated: Sales (IAB 59) Syndicated: Small and Medium-sized Business (IAB 60) Syndicated: Startups (IAB 61) Syndicated: Business Utilities (IAB 79) Syndicated: Economy (IAB 80) Syndicated: Commodities (IAB 81) Syndicated: Currencies (IAB 82) Syndicated: Financial Crisis (IAB 83) Syndicated: Gasoline Prices (IAB 86) Syndicated: Housing Market (IAB 87) Syndicated: Markets Syndicated: Interest Rates (IAB 88) Syndicated: Financial Reform (IAB 84) Syndicated: Financial Regulation (IAB 85) Syndicated: Industries (IAB 90) Syndicated: Advertising Industry (IAB 91) Syndicated: Apparel Industry (IAB 113) Syndicated: Automotive Industry (IAB 117) Syndicated: Aviation Industry (IAB 118) Syndicated: Biotech and Biomedical Industry (IAB 119) Syndicated: Civil Engineering Industry (IAB 120) Syndicated: Defense Industry (IAB 122) Syndicated: Education industry (IAB 92) Syndicated: Power and Energy Industry (IAB 110) Syndicated: Mechanical and Industrial Engineering Industry (IAB 105) Syndicated: Entertainment Industry (IAB 93) Syndicated: Financial Industry (IAB 95) Syndicated: Food Industry (IAB 96) Syndicated: Healthcare Industry (IAB 97) Syndicated: Hospitality Industry (IAB 98) Syndicated: Information Services Industry (IAB 99) Syndicated: Legal Services Industry (IAB 100) Syndicated: Logistics and Transportation Industry (IAB 101) Syndicated: Manufacturing Industry (IAB 104) Syndicated: Media Industry (IAB 106) Syndicated: Management Consulting Industry (IAB 103) Syndicated: Non-Profit Organizations (IAB 108) Syndicated: Pharmaceutical Industry (IAB 109) Syndicated: Publishing Industry (IAB 111) Syndicated: Retail Industry (IAB 114) Syndicated: Technology Industry (IAB 115) Syndicated: Telecommunications Industry (IAB 116) gs_business_biotech gs_business_energy gs_business_health gs_business_management gs_business_sme Syndicated: Apprenticeships (IAB 124) Syndicated: Vocational Training (IAB 131) gs_economy gs_economy_markets gs_economy_misc Syndicated: Educational Assessment (IAB 143) Syndicated: Standardized Testing (IAB 144) Syndicated: College Planning (IAB 138) Syndicated: Professional School (IAB 140) Syndicated: Preschool Syndicated: Private School (IAB 134) gs_education_preschool gs_entertain_hobbies_music gs_entertain_manga Syndicated: Adult Contemporary Music (IAB 339) Syndicated: Soft AC Music (IAB 340) Syndicated: Urban AC Music (IAB 341) Syndicated: Adult Album Alternative (IAB 342) Syndicated: Alternative Music (IAB 343) Syndicated: Blues (IAB 360) Syndicated: Children’s Music (IAB 344) Syndicated: Classical Music (IAB 346) Syndicated: Classic Hits (IAB 345) Syndicated: College Radio (IAB 347) Syndicated: Comedy (Music and Audio) (IAB 348) Syndicated: Country Music (IAB 350) Syndicated: Dance and Electronic Music (IAB 351) Syndicated: Songwriters/Folk (IAB 353) Syndicated: Gospel Music (IAB 354) Syndicated: Hip Hop Music (IAB 355) Syndicated: Jazz (IAB 357) Syndicated: Inspirational/New Age Music (IAB 356) Syndicated: Oldies/Adult Standards (IAB 358) Syndicated: Reggae (IAB 359) Syndicated: Religious (Music and Audio) (IAB 361) Syndicated: Rock Music (IAB 363) Syndicated: Album-oriented Rock (IAB 364) Syndicated: Alternative Rock (IAB 365) Syndicated: Classic Rock (IAB 366) Syndicated: Hard Rock (IAB 367) Syndicated: Soft Rock (IAB 368) Syndicated: R&B/Soul/Funk (IAB 362) Syndicated: Soundtracks, TV and Showtunes (IAB 369) Syndicated: Contemporary Hits/Pop/Top 40 (IAB 349) Syndicated: Urban Contemporary Music (IAB 