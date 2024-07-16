Match Oracle Segments to DoubleVerify

Have an Oracle segment that you want to keep using? DV has you covered. Check out our complete list of segments mapped to current Oracle segments.
- Contextual Segments
- DV Brand Suitability Segments
- DV Custom Contextual Segments
- DV Segments Coming Soon
Contextual Segments
|Oracle Segment
|DV Segment
|gs_event_back_to_school
|DV Pre-Curated Event Category: Back to School
|gs_event_backtoschool
|DV Pre-Curated Event Category: Back to School
|Predicts: Back to School
|DV Pre-Curated Event Category: Back to School
|gs_predicts_backtoschool_seed
|DV Pre-Curated Event Category: Back to School
|Syndicated: Back To School
|DV Pre-Curated Event Category: Back-to-School
|Predicts: Black Friday Cyber Monday
|DV Pre-Curated Event Category: Black Friday and Cyber Monday
|gs_predicts_blackfridaycybermon_seed
|DV Pre-Curated Event Category: Black Friday and Cyber Monday
|Syndicated: Black Friday
|DV Pre-Curated Event Category: Black Friday and Cyber Monday
|gs_event_blackfriday
|DV Pre-Curated Event Category: Black Friday and Cyber Monday
|gs_event_blackfriday_required
|DV Pre-Curated Event Category: Black Friday and Cyber Monday
|gs_event_blackfriday_specific
|DV Pre-Curated Event Category: Black Friday and Cyber Monday
|gs_event_easter
|DV Pre-Curated Event Category: Easter
|Predicts: Easter Celebrator
|DV Pre-Curated Event Category: Easter
|Syndicated: Easter
|DV Pre-Curated Event Category: Easter
|gs_event_eid
|DV Pre-Curated Event Category: Eid and Ramadan
|Predicts: Ramadan
|DV Pre-Curated Event Category: Eid and Ramadan
|Syndicated: Eid
|DV Pre-Curated Event Category: Eid and Ramadan
|gs_event_fathers_day
|DV Pre-Curated Event Category: Father’s Day
|Predicts: Fathers Day
|DV Pre-Curated Event Category: Father’s Day
|Syndicated: Father’s Day
|DV Pre-Curated Event Category: Father’s Day
|gs_seasevnt_fathersday_required
|DV Pre-Curated Event Category: Father’s Day
|gs_event_fourth_july
|DV Pre-Curated Event Category: Fourth of July
|Syndicated: Fourth July
|DV Pre-Curated Event Category: Fourth of July
|gs_seasevnt_fourthjuly_required
|DV Pre-Curated Event Category: Fourth of July
|gs_event_graduation
|DV Pre-Curated Event Category: Graduation
|Syndicated: Graduation (IAB 172)
|DV Pre-Curated Event Category: Graduation
|gs_event_halloween
|DV Pre-Curated Event Category: Halloween
|Predicts: Halloween
|DV Pre-Curated Event Category: Halloween
|Syndicated: Halloween
|DV Pre-Curated Event Category: Halloween
|gs_event_cny
|DV Pre-Curated Event Category: Lunar New Year
|Predicts: Chinese New Year
|DV Pre-Curated Event Category: Lunar New Year
|gs_predicts_chinesenewyear_seed
|DV Pre-Curated Event Category: Lunar New Year
|Syndicated: Chinese New Year
|DV Pre-Curated Event Category: Lunar New Year
|Syndicated: Euro Championship
|DV Pre-Curated Event Category: March Madness
|gs_event_mid_autumn
|DV Pre-Curated Event Category: Mid-Autumn Festival
|Predicts: Mid Autumn Festival
|DV Pre-Curated Event Category: Mid-Autumn Festival
|Syndicated: Mid Autumn
|DV Pre-Curated Event Category: Mid-Autumn Festival
|gs_event_mothers_day
|DV Pre-Curated Event Category: Mother’s Day
|Predicts: Mothers Day
|DV Pre-Curated Event Category: Mother’s Day
|Syndicated: Mother’s Day
|DV Pre-Curated Event Category: Mother’s Day
|gs_event_newyear
|DV Pre-Curated Event Category: New Year
|Predicts: All Things New Year
|DV Pre-Curated Event Category: New Year
|gs_predicts_allthingsnewyear_seed
|DV Pre-Curated Event Category: New Year
|Syndicated: New Year
|DV Pre-Curated Event Category: New Year
|Predicts: New Years Eve
|DV Pre-Curated Event Category: New Year
|Predicts: Octoberfest
|DV Pre-Curated Event Category: Oktoberfest
|Syndicated: Oscars
|DV Pre-Curated Event Category: Oscars
|gs_event_singles_day
|DV Pre-Curated Event Category: Single’s Day
|gs_event_singlesday
|DV Pre-Curated Event Category: Single’s Day
|Syndicated: Singles Day
|DV Pre-Curated Event Category: Single’s Day
|Predicts: St. Patrick’s Day
|DV Pre-Curated Event Category: St. Patrick’s Day
|Syndicated: Summer Olympic Sports (IAB 522)
|DV Pre-Curated Event Category: Summer Olympics
|gs_event_olympics
|DV Pre-Curated Event Category: Summer Olympics
|Predicts: Olympics Moments
|DV Pre-Curated Event Category: Summer Olympics
|Syndicated: Summer Fun
|DV Pre-Curated Event Category: Summer Vacation
|gs_event_summer_fun
|DV Pre-Curated Event Category: Summer Vacation
|Syndicated: Super Bowl
|DV Pre-Curated Event Category: Super Bowl
|gs_seasevnt_superbowl_required
|DV Pre-Curated Event Category: Super Bowl
|gs_event_superbowl
|DV Pre-Curated Event Category: Superbowl
|Predicts: Super Bowl
|DV Pre-Curated Event Category: Superbowl
|Syndicated: Tennis Championship
|DV Pre-Curated Event Category: Tennis Championship
|gs_event_tennis_championship
|DV Pre-Curated Event Category: Tennis Championships
|Predicts: Tennis Championships
|DV Pre-Curated Event Category: Tennis Championships
|gs_event_thanksgiving
|DV Pre-Curated Event Category: Thanksgiving
|Predicts: Thanksgiving
|DV Pre-Curated Event Category: Thanksgiving
|Syndicated: Thanksgiving
|DV Pre-Curated Event Category: Thanksgiving
|gs_seasevnt_thanksgiving_required
|DV Pre-Curated Event Category: Thanksgiving
|gs_event_valentine
|DV Pre-Curated Event Category: Valentine’s Day
|gs_event_valentine_specific
|DV Pre-Curated Event Category: Valentine’s Day
|Predicts: Valentine’s Day
|DV Pre-Curated Event Category: Valentine’s Day
|Syndicated: Valentine’s Day
|DV Pre-Curated Event Category: Valentine’s Day
|gs_event_christmas
|DV Pre-Curated Event Category: Winter Holiday
|Predicts: Christmas
|DV Pre-Curated Event Category: Winter Holiday
|gs_finance_banking
|DV Pre-Curated In-Market Categories: Banking Products
|Predicts: Luxury Auto Enthusiasts
|DV Pre-Curated In-Market Category: Autos & Vehicles
|Syndicated: Consumer Banking (IAB 392)
|DV Pre-Curated In-Market Category: Banking Products
|gs_entertain_gambling
|DV Pre-Curated In-Market Category: Casino Gaming and Fantasy Sports
|Predicts: Business Software Buyers
|DV Pre-Curated In-Market Category: Consumer Electronics
|gs_predicts_bussoftwarebuyers_seed
|DV Pre-Curated In-Market Category: Consumer Electronics
|Syndicated: COVID 19
|DV Pre-Curated In-Market Category: Covid Testing, Vaccinations, and Education
|Syndicated: Vaccines (IAB 322)
|DV Pre-Curated In-Market Category: Covid Testing, Vaccinations, and Education
|Syndicated: High Fashion (IAB 578)
|DV Pre-Curated In-Market Category: Fashion Enthusiasts
|Syndicated: Fashion Trends (IAB 577)
|DV Pre-Curated In-Market Category: Fashion Enthusiasts
|Predicts: Style Fashion
|DV Pre-Curated In-Market Category: Fashion Enthusiasts
|Predicts: Foodies
|DV Pre-Curated In-Market Category: Foodies
|gs_food_kitchen
|DV Pre-Curated In-Market Category: Kitchen, Laundry & Major Home Appliances
|gs_interest_high_income
|DV Pre-Curated In-Market Category: Luxury
|Predicts: Elegant Lifestyles
|DV Pre-Curated In-Market Category: Luxury
|Predicts: Buying a Home
|DV Pre-Curated In-Market Category: Moving/New House/New Apartment
|gs_predicts_buyingahome_seed
|DV Pre-Curated In-Market Category: Moving/New House/New Apartment
|Predicts: Movers
|DV Pre-Curated In-Market Category: Moving/New House/New Apartment
|Syndicated: Software and Applications (IAB 602)
|DV Pre-Curated In-Market Category: Software
|Predicts: Diet Fitness
|DV Pre-Curated In-Market Category: Sports, Health & Fitness
|Predicts: Healthy Lifestyle
|DV Pre-Curated In-Market Category: Sports, Health & Fitness
|Syndicated: Internet Service Providers (IAB 419)
|DV Pre-Curated In-Market Category: Telecom
|Syndicated: Phone Services (IAB 420)
|DV Pre-Curated In-Market Category: Telecom
|Syndicated: Children’s Games and Toys (IAB 482)
|DV Pre-Curated In-Market Category: Toys and Games
|Predicts: Frequent Travelers
|DV Pre-Curated In-Market Category: Travel
|Predicts: Travel
|DV Pre-Curated In-Market Category: Travel
|gs_interest_frequent_travelers
|DV Pre-Curated In-Market Category: Travel
|Predicts: Gamers
|DV Pre-Curated In-Market Category: Video Gaming Hardware, Accessories & Equipment
|gs_entertain_vidgames
|DV Pre-Curated In-Market Category: Video Gaming, eSports, Streaming & Software
|Predicts: E3 Event/Gamers