377) Syndicated: Variety (Music and Audio) (IAB 378) Syndicated: World/International Music (IAB 352) gs_entertain_perfarts Syndicated: Podcasts gs_entertain_satire gs_event_8march gs_event_copa_america gs_event_ecommerce gs_event_euro_championship gs_event_euro_championship_required gs_event_marchmadness gs_event_martisor gs_event_music_festival gs_event_oscars gs_event_paralympics Syndicated: Awards Shows (IAB 162) Syndicated: Business Expos & Conferences (IAB 180) Syndicated: Fan Conventions (IAB 185) Syndicated: Bereavement (IAB 187) gs_family_children Syndicated: Single Life (IAB 200) Syndicated: Hair Care (IAB 554) Syndicated: Nail Care (IAB 556) Syndicated: Natural and Organic Beauty (IAB 557) Syndicated: Perfume and Fragrance (IAB 558) Syndicated: Skin Care (IAB 559) Syndicated: Children’s Clothing (IAB 575) Syndicated: Designer Clothing (IAB 576) Syndicated: Men’s Fashion (IAB 579) Syndicated: Men’s Accessories (IAB 580) Syndicated: Men’s Jewelry and Watches (IAB 581) Syndicated: Men’s Clothing (IAB 582) Syndicated: Men’s Business Wear (IAB 583) Syndicated: Men’s Casual Wear (IAB 584) Syndicated: Men’s Formal Wear (IAB 585) Syndicated: Men’s Outerwear (IAB 586) Syndicated: Men’s Sportswear (IAB 587) Syndicated: Men’s Underwear and Sleepwear (IAB 588) Syndicated: Men’s Shoes and Footwear (IAB 589) gs_fashion_men_specific Syndicated: Personal Care (IAB 590) Syndicated: Bath and Shower (IAB 591) Syndicated: Deodorant and Antiperspirant (IAB 592) Syndicated: Oral care (IAB 593) Syndicated: Shaving (IAB 594) Syndicated: Street Style (IAB 595) Syndicated: Women’s Fashion (IAB 560) Syndicated: Women’s Accessories (IAB 561) Syndicated: Women’s Glasses (IAB 562) Syndicated: Women’s Handbags and Wallets (IAB 563) Syndicated: Women’s Hats and Scarves (IAB 564) Syndicated: Women’s Jewelry and Watches (IAB 565) gs_fashion_women_acc_jewelry_specific Syndicated: Women’s Clothing (IAB 566) Syndicated: Women’s Business Wear (IAB 567) Syndicated: Women’s Casual Wear (IAB 568) Syndicated: Women’s Formal Wear (IAB 569) Syndicated: Women’s Intimates and Sleepwear (IAB 570) Syndicated: Women’s Outerwear (IAB 571) Syndicated: Women’s Sportswear (IAB 572) Syndicated: Women’s Shoes and Footwear (IAB 573) gs_fashion_women_specific gs_finance_pensions Syndicated: Costume (IAB 202) Syndicated: Dance (IAB 203) Syndicated: Design (IAB 204) Syndicated: Digital Arts (IAB 205) Syndicated: Modern Art (IAB 207) Syndicated: Opera (IAB 208) Syndicated: Theater (IAB 209) gs_food_drink_spirits gs_food_ingredients gs_food_ingredients_animal-products gs_food_ingredients_fruits gs_food_ingredients_herbs-spices gs_food_ingredients_meat gs_food_ingredients_seafood Syndicated: Cooking (IAB 216) Syndicated: Food Movements (IAB 220) Syndicated: Non-Alcoholic Beverages (IAB 222) Syndicated: Young Adult (IAB 51) Syndicated: Cosmetic Medical Services (IAB 323) Disability gs_health_disability_misc Diseases and Conditions (IAB 287) Blood Disorders (IAB 306) Bone and Joint Conditions (IAB 312) Brain and Nervous System Disorders (IAB 313) Ear, Nose and Throat Conditions (IAB 289) Eye and Vision Conditions (IAB 294) Foot Health (IAB 295) Infectious Diseases (IAB 297) Injuries (IAB 298) First Aid (IAB 299) Lung and Respiratory Health (IAB 300) Mental Health (IAB 301) Endocrine and Metabolic Diseases (IAB 290) Hormonal Disorders (IAB 291) Menopause (IAB 292) Thyroid Disorders (IAB 293) Birth Control (IAB 303) Health Emergency Health Emergency Specific gs_health_firstaid gs_health_firstaid_specific Muscoskeletal Muscoskeletal Syndicated: Pharmaceutical Drugs (IAB 320) gs_health_sexuality gs_health_spas Health Specialities Surgery (IAB 321) Medical Tests (IAB 319) gs_health_vision Syndicated: Healthy Living (IAB 223) Syndicated: Children’s Health (IAB 224) Syndicated: Wellness (IAB 232) Syndicated: Antiquing and Antiques (IAB 240) Syndicated: Beekeeping (IAB 258) Syndicated: Content Production (IAB 264) Syndicated: Audio Production (IAB 265) Syndicated: Video Production (IAB 268) Syndicated: Games and Puzzles (IAB 269) Syndicated: Model Toys (IAB 242) Syndicated: Musical Instruments (IAB 243) Syndicated: Paranormal Phenomena (IAB 244) Syndicated: Workshops and Classes (IAB 247) Syndicated: Holidays (IAB 1KXCLD) Syndicated: National & Civic Holidays (IAB 157) gs_home_interiors_misc gs_home_property gs_home_safety Syndicated: Outdoor Decorating (IAB 285) Syndicated: Home Security (IAB 281) Syndicated: Smart Home (IAB 277) gs_interest_female gs_interest_male gs_interest_seniors gs_law_crime gs_mobileapp gs_mobileapp_art gs_mobileapp_auto gs_mobileapp_beauty gs_mobileapp_business gs_mobileapp_comics gs_mobileapp_communication gs_mobileapp_dating gs_mobileapp_education gs_mobileapp_entertainment gs_mobileapp_events gs_mobileapp_finance gs_mobileapp_food gs_mobileapp_games gs_mobileapp_health gs_mobileapp_home gs_mobileapp_lifestyle gs_mobileapp_medical gs_mobileapp_music gs_mobileapp_navigation gs_mobileapp_news gs_mobileapp_parenting gs_mobileapp_personalisation gs_mobileapp_photography gs_mobileapp_productivity gs_mobileapp_reference gs_mobileapp_shopping gs_mobileapp_social gs_mobileapp_sports gs_mobileapp_tools gs_mobileapp_travel gs_mobileapp_trivia gs_mobileapp_userrating gs_mobileapp_userrating_1 gs_mobileapp_userrating_2 gs_mobileapp_userrating_3 gs_mobileapp_userrating_4 gs_mobileapp_userrating_5 gs_mobileapp_video gs_mobileapp_weather Syndicated: Personal Celebrations & Life Events (IAB 163) Syndicated: Anniversary (IAB 164) Syndicated: Baby Shower (IAB 166) Syndicated: Bachelor Party (IAB 167) Syndicated: Bachelorette Party (IAB 168) Syndicated: Birth (IAB 169) Syndicated: Birthday (IAB 170) Syndicated: Funeral (IAB 171) Syndicated: Prom (IAB 173) Syndicated: Financial Assistance (IAB 393) Syndicated: Student Financial Aid (IAB 395) Syndicated: Government Support and Welfare (IAB 394) Syndicated: Home Financing (IAB 407) Syndicated: Frugal Living (IAB 397) Syndicated: Health Insurance (IAB 399) Syndicated: Home Insurance (IAB 400) Syndicated: Life Insurance (IAB 401) Syndicated: Motor Insurance (IAB 402) Syndicated: Pet Insurance (IAB 403) Syndicated: Travel Insurance (IAB 404) Syndicated: Home Utilities (IAB 417) Syndicated: Gas and Electric (IAB 418) Syndicated: Water Services (IAB 421) Syndicated: Pet Adoptions (IAB 428) Syndicated: Pet Supplies (IAB 431) Syndicated: American Politics Syndicated: Arabic Politics Syndicated: Australian Politics Syndicated: Brazilian Politics Syndicated: British Politics Syndicated: Bulgarian Politics Syndicated: Canadian Politics Syndicated: Chinese Politics Syndicated: Civic Affairs Syndicated: Czech Politics Syndicated: Danish Politics Syndicated: Dutch Politics Syndicated: Elections (IAB 387) Syndicated: Finnish Politics Syndicated: French Politics Syndicated: German Politics Syndicated: Greek Politics Syndicated: Hindi Politics Syndicated: Hungarian Politics Syndicated: Indonesian Politics Syndicated: Political Issues & Policy (IAB 