|DV Pre-Curated In-Market Category: Video Gaming, eSports, Streaming & Software
|Syndicated: Events (IAB 8VZQHL)
|DV Pre-Curated Seasonal Event Categories
|Syndicated: Holidays
|DV Pre-Curated Seasonal Event Categories
|Syndicated: Entertainment (IAB JLBCU7)
|IAB – Arts & Entertainment
|Syndicated: Books and Literature (IAB 42)
|IAB – Arts & Entertainment: Books & Literature
|gs_entertain_books
|IAB – Arts & Entertainment: Books & Literature
|gs_entertain_celeb
|IAB – Arts & Entertainment: Celebrity Gossip
|Predicts: Celebrity News
|IAB – Arts & Entertainment: Celebrity Gossip
|gs_predicts_celebritynews_seed
|IAB – Arts & Entertainment: Celebrity Gossip
|Syndicated: Fine Art (IAB 201)
|IAB – Arts & Entertainment: Fine Arts
|gs_entertain_arts
|IAB – Arts & Entertainment: Fine Arts
|gs_entertain_comedy
|IAB – Arts & Entertainment: Humor
|Syndicated: Humor and Satire (IAB 440)
|IAB – Arts & Entertainment: Humor
|Syndicated: Movies (IAB 324)
|IAB – Arts & Entertainment: Movies
|Predicts: Movies and Entertainment
|IAB – Arts & Entertainment: Movies
|Syndicated: Music and Audio (IAB 338)
|IAB – Arts & Entertainment: Music
|gs_entertain_music
|IAB – Arts & Entertainment: Music
|Syndicated: Television (IAB 640)
|IAB – Arts & Entertainment: Television
|Syndicated: Automotive (IAB 1)
|IAB – Automotive
|gs_auto_components
|IAB – Automotive: Auto Parts
|Syndicated: Auto Parts (IAB 32)
|IAB – Automotive: Auto Parts
|Syndicated: Auto Repair (IAB 34)
|IAB – Automotive: Auto Repair
|gs_auto_buying_selling
|IAB – Automotive: Buying and Selling Cars
|Syndicated: Auto Buying and Selling (IAB 30)
|IAB – Automotive: Buying and Selling Cars
|Syndicated: Car Culture (IAB 25)
|IAB – Automotive: Car Culture
|Syndicated: Certified Pre-Owned Cars (IAB 18)
|IAB – Automotive: Certified Pre-Owned Cars
|gs_auto_luxury_convertible
|IAB – Automotive: Convertible
|Syndicated: Convertible (IAB 8)
|IAB – Automotive: Convertible
|Syndicated: Coupe (IAB 9)
|IAB – Automotive: Coupe
|Syndicated: Crossover (IAB 10)
|IAB – Automotive: Crossover
|Syndicated: Hatchback (IAB 11)
|IAB – Automotive: Hatchback
|gs_auto_hybrid
|IAB – Automotive: Hybrid
|Predicts: Drivers of Hybrids
|IAB – Automotive: Hybrid
|Syndicated: Green Vehicles (IAB 22)
|IAB – Automotive: Hybrid
|gs_auto_luxury
|IAB – Automotive: Luxury
|Syndicated: Luxury Cars (IAB 23)
|IAB – Automotive: Luxury
|Syndicated: Minivan (IAB 13)
|IAB – Automotive: Minivan
|Syndicated: Motorcycles (IAB 27)
|IAB – Automotive: Motorcycles
|Syndicated: Off-Road Vehicles (IAB 14)
|IAB – Automotive: Off-Road Vehicles
|Syndicated: Performance Cars (IAB 24)
|IAB – Automotive: Performance Vehicles
|Syndicated: Pickup Trucks (IAB 15)
|IAB – Automotive: Pickup Trucks
|Syndicated: Road-Side Assistance (IAB 28)
|IAB – Automotive: Roadside Assistance
|Syndicated: Sedan (IAB 4)
|IAB – Automotive: Sedan
|gs_auto_vintage
|IAB – Automotive: Vintage Cars
|Syndicated: Classic Cars (IAB 19)
|IAB – Automotive: Vintage Cars
|gs_business
|IAB – Business
|Syndicated: Agriculture (IAB 102)
|IAB – Business: Agriculture
|gs_business_agri
|IAB – Business: Agriculture
|gs_tech_computing_business
|IAB – Business: Business Software
|Syndicated: Construction Industry (IAB 121)
|IAB – Business: Construction
|gs_business_construction
|IAB – Business: Construction
|Syndicated: Government Business (IAB 77)
|IAB – Business: Government Business
|Syndicated: Green Solutions (IAB 78)
|IAB – Business: Green Solutions
|Syndicated: Environmental Services Industry (IAB 94)
|IAB – Business: Green Solutions
|Syndicated: Human Resources (IAB 55)
|IAB – Business: Human Resources
|Syndicated: Logistics (IAB 57)
|IAB – Business: Logistics
|gs_business_marketing
|IAB – Business: Marketing
|Syndicated: Marketing and Advertising (IAB 58)
|IAB – Business: Marketing
|Syndicated: Metals Industry (IAB 107)
|IAB – Business: Metals
|gs_business_misc
|IAB – Business: Other
|Syndicated: Career Advice (IAB 125)
|IAB – Careers: Career Advice
|Syndicated: Career Planning (IAB 126)
|IAB – Careers: Career Planning
|Syndicated: Job Fairs (IAB 128)
|IAB – Careers: Job Fair
|Syndicated: Job Search (IAB 127)
|IAB – Careers: Job Search
|Syndicated: Job Market (IAB 89)
|IAB – Careers: Job Search, Job Fairs, Career Advice, Career Planning
|gs_business_careers
|IAB – Careers: Job Search, Job Fairs, Career Advice, Career Planning
|Syndicated: Careers (IAB 123)
|IAB – Careers: Job Search, Job Fairs, Career Advice, Career Planning
|Syndicated: Resume Writing and Advice (IAB 129)
|IAB – Careers: Resume Writing and Advice
|Syndicated: Remote Working (IAB 130)
|IAB – Careers: Telecommuting
|Syndicated: Education (IAB 132)
|IAB – Education
|gs_education
|IAB – Education
|Syndicated: Secondary Education (IAB 135)
|IAB – Education: 7-12 Education
|Syndicated: Adult Education (IAB 133)
|IAB – Education: Adult Education
|Syndicated: College Education (IAB 137)
|IAB – Education: College Life
|Syndicated: Undergraduate Education (IAB 141)
|IAB – Education: College Life
|gs_education_university
|IAB – Education: College Life
|Syndicated: Online Education (IAB 148)
|IAB – Education: Distance Learning
|Syndicated: Postgraduate Education (IAB 139)
|IAB – Education: Graduate School
|Syndicated: Homeschooling (IAB 145)
|IAB – Education: Homeschooling
|Syndicated: Homework and Study (IAB 146)
|IAB – Education: Homework/Study Tips
|Syndicated: Early Childhood Education (IAB 142)
|IAB – Education: K-6 Education
|Syndicated: Primary Education (IAB 149)
|IAB – Education: K-6 Education
|Syndicated: Language Learning (IAB 147)
|IAB – Education: Language Learning
|gs_education_language
|IAB – Education: Language Learning, English as a 2nd Language
|gs_education_misc
|IAB – Education: Other
|Syndicated: Special Education (IAB 136)
|IAB – Education: Special Education
|Syndicated: Family and Relationships (IAB 186)
|IAB – Family & Parenting
|Syndicated: Parenting (IAB 192)
|IAB – Family & Parenting
|Syndicated: Adoption and Fostering (IAB 193)
|IAB – Family & Parenting: Adoption
|Syndicated: Parenting Babies and Toddlers (IAB 196)
|IAB – Family & Parenting: Babies & Toddlers
|Syndicated: Daycare and Pre-School (IAB 194)
|IAB – Family & Parenting: Daycare and Pre-School
|gs_family_elderly
|IAB – Family & Parenting: Eldercare
|Syndicated: Internet Safety (IAB 195)
|IAB – Family & Parenting: Family Internet
|Syndicated: Parenting Children Aged 4-11 (IAB 197)
|IAB – Family & Parenting: Parenting K-6
|Syndicated: Parenting Teens (IAB 198)
|IAB – Family & Parenting: Parenting Teens
|Pregnancy (IAB 305)
|IAB – Family & Parenting: Pregnancy
|gs_pregnancy_and_birth
|IAB – Family & Parenting: Pregnancy
|Reproductive Health (IAB 302)
|IAB – Family & Parenting: Pregnancy, Health & Fitness: Infertility
|Syndicated: Special Needs Kids (IAB 199)
|IAB – Family & Parenting: Special Needs Kids
|gs_food
|IAB – Food & Drink
|Syndicated: Food & Drink (IAB 210)
|IAB – Food & Drink
|Syndicated: Dining Out (IAB 218)
|IAB – Food & Drink
|Predicts: Cocktail Beer Enthusiasts
|IAB – Food & Drink Cocktail, Beer
|Syndicated: World Cuisines (IAB 214)
|IAB – Food & Drink: American, Cajun/Creole, Chinese, Cuisine-Specific, French, Italian, Japanese, Mexican
|Syndicated: Barbecues and Grilling (IAB 215)
|IAB – Food & Drink: Barbecues & Grilling
|gs_food_drink_beer
|IAB – Food & Drink: Cocktails/Beer
|gs_food_drink_cocktails
|IAB – Food & Drink: Cocktails/Beer
|Syndicated: Alcoholic Beverages (IAB 211)
|IAB – Food & Drink: Cocktails/Beer, Wine
|gs_food_coffee_and_tea
|IAB – Food & Drink: Coffee and Tea
|Predicts: Coffee Tea Drinker
|IAB – Food & Drink: Coffee and Tea
|Syndicated: Coffee and Tea
|IAB – Food & Drink: Coffee/Tea
|gs_food_drink
|IAB – Food & Drink: Coffee/Tea, Wine, Cocktails/Beer
|gs_food_cuisine
|IAB – Food & Drink: Cuisine-Specific
|Syndicated: Desserts and Baking (IAB 217)
|IAB – Food & Drink: Desserts and Baking
|Predicts: Dining Out
|IAB – Food & Drink: Dining Out
|gs_food_estab
|IAB – Food & Drink: Dining Out
|Syndicated: Bars & Restaurants (IAB 179)
|IAB – Food & Drink: Dining Out, Cocktails/Beer
|Syndicated: Food Allergies (IAB 219)
|IAB – Food & Drink: Food Allergies
|Syndicated: Healthy Cooking and Eating (IAB 221)
|IAB – Food & Drink: Health/Low-fat Cooking
|gs_food_diet
|IAB – Food & Drink: Health/Low-fat Cooking
|Predicts: Nutrition Conscious
|IAB – Food & Drink: Health/Low-fat Cooking