388) Syndicated: Italian Politics Syndicated: Japanese Politics Syndicated: Korean Politics Syndicated: Malaysian Politics Syndicated: Mexican Politics Syndicated: New Zealand Politics Syndicated: Norwegian Politics Syndicated: Filipino Politics Syndicated: Polish Politics Syndicated: Portuguese Politics Syndicated: Romanian Politics Syndicated: Russian Politics Syndicated: Slovakian Politics Syndicated: Spanish Politics Syndicated: Swedish Politics Syndicated: Swiss Politics Syndicated: Thai Politics Syndicated: Turkish Politics Syndicated: Vietnamese Politics Syndicated: Pop Culture (IAB 432) Syndicated: Celebrities Syndicated: Celebrity Deaths (IAB 433) Syndicated: Celebrity Families (IAB 434) Syndicated: Celebrity Homes (IAB 435) Syndicated: Celebrity Pregnancy (IAB 436) Syndicated: Celebrity Relationships (IAB 437) Syndicated: Celebrity Scandal (IAB 438) Syndicated: Celebrity Style (IAB 439) Predicts: Alpine Vacations gs_predicts_alpinevacations_seed Predicts: Auto Enthusiasts gs_predicts_autoenthusiasts_seed Predicts: Auto Racing F1 gs_predicts_autoracing_f1_seed Predicts: Auto Shows gs_predicts_autoshows_seed Predicts: Autumn Outdoors gs_predicts_autumnoutdoors_seed Predicts: Ballet, Opera & Symphony gs_predicts_balletoperasymph_seed Predicts: Brocations gs_predicts_brocations_seed Predicts: Business Travel gs_predicts_business_travel_seed Predicts: Business and Finance gs_predicts_businessandfinance_seed Predicts: Charity gs_predicts_charity_seed gs_predicts_christmas_seed Predicts: Chuseok Predicts: College Bound Predicts: Combat Sports Predicts: Compassion Predicts: Cord Cutters Predicts: Cutting Edge Enthusiasts Predicts: Dining Delivery Predicts: Do Your Own Taxes Predicts: Energy Topics Predicts: Extreme Sports Predicts: FIFA Predicts: Film Festival Awards Predicts: Find a Pro/Tax Season Predicts: Formula One Predicts: Gift Giving Predicts: Girls Weekend Predicts: Golden Week Predicts: Graduate Degree Predicts: Hanukkah Predicts: Healthy Skin & Hair Predicts: Hipsters Rule Predicts: Holiday Shoppers Predicts: Home Bakers Chefs Predicts: Homemakers Predicts: Home Mechanic Predicts: Interested Millenial Predicts: International Sports Predicts: Jewelry Watches Predicts: Latin Grammys Predicts: Latin Music Predicts: March Madness Predicts: Marketers Predicts: Mens Fitness Predicts: Mens Interests Predicts: Millenial Moms Predicts: Major League Baseball Predicts: Moms, Dads & Grads Predicts: Music Festival Award Predicts: Music Industry Predicts: NASCAR Predicts: National Basketball Association Predicts: Needing Legal Council Predicts: New Job Predicts: New Years Resolution Predicts: NFL NCAA Football Predicts: Nightlife Predicts: Oscars Emmys Globes Predicts: Outdoors in Autumn Predicts: Parents of Young Kids Predicts: Parents Teachers Predicts: Performing Arts Predicts: Pharma Compassion Predicts: Premier League Predicts: Pünkösd Predicts: Royal Wedding Predicts: Rugby World Cup Predicts: South by Southwest (SXSW) Predicts: Singles Day Travel Predicts: Single Day Shopper Predicts: Small Medium Bus Predicts: Smart Phone Predicts: Software Industry Predicts: Songkran Predicts: Spa Wellness Trips Predicts: Sports Top Stories Predicts: Spring Break Predicts: Startups Predicts: Superhero Comics Predicts: Super Silvers Predicts: Super Silvers & Senior Interests Predicts: Tết Nguyên Đán Predicts: Travel by Rail Predicts: Traveling for the Holidays Predicts: Trending Toys gs_predicts_trending_toys_seed Predicts: Trending