|gs_food_misc
|IAB – Food & Drink: Other
|gs_food_drink_misc
|IAB – Food & Drink: Other
|Syndicated: Vegan Diets (IAB 212)
|IAB – Food & Drink: Vegan
|gs_food_ingredients_vegetables
|IAB – Food & Drink: Vegan, Vegetarian
|Syndicated: Vegetarian Diets (IAB 213)
|IAB – Food & Drink: Vegetarian
|Predicts: Vegetarian Vegan
|IAB – Food & Drink: Vegetarian, Vegan
|gs_food_drink_wine
|IAB – Food & Drink: Wine
|Syndicated: Medical Health (IAB 286)
|IAB – Health & Fitness
|gs_health_allergy
|IAB – Health & Fitness: Allergies
|Allergies (IAB 288)
|IAB – Health & Fitness: Allergies
|gs_health_alt
|IAB – Health & Fitness: Alternative Medicine
|Syndicated: Alternative Medicine (IAB 233)
|IAB – Health & Fitness: Alternative Medicine
|gs_health_cancer
|IAB – Health & Fitness: Cancer
|Cancer (IAB 314)
|IAB – Health & Fitness: Cancer
|Syndicated: Cold and Flu (IAB 315)
|IAB – Health & Fitness: Cold & Flu
|gs_health_disability_deafness
|IAB – Health & Fitness: Deafness
|gs_health_dentistry
|IAB – Health & Fitness: Dental Care
|Syndicated: Dental Health (IAB 316)
|IAB – Health & Fitness: Dental Care
|Predicts: Oralcare
|IAB – Health & Fitness: Dental Care
|gs_health_derma
|IAB – Health & Fitness: Dermatology
|Skin and Dermatology (IAB 309)
|IAB – Health & Fitness: Dermatology
|Diabetes (IAB 317)
|IAB – Health & Fitness: Diabetes
|gs_health_exercise
|IAB – Health & Fitness: Exercise
|Syndicated: Fitness and Exercise (IAB 225)
|IAB – Health & Fitness: Exercise
|gs_health_digestive
|IAB – Health & Fitness: GERD/Acid Reflux, IBS/Crohn’s Disease
|Digestive Disorders (IAB 318)
|IAB – Health & Fitness: GERD/Acid Reflux, IBS/Crohn’s Disease
|Heart and Cardiovascular Diseases (IAB 296)
|IAB – Health & Fitness: Heart Disease
|gs_health_heart
|IAB – Health & Fitness: Heart Disease
|Syndicated: Herbs and Supplements (IAB 234)
|IAB – Health & Fitness: Herbs for Health
|Syndicated: Holistic Health (IAB 235)
|IAB – Health & Fitness: Holistic Health
|gs_health_incontinence
|IAB – Health & Fitness: Incontinence
|Infertility (IAB 304)
|IAB – Health & Fitness: Infertility
|Syndicated: Men’s Health (IAB 228)
|IAB – Health & Fitness: Men’s Health
|Predicts: Mens Health
|IAB – Health & Fitness: Men’s Health
|gs_health_nutrition
|IAB – Health & Fitness: Nutrition
|Syndicated: Nutrition (IAB 229)
|IAB – Health & Fitness: Nutrition
|gs_health_misc
|IAB – Health & Fitness: Other
|Syndicated: Physical Therapy (IAB 236)
|IAB – Health & Fitness: Physical Therapy
|gs_health_psychology
|IAB – Health & Fitness: Psychology/Psychiatry
|Syndicated: Senior Health (IAB 230)
|IAB – Health & Fitness: Senior Health
|Sexual Health (IAB 307)
|IAB – Health & Fitness: Sexuality
|Sexual Conditions (IAB 308)
|IAB – Health & Fitness: Sexuality
|Sleep Disorders (IAB 310)
|IAB – Health & Fitness: Sleep Disorders
|Syndicated: Smoking Cessation (IAB 237)
|IAB – Health & Fitness: Smoking Cessation
|Predicts: Quit Smoking
|IAB – Health & Fitness: Smoking Cessation
|Substance Abuse (IAB 311)
|IAB – Health & Fitness: Substance Abuse
|gs_health_weightloss
|IAB – Health & Fitness: Weight Loss
|gs_health_weightloss_specific
|IAB – Health & Fitness: Weight Loss
|Syndicated: Weight Loss (IAB 231)
|IAB – Health & Fitness: Weight Loss
|gs_health_diet
|IAB – Health & Fitness: Weight Loss
|gs_health_women
|IAB – Health & Fitness: Women’s Health
|Syndicated: Women’s Health (IAB 238)
|IAB – Health & Fitness: Women’s Health
|Predicts: Women’s Health
|IAB – Health & Fitness: Women’s Health
|Predicts: Cold Flu Season
|IAB – Health: Cold & Flu
|gs_entertain_hobbies
|IAB – Hobbies & Interests
|Syndicated: Hobbies & Interests (IAB 239)
|IAB – Hobbies & Interests
|gs_entertain_hobbies_arts_and_crafts
|IAB – Hobbies & Interests: Arts & Crafts
|gs_entertain_hobbies_arts
|IAB – Hobbies & Interests: Arts & Crafts
|Syndicated: Arts and Crafts (IAB 248)
|IAB – Hobbies & Interests: Arts and Crafts
|Syndicated: Beadwork (IAB 249)
|IAB – Hobbies & Interests: Beadwork
|gs_entertain_hobbies_birdwatching
|IAB – Hobbies & Interests: Birdwatching
|Syndicated: Birdwatching (IAB 259)
|IAB – Hobbies & Interests: Birdwatching
|Syndicated: Board Games and Puzzles (IAB 270)
|IAB – Hobbies & Interests: Board Games and Puzzles
|gs_entertain_games
|IAB – Hobbies & Interests: Board Games and Puzzles
|Syndicated: Candle and Soap Making (IAB 250)
|IAB – Hobbies & Interests: Candle and Soap Making
|gs_entertain_hobbies_candle_and_soap
|IAB – Hobbies & Interests: Candles & Soap Making
|Syndicated: Card Games (IAB 271)
|IAB – Hobbies & Interests: Card Games
|Syndicated: Cigars (IAB 260)
|IAB – Hobbies & Interests: Cigars
|gs_entertain_hobbies_collecting
|IAB – Hobbies & Interests: Collecting
|Syndicated: Collecting (IAB 261)
|IAB – Hobbies & Interests: Collecting
|Syndicated: Comic Books (IAB 262)
|IAB – Hobbies & Interests: Comic Books
|gs_entertain_comicbooks
|IAB – Hobbies & Interests: Comic Books
|Syndicated: Drawing and Sketching (IAB 251)
|IAB – Hobbies & Interests: Drawing and Sketching
|gs_entertain_hobbies_drawing_painting
|IAB – Hobbies & Interests: Drawing/Sketching
|Syndicated: Freelance Writing (IAB 266)
|IAB – Hobbies & Interests: Freelance Writing
|gs_entertain_hobbies_genealogy
|IAB – Hobbies & Interests: Genealogy
|Syndicated: Genealogy and Ancestry (IAB 273)
|IAB – Hobbies & Interests: Genealogy
|gs_entertain_hobbies_inventions
|IAB – Hobbies & Interests: Inventors & Patents
|Syndicated: Inventing
|IAB – Hobbies & Interests: Inventors & Patents
|gs_entertain_hobbies_jewelry_making
|IAB – Hobbies & Interests: Jewelry Making
|Syndicated: Jewelry Making (IAB 252)
|IAB – Hobbies & Interests: Jewelry Making
|gs_entertain_hobbies_magic_and_illusion
|IAB – Hobbies & Interests: Magic & Illusion
|Syndicated: Magic and Illusion (IAB 241)
|IAB – Hobbies & Interests: Magic and Illusion
|Syndicated: Needlework (IAB 253)
|IAB – Hobbies & Interests: Needlework
|gs_entertain_hobbies_knitting_needlew
|IAB – Hobbies & Interests: Needlework
|gs_entertain_hobbies_misc
|IAB – Hobbies & Interests: Other
|Syndicated: Painting (IAB 254)
|IAB – Hobbies & Interests: Painting
|Syndicated: Photography (IAB 255)
|IAB – Hobbies & Interests: Photography
|Syndicated: Fine Art Photography (IAB 206)
|IAB – Hobbies & Interests: Photography
|gs_entertain_radio
|IAB – Hobbies & Interests: Radio
|Syndicated: Radio Control (IAB 245)
|IAB – Hobbies & Interests: Radio
|Syndicated: Roleplaying Games (IAB 272)
|IAB – Hobbies & Interests: Roleplaying Games
|Syndicated: Sci-fi and Fantasy (IAB 246)
|IAB – Hobbies & Interests: Science Fiction and Fantasy
|Syndicated: Scrapbooking (IAB 256)
|IAB – Hobbies & Interests: Scrapbooking
|Syndicated: Screenwriting (IAB 267)
|IAB – Hobbies & Interests: Screenwriting
|Syndicated: Social Networking (IAB 628)
|IAB – Hobbies & Interests: Social Networking
|gs_tech_social
|IAB – Hobbies & Interests: Social Networking
|gs_entertain_hobbies_stamps_and_coins
|IAB – Hobbies & Interests: Stamps & Coins
|Syndicated: Stamps and Coins (IAB 263)
|IAB – Hobbies & Interests: Stamps and Coins
|gs_entertain_hobbies_woodworking
|IAB – Hobbies & Interests: Woodworking
|Syndicated: Woodworking (IAB 257)
|IAB – Hobbies & Interests: Woodworking
|Syndicated: Home & Garden (IAB 274)
|IAB – Home & Garden
|gs_home
|IAB – Home & Garden
|gs_home_appliances
|IAB – Home & Garden: Appliances
|Syndicated: Home Appliances (IAB 278)
|IAB – Home & Garden: Appliances
|gs_home_entertaining
|IAB – Home & Garden: Entertaining
|Predicts: Home Entertainers
|IAB – Home & Garden: Entertaining
|Syndicated: Indoor Environmental Quality (IAB 282)
|IAB – Home & Garden: Environmental Safety
|gs_home_gardening
|IAB – Home & Garden: Gardening
|Syndicated: Gardening (IAB 275)
|IAB – Home & Garden: Gardening
|Syndicated: Home Entertaining (IAB 279)
|IAB – Home & Garden: Home Entertaining
|gs_home_interiors_repair
|IAB – Home & Garden: Home Repair
|Syndicated: Home Improvement (IAB 280)
|IAB – Home & Garden: Home Repair
|Syndicated: Interior Decorating (IAB 283)
|IAB – Home & Garden: Interior Decorating
|gs_home_interiors
|IAB – Home & Garden: Interior Decorating
|Syndicated: Landscaping (IAB 284)
|IAB – Home & Garden: Landscaping
|Syndicated: Remodeling & Construction (IAB 276)
|IAB – Home & Garden: Remodeling and Construction
|Predicts: Home Remodeling
|IAB – Home & Garden: Remodeling and Construction
|Predicts: Home Improvement