Celebrities gs_predicts_trendingcelebrities_seed Predicts: Trending Television Predicts: Tropical Vacations Predicts: USA Sports gs_predicts_usasports_seed Predicts: US Politics Election gs_predicts_uspoliticselection_seed Predicts: US Soccer gs_predicts_ussoccer_seed Predicts: US Sports Predicts: US Sports NBA NCAA Basketball Predicts: Veterans Service Predicts: Whiskey Brewer Rye Predicts: Women’s Fitness Predicts: FIFA World Cup Predicts: Young Womens’ Interests Syndicated: Developmental Sites (IAB 445) Syndicated: Land and Farms (IAB 449) Syndicated: Hotel Properties (IAB 446) Syndicated: Houses (IAB 447) Syndicated: Industrial Property (IAB 448) Syndicated: Office Property (IAB 450) Syndicated: Real Estate Renting and Leasing (IAB 452) Syndicated: Retail Property (IAB 443) Syndicated: Vacation Properties (IAB 444) Syndicated: Environment (IAB 467) gs_science_geography_africa gs_science_geography_asia gs_science_geography_ausocean gs_science_geography_europe gs_science_geography_na gs_science_geography_polar gs_science_geography_sa gs_science_paranormal Syndicated: Christmas Syndicated: Copa America Syndicated: March Madness Syndicated: Music Festival Syndicated: Flower Shopping (IAB 475) Syndicated: Gifts and Greetings Cards (IAB 476) Syndicated: Grocery Shopping (IAB 477) Syndicated: Holiday Shopping (IAB 478) Syndicated: Household Supplies (IAB 479) Syndicated: Lotteries and Scratchcards (IAB 480) Syndicated: Party Supplies and Decorations (IAB 161) Syndicated: Sales and Promotions (IAB 481) gs_society_charity gs_society_religion gs_society_religion_alt gs_society_religion_buddism gs_society_religion_judaism gs_society_religion_judasim gs_society_religion_misc Syndicated: Australian Rules Football (IAB 507) Syndicated: Formula 1 Syndicated: Rally Syndicated: Badminton (IAB 534) Syndicated: Bowling (IAB 550) Syndicated: College Sports (IAB 487) Syndicated: College Baseball (IAB 490) Syndicated: College Basketball (IAB 489) Syndicated: College Football (IAB 488) Syndicated: Darts (IAB 493) Syndicated: Disabled Sports (IAB 494) Syndicated: Diving (IAB 495) gs_sport_equestrian Syndicated: Equine Sports (IAB 496) Syndicated: Sports Equipment (IAB 551) Syndicated: Extreme Sports (IAB 498) Syndicated: Fantasy Sports (IAB 508) Syndicated: Field Hockey (IAB 509) Syndicated: Gymnastics (IAB 513) Syndicated: Handball Syndicated: Lacrosse (IAB 517) gs_sport_motor gs_sport_motor_f1 gs_sport_motor_misc gs_sport_motor_motorbikes gs_sport_motor_rally Syndicated: Winter Olympic Sports (IAB 523) Syndicated: Paralympics Syndicated: Poker and Professional Gambling (IAB 524) Syndicated: Powerboats Syndicated: Rowing (IAB 526) Syndicated: Rugby League (IAB 528) Syndicated: Rugby Union (IAB 529) Syndicated: Snooker/Pool/Billiards (IAB 532) Syndicated: Softball (IAB 535) Syndicated: Squash (IAB 536) Syndicated: Track and Field (IAB 540) Syndicated: Water Polo (IAB 543) Syndicated: Weightlifting (IAB 544) Syndicated: Winter Sports Syndicated: Wrestling (IAB 546) Syndicated: Artificial Intelligence (IAB 597) Syndicated: Augmented Reality (IAB 598) Syndicated: Computing (IAB 599) Syndicated: Digital Audio (IAB 613) Syndicated: Browsers (IAB 609) Syndicated: Communication (IAB 80DV8O) Syndicated: Maps & Navigation (IAB WQC6HR) Syndicated: Operating Systems (IAB 615) Syndicated: Photo Editing Software (IAB 604) Syndicated: Productivity (IAB W3CW2J) Syndicated: Video Software (IAB 606) Syndicated: Laptops (IAB 630) Syndicated: Internet (IAB 619) Syndicated: Cloud Computing (IAB 620) Syndicated: Internet of Things (IAB 625) Syndicated: Search (IAB 627) Syndicated: IT and Internet Support (IAB 626) Syndicated: Web Design and HTML (IAB 629) Syndicated: Web Development (IAB 621) Syndicated: Web Hosting (IAB 622) gs_tech_computing_internet gs_tech_computing_laptops gs_tech_computing_software gs_tech_computing_support gs_tech_computing_tablets Syndicated: Home Entertainment Systems (IAB 634) Syndicated: Smartphones (IAB 635) Syndicated: Tablets and E-readers (IAB 636) Syndicated: Wearable Technology (IAB 637) gs_tech_gadgets gs_tech_phones Syndicated: Robotics (IAB 638) Syndicated: Virtual & Augmented Reality (IAB 639) Syndicated: Travel Accessories (IAB 654) Syndicated: Asia Travel (IAB 657) Syndicated: Polar Travel (IAB 661) Syndicated: Travel Preparation and Advice (IAB 663) gs_travel_rail Syndicated: Beach Travel (IAB 673) Syndicated: Day Trips (IAB 679) Syndicated: Rail Travel (IAB 669) Syndicated: Road Trips (IAB 670) Syndicated: Video Game Genres (IAB 685) Syndicated: Action Video Games (IAB 686) Syndicated: Adult Video Games (IAB MQ2XML) Syndicated: Adventure Video Games (IAB 692) Syndicated: Casino and Gambling Video Games (IAB ZJG29S) Syndicated: Casual Games (IAB 693) Syndicated: Educational Video Games (IAB 694) Syndicated: Exercise and Fitness Video Games (IAB 695) Syndicated: Family Video Games (IAB VWGKS7) Syndicated: Horror Video Games (IAB II436J) Syndicated: MMOs (IAB 696) Syndicated: Music and Party Video Games (IAB 697) Syndicated: Puzzle Video Games (IAB 698) Syndicated: Racing Video Games (IAB VK7KD0) Syndicated: Role-Playing Video Games (IAB 687) Syndicated: Simulation Video Games (IAB 688) Syndicated: Sports Video Games (IAB 689) Syndicated: Strategy Video Games (IAB 690) Syndicated: Mobile Games (IAB 683) Syndicated: PC Games (IAB 684) gs_vidtag_crimedoc gs_vidtag_crimedramadoc Syndicated: War and Conflicts (IAB 389) gs_webmail Sentiment: Mixed Sentiment: Negative Sentiment: Anger Sentiment: Dislike Sentiment: Fear Sentiment: Mistrust Sentiment: Sadness Sentiment: Shame Sentiment: Shock Sentiment: Positive Sentiment: Amusement Sentiment: Curiosity Sentiment: Happiness Sentiment: Like Sentiment: Love Sentiment: Pleasure Sentiment: Surprise Sentiment: Trust gx_ads gx_adserver gx_badsite_norobots gx_blocked gx_contentaggregator gx_dating gx_filesharing gx_forums gx_imagesharing gx_information gx_memesite gx_search gx_uncrawlable gx_videosharing gx_webmail gs_event gs_event_fathers_day_required gs_predicts_chuseok_seed gs_predicts_cocktailbeerenthus_seed gs_predicts_coffeeteadrinker_seed gs_predicts_coldfluseason_seed gs_predicts_collegebound_seed gs_predicts_combatsports_seed gs_predicts_compassion_seed gs_predicts_cordcutters_seed gs_predicts_cuttingedgetechenthusiasts_seed gs_predicts_dietfitness_seed gs_predicts_diningindelivery_seed gs_predicts_diningout_seed gs_predicts_doyourowntaxes_seed gs_predicts_driversofhybrids_seed gs_predicts_e3_event_gamers_seed gs_predicts_easter_celebrator_seed gs_predicts_elegantlifestyles_seed gs_predicts_energy_topics_seed gs_predicts_extremesports_seed gs_predicts_fathersday_seed gs_predicts_fifa_seed gs_predicts_filmfestivalsawards_seed gs_predicts_findapro_taxseason_seed gs_predicts_foodies_seed gs_predicts_formulaone_seed gs_predicts_frequenttravelers_seed gs_predicts_gamers_seed gs_predicts_gettingmarried_seed gs_predicts_giftgiving_seed gs_predicts_girlsweekend_seed gs_predicts_golden_week_seed