|IAB – Home & Garden: Remodeling and Construction
|Syndicated: Law (IAB 383)
|IAB – Law, Government and Politics
|Predicts: Legal Industry
|IAB – Law, Government and Politics: Legal Issues
|gs_law_misc
|IAB – Law, Government and Politics: Other
|gs_politics_misc
|IAB – Law, Government and Politics: Other
|Syndicated: Politics (IAB 386)
|IAB – Law, Government and Politics: Politics
|Syndicated: News
|IAB – News
|gs_finance
|IAB – Personal Finance
|Syndicated: Personal Finance (IAB 391)
|IAB – Personal Finance
|gs_finance_credit
|IAB – Personal Finance: Credit, Debt and Loans
|gs_finance_loans
|IAB – Personal Finance: Credit, Debt and Loans
|Syndicated: Personal Debt (IAB 405)
|IAB – Personal Finance: Credit/Debt & Loans
|Syndicated: Credit Cards (IAB 406)
|IAB – Personal Finance: Credit/Debt & Loans
|Syndicated: Personal Loans (IAB 408)
|IAB – Personal Finance: Credit/Debt & Loans
|Syndicated: Student Loans (IAB 409)
|IAB – Personal Finance: Credit/Debt & Loans
|Syndicated: Financial Planning (IAB 396)
|IAB – Personal Finance: Financial Planning
|Syndicated: Hedge Funds (IAB 411)
|IAB – Personal Finance: Hedge Funds
|gs_finance_insurance
|IAB – Personal Finance: Insurance
|Syndicated: Insurance (IAB 398)
|IAB – Personal Finance: Insurance
|Predicts: Insurance
|IAB – Personal Finance: Insurance
|Syndicated: Personal Investing (IAB 410)
|IAB – Personal Finance: Investing
|Syndicated: Mutual Funds (IAB 412)
|IAB – Personal Finance: Mutual Funds
|Syndicated: Options (IAB 413)
|IAB – Personal Finance: Options
|Syndicated: Retirement Planning (IAB 416)
|IAB – Personal Finance: Retirement Planning
|Syndicated: Stocks and Bonds (IAB 414)
|IAB – Personal Finance: Stocks
|gs_finance_tax
|IAB – Personal Finance: Tax Planning
|Syndicated: Personal Taxes (IAB 415)
|IAB – Personal Finance: Tax Planning
|gs_home_pets
|IAB – Pets
|Syndicated: Pets (IAB 422)
|IAB – Pets
|Predicts: Pet lovers
|IAB – Pets
|gs_home_pets_aquarium
|IAB – Pets: Aquarium
|gs_home_pets_aquariums
|IAB – Pets: Aquarium
|gs_home_pets_birds
|IAB – Pets: Birds
|Syndicated: Birds (IAB 423)
|IAB – Pets: Birds
|gs_home_pets_cats
|IAB – Pets: Cats
|Syndicated: Cats (IAB 424)
|IAB – Pets: Cats
|gs_home_pets_dogs
|IAB – Pets: Dogs
|Syndicated: Dogs (IAB 425)
|IAB – Pets: Dogs
|Syndicated: Fish and Aquariums (IAB 426)
|IAB – Pets: Fish & Aquarium
|gs_home_pets_large
|IAB – Pets: Large Animals
|Syndicated: Large Animals (IAB 427)
|IAB – Pets: Large Animals
|gs_home_pets_misc
|IAB – Pets: Other
|gs_home_pets_reptiles
|IAB – Pets: Reptiles
|Syndicated: Reptiles (IAB 429)
|IAB – Pets: Reptiles
|gs_home_pets_veterinary
|IAB – Pets: Veterinary Medicine
|Syndicated: Veterinary Medicine (IAB 430)
|IAB – Pets: Veterinary Medicine
|Predicts: Real Estate Industry
|IAB – Real Estate
|Syndicated: Real Estate (IAB 441)
|IAB – Real Estate
|Syndicated: Real Estate Industry (IAB 112)
|IAB – Real Estate (general real estate topics)
|Syndicated: Apartments (IAB 442)
|IAB – Real Estate: Apartments
|Syndicated: Real Estate Buying and Selling (IAB 451)
|IAB – Real Estate: Buying and Selling
|Syndicated: Science (IAB 464)
|IAB – Science
|Syndicated: Biological Sciences (IAB 465)
|IAB – Science: Biology
|Syndicated: Genetics (IAB 468)
|IAB – Science: Biology (genetics is within this category)
|Syndicated: Chemistry (IAB 466)
|IAB – Science: Chemistry
|Syndicated: Geography (IAB 469)
|IAB – Science: Geography
|Syndicated: Geology (IAB 470)
|IAB – Science: Geology
|gs_science_misc
|IAB – Science: Other
|Syndicated: Physics (IAB 471)
|IAB – Science: Physics
|Syndicated: Space and Astronomy (IAB 472)
|IAB – Science: Space and Astronomy
|gs_news_and_weather
|IAB – Science: Weather
|Syndicated: Weather (IAB 390)
|IAB – Science: Weather
|Syndicated: Shopping (IAB 473)
|IAB – Shopping
|gs_interest_online_shoppers
|IAB – Shopping
|Predicts: Retail Industry
|IAB – Shopping
|gs_shopping_deals
|IAB – Shopping: Contests and Freebies
|Predicts: Savvy Shopper & Couponing
|IAB – Shopping: Couponing
|Syndicated: Coupons and Discounts (IAB 474)
|IAB – Shopping: Couponing
|gs_shopping_misc
|IAB – Shopping: Other
|gs_society
|IAB – Society
|Syndicated: Dating (IAB 188)
|IAB – Society: Dating
|gs_society_dating
|IAB – Society: Dating
|Syndicated: Divorce (IAB 189)
|IAB – Society: Divorce Support
|gs_society_divorce
|IAB – Society: Divorce Support
|Syndicated: Eldercare (IAB 190)
|IAB – Society: Eltercare
|gs_society_lgbt
|IAB – Society: Gay Life
|Syndicated: Marriage and Civil Unions (IAB 191)
|IAB – Society: Marriage
|Predicts: Getting Married
|IAB – Society: Marriage
|gs_society_marriage
|IAB – Society: Marriage
|Predicts: Weddings & Brides
|IAB – Society: Marriage
|gs_society_misc
|IAB – Society: Other
|Predicts: Teens
|IAB – Society: Teens
|Syndicated: Wedding (IAB 165)
|IAB – Society: Weddings
|Syndicated: Sports (IAB 483)
|IAB – Sports
|gs_sport_athletics
|IAB – Sports
|Syndicated: Auto Racing (IAB 518)
|IAB – Sports: Auto Racing
|Syndicated: Baseball (IAB 545)
|IAB – Sports: Baseball
|Syndicated: Basketball (IAB 547)
|IAB – Sports: Basketball
|Syndicated: Cycling (IAB 492)
|IAB – Sports: Bicycling
|Syndicated: Bodybuilding (IAB 549)
|IAB – Sports: Bodybuilding
|Syndicated: Boxing (IAB 485)
|IAB – Sports: Boxing
|gs_sport_canoe
|IAB – Sports: Canoeing/Kayaking
|Syndicated: Canoeing and Kayaking (IAB 499)
|IAB – Sports: Canoeing/Kayaking
|Syndicated: Cheerleading (IAB 486)
|IAB – Sports: Cheerleading
|gs_sport_climbing
|IAB – Sports: Climbing
|Syndicated: Cricket (IAB 491)
|IAB – Sports: Cricket
|gs_sport_figure_skating
|IAB – Sports: Figure Skating
|Syndicated: Figure Skating (IAB 510)
|IAB – Sports: Figure Skating
|Syndicated: Fishing Sports (IAB 511)
|IAB – Sports: Fly Fishing, Freshwater Fishing, Saltwater Fishing
|gs_sport_angling
|IAB – Sports: Fly Fishing, Freshwater Fishing, Saltwater Fishing
|Syndicated: American Football (IAB 484)
|IAB – Sports: Football
|gs_sport_usfootball
|IAB – Sports: Football
|Predicts: Golf
|IAB – Sports: Golf
|Syndicated: Golf (IAB 512)
|IAB – Sports: Golf
|Predicts: Hockey
|IAB – Sports: Hockey
|Syndicated: Horse Racing (IAB 497)
|IAB – Sports: Horse Racing
|gs_sport_horseracing
|IAB – Sports: Horse Racing
|gs_sport_hunting
|IAB – Sports: Hunting/Shooting
|Syndicated: Hunting and Shooting (IAB 514)
|IAB – Sports: Hunting/Shooting
|Syndicated: Inline Skating (IAB 516)
|IAB – Sports: Inline Skating
|Syndicated: Martial Arts (IAB 520)
|IAB – Sports: Martial Arts
|Syndicated: Nascar
|IAB – Sports: NASCAR
|gs_sport_motor_nascar
|IAB – Sports: NASCAR
|Syndicated: Olympic Sports (IAB 521)
|IAB – Sports: Olympics
|gs_sport_misc
|IAB – Sports: Other
|Syndicated: Paintball (IAB 501)
|IAB – Sports: Paintball Sports
|gs_sport_paintball
|IAB – Sports: Paintball Sports
|Syndicated: Motorcycle Sports (IAB 519)
|IAB – Sports: Power & Motorcycle
|Predicts: Motorcycles
|IAB – Sports: Power & Motorcycles
|Syndicated: Ice Hockey (IAB 515)
|IAB – Sports: Pro Ice Hockey
|Syndicated: Rodeo (IAB 525)
|IAB – Sports: Rodeo
|Predicts: Rugby
|IAB – Sports: Rugby
|Syndicated: Rugby (IAB 527)
|IAB – Sports: Rugby
|Syndicated: Running and Jogging (IAB 227)
|IAB – Sports: Running and Jogging
|gs_sport_running
|IAB – Sports: Running/Jogging
|Syndicated: Sailing (IAB 530)
|IAB – Sports: Sailing
|Syndicated: Scuba Diving (IAB 502)
|IAB – Sports: Scuba Diving
|Syndicated: Skateboarding (IAB 503)
|IAB – Sports: Skateboarding
|Syndicated: Skiing (IAB 531)
|IAB – Sports: Skiing
|Syndicated: Snowboarding (IAB 504)
|IAB – Sports: Snowboarding
|Syndicated: Soccer (IAB 533)
|IAB – Sports: Soccer
|Syndicated: Participant Sports (IAB 226)
|IAB – Sports: Sports
|Syndicated: Surfing and Bodyboarding (IAB 505)
|IAB – Sports: Surfing/Bodyboarding
|gs_sport_surfing_bodyboarding
|IAB – Sports: Surfing/Bodyboarding
|Syndicated: Swimming (IAB 537)
|IAB – Sports: Swimming
|Syndicated: Table Tennis (IAB 538)
|IAB – Sports: Table Tennis/Ping-Pong
|Syndicated: Tennis (IAB 539)
|IAB – Sports: Tennis
|Syndicated: Volleyball (IAB 541)
|IAB – Sports: Volleyball
|Syndicated: Beach Volleyball (IAB 548)
|IAB – Sports: Volleyball
|Syndicated: Walking (IAB 542)
|IAB – Sports: Walking
|Syndicated: Waterskiing and Wakeboarding (IAB 506)
|IAB – Sports: Waterski/Wakeboard
|gs_sport_waterski_wakeboard
|IAB – Sports: Waterski/Wakeboard
|Syndicated: Style & Fashion (IAB 552)
|IAB – Style & Fashion
|gs_fashion_accessories
|IAB – Style & Fashion: Accessories
|Syndicated: Beauty (IAB 553)
|IAB – Style & Fashion: Beauty
|Syndicated: Makeup and Accessories (IAB 555)
|IAB – Style & Fashion: Beauty and Accessories
|gs_fashion_body_art
|IAB – Style & Fashion: Body Art
|Syndicated: Body Art (IAB 574)
|IAB – Style & Fashion: Body Art
|gs_fashion_jewellery
|IAB – Style & Fashion: Jewelry
|gs_fashion_unisex_acc_jewelry
|IAB – Style & Fashion: Jewelry
|gs_fashion_misc
|IAB – Style & Fashion: Other
|Predicts: Technology
|IAB – Technology & Computing
|gs_tech_computing
|IAB – Technology and Computing
|gs_tech_computing_software_3d
|IAB – Technology and Computing: 3-D Graphics
|gs_tech_computing_software_antivirus
|IAB – Technology and Computing: Antivirus Software
|Syndicated: Programming Languages (IAB 631)
|IAB – Technology and Computing: C++, Java, JavaScript, Linux,
|Syndicated: Computer Networking (IAB 600)
|IAB – Technology and Computing: Computer Networking
|Syndicated: Computer Peripherals (IAB 601)
|IAB – Technology and Computing: Computer Peripherals
|Syndicated: Data Storage and Warehousing (IAB 616)
|IAB – Technology and Computing: Data Centers
|Syndicated: Desktops (IAB 617)
|IAB – Technology and Computing: Desktop Publishing
|Syndicated: Email (IAB 623)
|IAB – Technology and Computing: Email
|Syndicated: Information and Network Security (IAB 618)
|IAB – Technology and Computing: Network Security
|Syndicated: Technology & Computing (IAB 596)
|IAB – Technology and Computing
|Syndicated: 3-D Graphics (IAB 603)
|IAB – Technology and Computing: 3-D Graphics
|Syndicated: Antivirus Software (IAB 608)
|IAB – Technology and Computing: Antivirus Software
|Syndicated: Cameras and Camcorders (IAB 633)
|IAB – Technology and Computing: Cameras & Camcorder
|gs_tech_cameras
|IAB – Technology and Computing: Cameras and Camcorder
|Syndicated: Computer Animation (IAB 610)
|IAB – Technology and Computing: Computer Animation
|gs_tech_computing_peripherals
|IAB – Technology and Computing: Computer Peripherals
|gs_tech_computing_datacenter
|IAB – Technology and Computing: Data Centers
|Syndicated: Databases (IAB 611)
|IAB – Technology and Computing: Databases
|gs_tech_computing_db
|IAB – Technology and Computing: Databases
|Syndicated: Desktop Publishing (IAB 612)
|IAB – Technology and Computing: Desktop Publishing
|gs_tech_computing_software_dtp
|IAB – Technology and Computing: Desktop Publishing
|Syndicated: Graphics Software (IAB 614)
|IAB – Technology and Computing: Graphics Software
|gs_tech_computing_software_graphics
|IAB – Technology and Computing: Graphics Software
|Syndicated: Mac Software
|IAB – Technology and Computing: Mac OS
|gs_tech_computing_software_mac
|IAB – Technology and Computing: Mac OS
|Syndicated: Internet for Beginners (IAB 624)
|IAB – Technology and Computing: Net for Beginners
|gs_tech_computing_beginners
|IAB – Technology and Computing: Net for Beginners
|gs_tech_computing_misc
|IAB – Technology and Computing: Other
|gs_tech_computing_software_misc
|IAB – Technology and Computing: Other
|Syndicated: Shareware and Freeware (IAB 605)
|IAB – Technology and Computing: Shareware/Freeware
|gs_tech_computing_software_shareware
|IAB – Technology and Computing: Shareware/Freeware
|Syndicated: Web Conferencing (IAB 607)
|IAB – Technology and Computing: Web Conferencing
|Syndicated: Travel (IAB 653)
|IAB – Travel
|Syndicated: Outdoor Attractions (IAB 159)
|IAB – Travel: Adventure Travel
|Syndicated: Adventure Travel (IAB 665)
|IAB – Travel: Adventure Travel
|Syndicated: Travel Type (IAB 664)
|IAB – Travel: Adventure Travel, Air Travel, Budget Travel, Business Travel
|Syndicated: Africa Travel (IAB 656)
|IAB – Travel: Africa
|Syndicated: Travel Locations (IAB 655)
|IAB – Travel: Africa, Australia, New Zealand, US Local, Canada, Eastern Europe, Europe, France, Greece, Italy, Japan, Mexico and Central America, South America, United Kingdom
|gs_travel_air
|IAB – Travel: Air Travel
|Syndicated: Air Travel (IAB 672)
|IAB – Travel: Air Travel
|Syndicated: Australia and Oceania Travel (IAB 658)
|IAB – Travel: Australia & New Zealand
|Syndicated: Bed & Breakfasts (IAB 674)
|IAB – Travel: Bed & Breakfast
|Syndicated: Budget Travel (IAB 675)
|IAB – Travel: Budget Travel
|gs_travel_business
|IAB – Travel: Business Travel
|Syndicated: Business Travel (IAB 676)
|IAB – Travel: Business Travel
|Syndicated: North America Travel (IAB 660)
|IAB – Travel: By US Locale, Canada
|Syndicated: Camping (IAB 677)
|IAB – Travel: Camping
|gs_travel_cruise
|IAB – Travel: Cruises
|Syndicated: Cruises (IAB 678)
|IAB – Travel: Cruises
|Syndicated: Europe Travel (IAB 659)
|IAB – Travel: Europe
|Syndicated: Honeymoons and Getaways (IAB 667)
|IAB – Travel: Honeymoons/Getaways
|gs_travel_hotels
|IAB – Travel: Hotels
|Syndicated: Hotels and Motels (IAB 668)
|IAB – Travel: Hotels
|Syndicated: Parks (IAB 160)
|IAB – Travel: National Parks
|gs_travel_misc
|IAB – Travel: Other
|Syndicated: South America Travel (IAB 662)
|IAB – Travel: South America
|Syndicated: Spas (IAB 671)
|IAB – Travel: Spas
|Syndicated: Amusement and Theme Parks (IAB 151)
|IAB – Travel: Theme Parks
|gs_travel_parks
|IAB – Travel: Theme Parks / National Parks
|gs_travel_family
|IAB – Travel: Travel with Kids
|Syndicated: Family Travel (IAB 666)
|IAB – Travel: Travel with Kids
|Syndicated: Business (IAB 53)
|IAB: Business
|Syndicated: Casinos & Gambling (IAB 181)
|In-Market – Casino Gaming and Fantasy Sports
|Syndicated: Consumer Electronics (IAB 632)
|Pre-Curated In-Market Category: Consumer Electronics
|Syndicated: Video Gaming (IAB 680)
|Pre-Curated In-Market Category: Video Gaming, eSports, Streaming & Software and Video Gaming Hardware, Accessories & Equipment
|Syndicated: Console Games (IAB 681)
|Pre-Curated In-Market Category: Video Gaming, eSports, Streaming & Software and Video Gaming Hardware, Accessories & Equipment
|Syndicated: eSports (IAB 682)
|Pre-Curated In-Market Category: Video Gaming, eSports, Streaming & Software and Video Gaming Hardware, Accessories & Equipment
DV Brand Suitability Segments
|Oracle Segment
|DV Category
|gb_adult_edu
|Adult & Sexual
|gb_adult_edu_impl
|Adult & Sexual
|gb_adult_floor
|Adult & Sexual
|Adult & Explicit Sexual Content – High Risk
|Adult & Sexual – High Risk
|Adult & Explicit Sexual Content – High and Medium Risk
|Adult & Sexual – High & Medium Risk
|Adult & Explicit Sexual Content – High, Medium and Low Risk
|Adult & Sexual – High, Medium & Low Risk
|gb_adult_news-ent
|Adult & Sexual
|gb_adult_news-ent_impl
|Adult & Sexual
|gb_adult_serious
|Adult & Sexual
|gb_adult_serious_impl
|Adult & Sexual
|gb_alcohol_edu_cnt
|Alcohol
|gb_alcohol_news-ent_cnt
|Alcohol
|gb_arms_chemical
|Violence
|gb_arms_edu
|Violence
|gb_arms_edu_impl
|Violence
|gb_arms_explosives
|Violence
|gb_arms_firearms
|Violence
|gb_arms_floor
|Violence
|Arms & Ammunition – High Risk
|Violence – High Risk
|Arms & Ammunition – High and Medium Risk
|Violence – High & Medium Risk
|Arms & Ammunition – High, Medium and Low Risk
|Violence – High, Medium & Low Risk
|gb_arms_illegal
|Violence
|gb_arms_illegal_topics
|Violence
|gb_arms_news-ent
|Violence
|gb_arms_news-ent_cnt
|Violence
|gb_arms_news-ent_impl
|Violence
|gb_arms_sales
|Violence
|gb_arms_serious
|Violence
|gb_arms_serious_impl
|Violence
|gb_arms_use
|Violence
|gb_arms_white-arms
|Violence
|gb_counterfeiting
|Crime
|gb_crime_edu
|Crime
|gb_crime_edu_cnt
|Crime
|gb_crime_edu_impl
|Crime
|gb_crime_floor
|Crime
|Crime – High Risk
|Crime – High Risk
|Crime – High and Medium Risk
|Crime – High & Medium Risk
|Crime – High, Medium and Low Risk
|Crime – High, Medium & Low Risk
|gb_crime_news-ent
|Crime
|gb_crime_news-ent_cnt
|Crime
|gb_crime_news-ent_impl
|Crime
|gb_crime_serious
|Crime
|gb_crime_serious_cnt
|Crime
|gb_crime_serious_impl
|Crime
|gb_crimecyber_news-ent_cnt
|Crime
|gb_crimenonviol_news-ent_cnt
|Crime
|gb_crimesex_edu_cnt
|Crime
|gb_crimesex_news-ent_cnt
|Crime
|gb_crimesex_serious_cnt
|Crime
|gb_crimestateviol_edu_cnt
|Crime
|gb_crimeviolent_edu_cnt
|Crime
|gb_crimeviolent_news-ent_cnt
|Crime
|gb_crimeviolent_serious_cnt
|Crime
|gb_crimewhitecollar_edu_cnt
|Crime
|gb_death_air_edu_cnt
|Death & Injuries
|gb_death_air_news-ent_cnt
|Death & Injuries
|gb_death_air_serious_cnt
|Death & Injuries
|gb_death_fire_edu_cnt
|Death & Injuries
|gb_death_fire_news-ent_cnt
|Death & Injuries