gs_predicts_golf_seed gs_predicts_graduatedegree_seed gs_predicts_halloween_seed gs_predicts_hanukkah_seed gs_predicts_healthylifestyle_seed gs_predicts_healthyskinhair_seed gs_predicts_hipsters_rule_seed gs_predicts_hockey_seed gs_predicts_holidayshoppers_seed gs_predicts_homebakers_chefs_seed gs_predicts_homeentertainers_seed gs_predicts_homeimprovement_seed gs_predicts_homemakers_seed gs_predicts_homemechanic_seed gs_predicts_homeremodeling_seed gs_predicts_insurance_seed gs_predicts_interestedmillennial_seed gs_predicts_internationalsports_seed gs_predicts_jewelry_watches_seed gs_predicts_latin_grammys_seed gs_predicts_latin_music_seed gs_predicts_legal_industry_seed gs_predicts_luxuryautoenthus_seed gs_predicts_marchmadness_seed gs_predicts_marketers_seed gs_predicts_mensfitness_seed gs_predicts_menshealth_seed gs_predicts_mensinterests_seed gs_predicts_midautumnfestival_seed gs_predicts_millennialmoms_seed gs_predicts_mlb_seed gs_predicts_moms_dads_grads_seed gs_predicts_mothersday_seed gs_predicts_motorcycles_seed gs_predicts_movers_seed gs_predicts_moviesandentertainment_seed gs_predicts_musicfestivalsaward_seed gs_predicts_musicindustry_seed gs_predicts_nascar_seed gs_predicts_nba_seed gs_predicts_needinglegalcouncil_seed gs_predicts_newjob_seed gs_predicts_newyearseve_seed gs_predicts_newyearsresolutions_seed gs_predicts_nflncaafootball_seed gs_predicts_nightlife_seed gs_predicts_nutritionconscious_seed gs_predicts_octoberfest_seed gs_predicts_olympicsmoments_seed gs_predicts_oralcare_seed gs_predicts_oscarsemmysglobes_seed gs_predicts_outdoorsinautumn_seed gs_predicts_parentsofyoungkids_seed gs_predicts_parentsteachers_seed gs_predicts_performingarts_seed gs_predicts_petlovers_seed gs_predicts_pharma_compassion_seed gs_predicts_premierleague_seed gs_predicts_punkosd_seed gs_predicts_quitsmoking_seed gs_predicts_ramadan_seed gs_predicts_realestateind_seed gs_predicts_retail_industry_seed gs_predicts_royalwedding_seed gs_predicts_rugby_seed gs_predicts_rugby_world_cup_seed gs_predicts_savvyshopperscouponing_seed gs_predicts_sbsw_event_seed gs_predicts_singlesday_travel_seed gs_predicts_singlesdayshopper_seed gs_predicts_small_med_bus_seed gs_predicts_smartphone_seed gs_predicts_software_industry_seed gs_predicts_songkran_seed gs_predicts_spa_wellnesstrips_seed gs_predicts_sportstopstories_seed gs_predicts_spring_break_seed gs_predicts_startups_seed gs_predicts_stpatricksday_seed gs_predicts_stylefashion_seed gs_predicts_superbowl_seed gs_predicts_superheroscomics_seed gs_predicts_supersilvers_seed gs_predicts_supersilvers_srinterests_seed gs_predicts_tennischampionships_seed gs_predicts_tet_seed gs_predicts_thanksgiving_seed gs_predicts_travel_by_rail_seed gs_predicts_travel_seed gs_predicts_travelingfortheholidays_seed gs_predicts_trendingtelevision_seed gs_predicts_tropicalvacations_seed gs_predicts_ussports_nbancaabasketball_seed gs_predicts_ussports_seed gs_predicts_valentines_day_seed gs_predicts_vegetarianvegan_seed gs_predicts_veteransservice_seed gs_predicts_weddings_brides_seed gs_predicts_wiskey_brewer_rye_seed gs_predicts_womensfitness_seed gs_predicts_womenshealth_seed gs_predicts_worldcup_seed gs_predicts_youngwomensinterest_seed gs_science_environ gs_search gs_seasevnt_blackfriday_required gs_seasevnt_copaamerica_required gs_seasevnt_euros_required gs_seasevnt_halloween_required gs_seasevnt_marchmadness_required gs_seasevnt_valentinesday_required gs_shopping_brands

DV Segments Coming Soon