|gb_death_fire_serious_cnt
|Death & Injuries
|gb_death_injury_edu
|Death & Injuries
|gb_death_injury_edu_impl
|Death & Injuries
|gb_death_injury_floor
|Death & Injuries
|Death, Injury or Military Conflict – High Risk
|Death & Injuries – High Risk
|Death, Injury or Military Conflict – High and Medium Risk
|Death & Injuries – High & Medium Risk
|Death, Injury or Military Conflict – High, Medium and Low Risk
|Death & Injuries – High, Medium & Low Risk
|gb_death_injury_news-ent
|Death & Injuries
|gb_death_injury_news-ent_impl
|Death & Injuries
|gb_death_injury_serious
|Death & Injuries
|gb_death_injury_serious_impl
|Death & Injuries
|gb_death_misc_edu_cnt
|Death & Injuries
|gb_death_misc_news-ent_cnt
|Death & Injuries
|gb_death_misc_serious_cnt
|Death & Injuries
|gb_death_obituary
|Death & Injuries
|gb_death_rail_edu_cnt
|Death & Injuries
|gb_death_rail_news-ent_cnt
|Death & Injuries
|gb_death_rail_serious_cnt
|Death & Injuries
|gb_death_road_edu_cnt
|Death & Injuries
|gb_death_road_news-ent_cnt
|Death & Injuries
|gb_death_road_serious_cnt
|Death & Injuries
|gb_death_sea_edu_cnt
|Death & Injuries
|gb_death_sea_news-ent_cnt
|Death & Injuries
|gb_death_sea_serious_cnt
|Death & Injuries
|gb_drugs_edu
|Death & Injuries
|gb_drugs_edu_cnt
|Drug Abuse
|gb_drugs_edu_impl
|Drug Abuse
|gb_drugs_floor
|Drug Abuse
|Drugs, Tobacco and Alcohol – High Risk
|Drug Abuse – High Risk
|Drugs, Tobacco and Alcohol – High and Medium Risk
|Drug Abuse – High & Medium Risk
|Drugs, Tobacco and Alcohol – High, Medium and Low Risk
|Drug Abuse – High, Medium & Low Risk
|gb_drugs_minors_serious_cnt
|Drug Abuse
|gb_drugs_news-ent
|Drug Abuse
|gb_drugs_news-ent_cnt
|Drug Abuse
|gb_drugs_news-ent_impl
|Drug Abuse
|gb_drugs_serious
|Drug Abuse
|gb_drugs_serious_cnt
|Drug Abuse
|gb_drugs_serious_impl
|Drug Abuse
|gb_hatespeech_edu
|Hate Speech & Cyberbullying
|gb_hatespeech_edu_impl
|Hate Speech & Cyberbullying
|gb_hatespeech_floor
|Hate Speech & Cyberbullying
|Hate Speech & Acts of Aggression – High Risk
|Hate Speech & Cyberbullying – High Risk
|Hate Speech & Acts of Aggression – High and Medium Risk
|Hate Speech & Cyberbullying – High & Medium Risk
|Hate Speech & Acts of Aggression – High, Medium and Low Risk
|Hate Speech & Cyberbullying – High, Medium & Low Risk
|gb_hatespeech_news-ent
|Hate Speech & Cyberbullying
|gb_hatespeech_news-ent_impl
|Hate Speech & Cyberbullying
|gb_hatespeech_serious
|Hate Speech & Cyberbullying
|gb_hatespeech_serious_impl
|Hate Speech & Cyberbullying
|gb_immigration_serious_cnt
|gb_meta_breakingnews
|gb_meta_edu
|gb_meta_entertainment
|gb_meta_news-ent
|gb_military_armed-conflict
|Human-made Disasters
|gb_military_equipment-tech
|Human-made Disasters
|gb_military_installations
|Human-made Disasters
|gb_military_institutions
|Human-made Disasters
|gb_military_news-ent_cnt
|Human-made Disasters
|gb_military_organisation
|Human-made Disasters
|gb_military_serious_cnt
|Human-made Disasters
|gb_military_weapons-grade
|Human-made Disasters
|gb_obscenity_edu
|Profanity
|gb_obscenity_edu_impl
|Profanity
|gb_obscenity_floor
|Profanity
|Obscenity and Profanity – High Risk
|Profanity – High Risk
|Obscenity and Profanity – High and Medium Risk
|Profanity – High & Medium Risk
|Obscenity and Profanity – High, Medium and Low Risk
|Profanity – High, Medium & Low Risk
|gb_obscenity_news-ent
|Profanity
|gb_obscenity_news-ent_impl
|Profanity
|gb_obscenity_serious
|Profanity
|gb_obscenity_serious_impl
|Profanity
|gb_piracy_edu
|Piracy/Copyright Infringement
|gb_piracy_edu_cnt
|Piracy/Copyright Infringement
|gb_piracy_edu_impl
|Piracy/Copyright Infringement
|gb_piracy_edu_meta
|Piracy/Copyright Infringement
|gb_piracy_floor
|Piracy/Copyright Infringement
|Online Piracy – High Risk
|Piracy/Copyright Infringement
|Online Piracy – High and Medium Risk
|Piracy/Copyright Infringement
|Online Piracy – High, Medium and Low Risk
|Piracy/Copyright Infringement
|gb_piracy_news-ent
|Piracy/Copyright Infringement
|gb_piracy_news-ent_cnt
|Piracy/Copyright Infringement
|gb_piracy_news-ent_impl
|Piracy/Copyright Infringement
|gb_piracy_news-ent_meta
|Piracy/Copyright Infringement
|gb_piracy_serious
|Piracy/Copyright Infringement
|gb_piracy_serious_cnt
|Piracy/Copyright Infringement
|gb_piracy_serious_impl
|Piracy/Copyright Infringement
|gb_piracy_websites
|Piracy/Copyright Infringement
|gb_protest_serious_cnt
|Maximum Protection
|Aggregated: All Severe Content, Aggregated: All Moderate Content
|Maximum Protection From High Risk Content
|Aggregated: All Severe Content
|Maximum Protection From High and Medium Risk Content
|Aggregated: All Moderate Content
|gb_sensitive_edu
|Inflammatory News & Politics
|gb_sensitive_edu_impl
|Inflammatory News & Politics
|gb_sensitive_floor
|Inflammatory News & Politics
|Debated Sensitive Social Issues – High Risk
|Inflammatory News & Politics
|Debated Sensitive Social Issues – High and Medium Risk
|Inflammatory News & Politics
|Debated Sensitive Social Issues – High, Medium and Low Risk
|Inflammatory News & Politics
|gb_sensitive_news-ent
|Inflammatory News & Politics
|gb_sensitive_news-ent_impl
|Inflammatory News & Politics
|gb_sensitive_serious
|Inflammatory News & Politics
|gb_sensitive_serious_impl
|Inflammatory News & Politics
|gb_spam_edu
|Inflammatory News & Politics
|gb_spam_edu_impl
|Incentivized/Malware/Clutter
|gb_spam_floor
|Incentivized/Malware/Clutter
|gb_spam_harmful_cnt
|Incentivized/Malware/Clutter
|Spam or Harmful Content – High Risk
|Incentivized/Malware/Clutter
|Spam or Harmful Content – High and Medium Risk
|Incentivized/Malware/Clutter
|Spam or Harmful Content – High, Medium and Low Risk
|Incentivized/Malware/Clutter
|gb_spam_news-ent
|Incentivized/Malware/Clutter
|gb_spam_news-ent_impl
|Incentivized/Malware/Clutter
|gb_spam_serious
|Incentivized/Malware/Clutter
|gb_spam_serious_cnt
|Incentivized/Malware/Clutter
|gb_spam_serious_impl
|Incentivized/Malware/Clutter
|gb_ssi_abortion_cnt
|gb_ssi_cnt
|gb_ssi_immigration_cnt
|gb_ssi_protest_cnt
|gb_ssi_serious_cnt
|gb_ssi_violence_cnt
|Violence
|gb_terrorism_cnt
|Terrorism
|gb_terrorism_edu
|Terrorism
|gb_terrorism_edu_impl
|Terrorism
|gb_terrorism_floor
|Terrorism – High Risk
|Terrorism – High Risk
|Terrorism – High & Medium Risk
|Terrorism – High and Medium Risk
|Terrorism – High, Medium & Low Risk
|Terrorism – High, Medium and Low Risk
|Terrorism
|gb_terrorism_news-ent
|Terrorism
|gb_terrorism_news-ent_impl
|Terrorism
|gb_terrorism_serious
|Terrorism
|gb_terrorism_serious_impl
|Terrorism
|gb_tobacco_edu_cnt
|Tobacco & eCigarettes
|gb_tobacco_news-ent_cnt
|Tobacco & eCigarettes
|gb_vidtag_action17
|Tobacco & eCigarettes
|gb_vidtag_crime
|gb_vidtag_crime17
|gb_vidtag_crimedrama
|gb_vidtag_crimedramadoc17
|gb_vidtag_horror17com
|gb_vidtag_horror17notcom
|gb_vidtag_romance17
|gb_vidtag_war
|gb_violence_children
|Violence
|gb_violence_death
|Violence
|gb_violence_death_no_terrorism
|Violence
|gs_app
|Violence
|App Star Rating 0
|Official Apps with rating < 1.5 Stars (avoidance targeting)
|App Star Rating 1
|Official Apps with rating < 1.5 Stars (avoidance targeting)
|App Star Rating 2
|Official Apps with rating < 2 Stars (avoidance targeting)
|App Star Rating 3
|Official Apps with rating < 2.5 Stars (avoidance targeting), Official Apps with rating < 3 Stars (avoidance targeting)
|App Star Rating 4
|Official Apps with rating < 3.5 Stars (avoidance targeting), Official Apps with rating < 4Stars (avoidance targeting)
|App Star Rating 5
|Official Apps with rating < 4.5 Stars (avoidance targeting)
|App Age Rating 12+
|Apps rated for Teens (12+)
|App Age Rating 3+
|Apps rated for Everyone (4+)
|App Age Rating 7+
|Apps rated for Tweens (9+)
|App Age Rating Adult
|Apps rated for Adults Only (18+), Apps rated for Mature (17+)
|App Reviews 1m – 5m
|Not Available
|App Reviews 10m – 50m
|Not Available
|App Reviews 100m+
|Not Available
|App Reviews 5m – 10m
|Not Available
|App Reviews 50m – 100m
|Not Available
|App Reviews 500k – 1m
|Not Available
|App Reviews 50k – 500k
|Not Available
|App Reviews Less than 50k
|Not Available, but DV has a similar segment – Apps with Insufficient User Ratings (<100 Lifetime)
DV Custom Contextual Segments | All Segments Available on Request
If you’re currently using one of the following segments, we can build custom contextual categories to meet your campaign needs. Contact us to learn more.
|Oracle Segment
|gs_predicts_technology_seed
|gs_predicts_teens_seed
|Syndicated: Seasonal Events
|gs_seasevnt_singlesday_required
|Syndicated: Climbing (IAB 500)
|gs_demographic_women
|Syndicated: Attractions (IAB 150)
|Syndicated: Historic Site and Landmarks (IAB 153)
|Syndicated: Malls & Shopping Centers (IAB 154)
|Syndicated: Museums & Galleries (IAB 155)
|Syndicated: Nightclubs (IAB 158)
|Syndicated: Theater Venues (IAB 177)
|Syndicated: Zoos & Aquariums (IAB 178)
|gs_auto_4wd
|gs_auto_commercial
|Syndicated: Dash Cam Videos (IAB 26)
|gs_auto_family
|Syndicated: Auto Insurance (IAB 31)
|Syndicated: Auto Interiors
|gs_auto_luxury_misc
|gs_auto_maintenance
|Syndicated: Auto Manufacturers
|gs_auto_media
|gs_auto_misc
|Syndicated: Auto Recalls (IAB 33)
|Syndicated: Auto Rentals (IAB 41)
|Syndicated: Auto Road Transport
|Syndicated: Auto Safety (IAB 35)
|Syndicated: Scooters (IAB 29)
|Syndicated: Auto Shows (IAB 36)
|Syndicated: Auto Body Styles (IAB 2)
|Syndicated: Commercial Trucks (IAB 3)
|Syndicated: Microcar (IAB 12)
|Syndicated: Station Wagon (IAB 5)
|Syndicated: SUV (IAB 6)
|Syndicated: Van (IAB 7)
|Syndicated: Auto Technology (IAB 37)
|Syndicated: Auto Infotainment Technologies (IAB 38)
|Syndicated: Auto Navigation Systems (IAB 39)
|Syndicated: Auto Safety Technologies (IAB 40)
|Syndicated: Auto Type (IAB 16)
|Syndicated: Budget Cars (IAB 17)
|Syndicated: Concept Cars (IAB 20)
|Syndicated: Driverless Cars (IAB 21)
|Syndicated: Family Cars
|Syndicated: Auto Valeting
|Syndicated: Art and Photography Books (IAB 43)
|Syndicated: Comics and Graphic Novels (IAB 46)
|Syndicated: Fiction (IAB 48)
|Syndicated: Poetry (IAB 49)
|Syndicated: Business and Finance (IAB 52)
|Syndicated: Business Accounting & Finance (IAB 54)
|Syndicated: Business Administration (IAB 62)
|Syndicated: Business Banking & Finance (IAB 63)
|Syndicated: Angel Investment (IAB 64)
|Syndicated: Bankruptcy (IAB 65)
|Syndicated: Debt Factoring & Invoice Discounting (IAB 67)
|Syndicated: Business Loans (IAB 66)
|Syndicated: Sale & Lease Back (IAB 70)
|Syndicated: Mergers and Acquisitions (IAB 68)
|Syndicated: Private Equity (IAB 69)
|Syndicated: Venture Capital (IAB 71)
|Syndicated: Consumer Issues (IAB 74)
|Syndicated: Recalls (IAB 75)
|Syndicated: Business I.T. (IAB 72)
|Syndicated: Large Business (IAB 56)
|Syndicated: Executive Leadership & Management (IAB 76)
|Syndicated: Business Operations (IAB 73)
|Syndicated: Sales (IAB 59)
|Syndicated: Small and Medium-sized Business (IAB 60)
|Syndicated: Startups (IAB 61)
|Syndicated: Business Utilities (IAB 79)
|Syndicated: Economy (IAB 80)
|Syndicated: Commodities (IAB 81)
|Syndicated: Currencies (IAB 82)
|Syndicated: Financial Crisis (IAB 83)
|Syndicated: Gasoline Prices (IAB 86)
|Syndicated: Housing Market (IAB 87)
|Syndicated: Markets
|Syndicated: Interest Rates (IAB 88)
|Syndicated: Financial Reform (IAB 84)
|Syndicated: Financial Regulation (IAB 85)
|Syndicated: Industries (IAB 90)
|Syndicated: Advertising Industry (IAB 91)
|Syndicated: Apparel Industry (IAB 113)
|Syndicated: Automotive Industry (IAB 117)
|Syndicated: Aviation Industry (IAB 118)
|Syndicated: Biotech and Biomedical Industry (IAB 119)
|Syndicated: Civil Engineering Industry (IAB 120)
|Syndicated: Defense Industry (IAB 122)
|Syndicated: Education industry (IAB 92)
|Syndicated: Power and Energy Industry (IAB 110)
|Syndicated: Mechanical and Industrial Engineering Industry (IAB 105)
|Syndicated: Entertainment Industry (IAB 93)
|Syndicated: Financial Industry (IAB 95)
|Syndicated: Food Industry (IAB 96)
|Syndicated: Healthcare Industry (IAB 97)
|Syndicated: Hospitality Industry (IAB 98)
|Syndicated: Information Services Industry (IAB 99)
|Syndicated: Legal Services Industry (IAB 100)
|Syndicated: Logistics and Transportation Industry (IAB 101)
|Syndicated: Manufacturing Industry (IAB 104)
|Syndicated: Media Industry (IAB 106)
|Syndicated: Management Consulting Industry (IAB 103)
|Syndicated: Non-Profit Organizations (IAB 108)
|Syndicated: Pharmaceutical Industry (IAB 109)
|Syndicated: Publishing Industry (IAB 111)
|Syndicated: Retail Industry (IAB 114)
|Syndicated: Technology Industry (IAB 115)
|Syndicated: Telecommunications Industry (IAB 116)
|gs_business_biotech
|gs_business_energy
|gs_business_health
|gs_business_management
|gs_business_sme
|Syndicated: Apprenticeships (IAB 124)
|Syndicated: Vocational Training (IAB 131)
|gs_economy
|gs_economy_markets
|gs_economy_misc
|Syndicated: Educational Assessment (IAB 143)
|Syndicated: Standardized Testing (IAB 144)
|Syndicated: College Planning (IAB 138)
|Syndicated: Professional School (IAB 140)
|Syndicated: Preschool
|Syndicated: Private School (IAB 134)
|gs_education_preschool
|gs_entertain_hobbies_music
|gs_entertain_manga
|Syndicated: Adult Contemporary Music (IAB 339)
|Syndicated: Soft AC Music (IAB 340)
|Syndicated: Urban AC Music (IAB 341)
|Syndicated: Adult Album Alternative (IAB 342)
|Syndicated: Alternative Music (IAB 343)
|Syndicated: Blues (IAB 360)
|Syndicated: Children’s Music (IAB 344)
|Syndicated: Classical Music (IAB 346)
|Syndicated: Classic Hits (IAB 345)
|Syndicated: College Radio (IAB 347)
|Syndicated: Comedy (Music and Audio) (IAB 348)
|Syndicated: Country Music (IAB 350)
|Syndicated: Dance and Electronic Music (IAB 351)
|Syndicated: Songwriters/Folk (IAB 353)
|Syndicated: Gospel Music (IAB 354)
|Syndicated: Hip Hop Music (IAB 355)
|Syndicated: Jazz (IAB 357)
|Syndicated: Inspirational/New Age Music (IAB 356)
|Syndicated: Oldies/Adult Standards (IAB 358)
|Syndicated: Reggae (IAB 359)
|Syndicated: Religious (Music and Audio) (IAB 361)
|Syndicated: Rock Music (IAB 363)
|Syndicated: Album-oriented Rock (IAB 364)
|Syndicated: Alternative Rock (IAB 365)
|Syndicated: Classic Rock (IAB 366)
|Syndicated: Hard Rock (IAB 367)
|Syndicated: Soft Rock (IAB 368)
|Syndicated: R&B/Soul/Funk (IAB 362)
|Syndicated: Soundtracks, TV and Showtunes (IAB 369)
|Syndicated: Contemporary Hits/Pop/Top 40 (IAB 349)
|Syndicated: Urban Contemporary Music (IAB 377)
|Syndicated: Variety (Music and Audio) (IAB 378)
|Syndicated: World/International Music (IAB 352)
|gs_entertain_perfarts
|Syndicated: Podcasts
|gs_entertain_satire
|gs_event_8march
|gs_event_copa_america
|gs_event_ecommerce
|gs_event_euro_championship
|gs_event_euro_championship_required
|gs_event_marchmadness
|gs_event_martisor
|gs_event_music_festival
|gs_event_oscars
|gs_event_paralympics
|Syndicated: Awards Shows (IAB 162)
|Syndicated: Business Expos & Conferences (IAB 180)
|Syndicated: Fan Conventions (IAB 185)
|Syndicated: Bereavement (IAB 187)
|gs_family_children
|Syndicated: Single Life (IAB 200)
|Syndicated: Hair Care (IAB 554)
|Syndicated: Nail Care (IAB 556)
|Syndicated: Natural and Organic Beauty (IAB 557)
|Syndicated: Perfume and Fragrance (IAB 558)
|Syndicated: Skin Care (IAB 559)
|Syndicated: Children’s Clothing (IAB 575)
|Syndicated: Designer Clothing (IAB 576)
|Syndicated: Men’s Fashion (IAB 579)
|Syndicated: Men’s Accessories (IAB 580)
|Syndicated: Men’s Jewelry and Watches (IAB 581)
|Syndicated: Men’s Clothing (IAB 582)
|Syndicated: Men’s Business Wear (IAB 583)
|Syndicated: Men’s Casual Wear (IAB 584)
|Syndicated: Men’s Formal Wear (IAB 585)
|Syndicated: Men’s Outerwear (IAB 586)
|Syndicated: Men’s Sportswear (IAB 587)
|Syndicated: Men’s Underwear and Sleepwear (IAB 588)
|Syndicated: Men’s Shoes and Footwear (IAB 589)
|gs_fashion_men_specific
|Syndicated: Personal Care (IAB 590)
|Syndicated: Bath and Shower (IAB 591)
|Syndicated: Deodorant and Antiperspirant (IAB 592)
|Syndicated: Oral care (IAB 593)
|Syndicated: Shaving (IAB 594)
|Syndicated: Street Style (IAB 595)
|Syndicated: Women’s Fashion (IAB 560)
|Syndicated: Women’s Accessories (IAB 561)
|Syndicated: Women’s Glasses (IAB 562)
|Syndicated: Women’s Handbags and Wallets (IAB 563)
|Syndicated: Women’s Hats and Scarves (IAB 564)
|Syndicated: Women’s Jewelry and Watches (IAB 565)
|gs_fashion_women_acc_jewelry_specific
|Syndicated: Women’s Clothing (IAB 566)
|Syndicated: Women’s Business Wear (IAB 567)
|Syndicated: Women’s Casual Wear (IAB 568)
|Syndicated: Women’s Formal Wear (IAB 569)
|Syndicated: Women’s Intimates and Sleepwear (IAB 570)
|Syndicated: Women’s Outerwear (IAB 571)
|Syndicated: Women’s Sportswear (IAB 572)
|Syndicated: Women’s Shoes and Footwear (IAB 573)
|gs_fashion_women_specific
|gs_finance_pensions
|Syndicated: Costume (IAB 202)
|Syndicated: Dance (IAB 203)
|Syndicated: Design (IAB 204)
|Syndicated: Digital Arts (IAB 205)
|Syndicated: Modern Art (IAB 207)
|Syndicated: Opera (IAB 208)
|Syndicated: Theater (IAB 209)
|gs_food_drink_spirits
|gs_food_ingredients
|gs_food_ingredients_animal-products
|gs_food_ingredients_fruits
|gs_food_ingredients_herbs-spices
|gs_food_ingredients_meat
|gs_food_ingredients_seafood
|Syndicated: Cooking (IAB 216)
|Syndicated: Food Movements (IAB 220)
|Syndicated: Non-Alcoholic Beverages (IAB 222)
|Syndicated: Young Adult (IAB 51)
|Syndicated: Cosmetic Medical Services (IAB 323)
|Disability
|gs_health_disability_misc
|Diseases and Conditions (IAB 287)
|Blood Disorders (IAB 306)
|Bone and Joint Conditions (IAB 312)
|Brain and Nervous System Disorders (IAB 313)
|Ear, Nose and Throat Conditions (IAB 289)
|Eye and Vision Conditions (IAB 294)
|Foot Health (IAB 295)
|Infectious Diseases (IAB 297)
|Injuries (IAB 298)
|First Aid (IAB 299)
|Lung and Respiratory Health (IAB 300)
|Mental Health (IAB 301)
|Endocrine and Metabolic Diseases (IAB 290)
|Hormonal Disorders (IAB 291)
|Menopause (IAB 292)
|Thyroid Disorders (IAB 293)
|Birth Control (IAB 303)
|Health Emergency
|Health Emergency Specific
|gs_health_firstaid
|gs_health_firstaid_specific
|Muscoskeletal
|Muscoskeletal
|Syndicated: Pharmaceutical Drugs (IAB 320)
|gs_health_sexuality
|gs_health_spas
|Health Specialities
|Surgery (IAB 321)
|Medical Tests (IAB 319)
|gs_health_vision
|Syndicated: Healthy Living (IAB 223)
|Syndicated: Children’s Health (IAB 224)
|Syndicated: Wellness (IAB 232)
|Syndicated: Antiquing and Antiques (IAB 240)
|Syndicated: Beekeeping (IAB 258)
|Syndicated: Content Production (IAB 264)
|Syndicated: Audio Production (IAB 265)
|Syndicated: Video Production (IAB 268)
|Syndicated: Games and Puzzles (IAB 269)
|Syndicated: Model Toys (IAB 242)
|Syndicated: Musical Instruments (IAB 243)
|Syndicated: Paranormal Phenomena (IAB 244)
|Syndicated: Workshops and Classes (IAB 247)
|Syndicated: Holidays (IAB 1KXCLD)
|Syndicated: National & Civic Holidays (IAB 157)
|gs_home_interiors_misc
|gs_home_property
|gs_home_safety
|Syndicated: Outdoor Decorating (IAB 285)
|Syndicated: Home Security (IAB 281)
|Syndicated: Smart Home (IAB 277)
|gs_interest_female
|gs_interest_male
|gs_interest_seniors
|gs_law_crime
|gs_mobileapp
|gs_mobileapp_art
|gs_mobileapp_auto
|gs_mobileapp_beauty
|gs_mobileapp_business
|gs_mobileapp_comics
|gs_mobileapp_communication
|gs_mobileapp_dating
|gs_mobileapp_education
|gs_mobileapp_entertainment
|gs_mobileapp_events
|gs_mobileapp_finance
|gs_mobileapp_food
|gs_mobileapp_games
|gs_mobileapp_health
|gs_mobileapp_home
|gs_mobileapp_lifestyle
|gs_mobileapp_medical
|gs_mobileapp_music
|gs_mobileapp_navigation
|gs_mobileapp_news
|gs_mobileapp_parenting
|gs_mobileapp_personalisation
|gs_mobileapp_photography
|gs_mobileapp_productivity
|gs_mobileapp_reference
|gs_mobileapp_shopping
|gs_mobileapp_social
|gs_mobileapp_sports
|gs_mobileapp_tools
|gs_mobileapp_travel
|gs_mobileapp_trivia
|gs_mobileapp_userrating
|gs_mobileapp_userrating_1
|gs_mobileapp_userrating_2
|gs_mobileapp_userrating_3
|gs_mobileapp_userrating_4
|gs_mobileapp_userrating_5
|gs_mobileapp_video
|gs_mobileapp_weather
|Syndicated: Personal Celebrations & Life Events (IAB 163)
|Syndicated: Anniversary (IAB 164)
|Syndicated: Baby Shower (IAB 166)
|Syndicated: Bachelor Party (IAB 167)
|Syndicated: Bachelorette Party (IAB 168)
|Syndicated: Birth (IAB 169)
|Syndicated: Birthday (IAB 170)
|Syndicated: Funeral (IAB 171)
|Syndicated: Prom (IAB 173)
|Syndicated: Financial Assistance (IAB 393)
|Syndicated: Student Financial Aid (IAB 395)
|Syndicated: Government Support and Welfare (IAB 394)
|Syndicated: Home Financing (IAB 407)
|Syndicated: Frugal Living (IAB 397)
|Syndicated: Health Insurance (IAB 399)
|Syndicated: Home Insurance (IAB 400)
|Syndicated: Life Insurance (IAB 401)
|Syndicated: Motor Insurance (IAB 402)
|Syndicated: Pet Insurance (IAB 403)
|Syndicated: Travel Insurance (IAB 404)
|Syndicated: Home Utilities (IAB 417)
|Syndicated: Gas and Electric (IAB 418)
|Syndicated: Water Services (IAB 421)
|Syndicated: Pet Adoptions (IAB 428)
|Syndicated: Pet Supplies (IAB 431)
|Syndicated: American Politics
|Syndicated: Arabic Politics
|Syndicated: Australian Politics
|Syndicated: Brazilian Politics
|Syndicated: British Politics
|Syndicated: Bulgarian Politics
|Syndicated: Canadian Politics
|Syndicated: Chinese Politics
|Syndicated: Civic Affairs
|Syndicated: Czech Politics
|Syndicated: Danish Politics
|Syndicated: Dutch Politics
|Syndicated: Elections (IAB 387)
|Syndicated: Finnish Politics
|Syndicated: French Politics
|Syndicated: German Politics
|Syndicated: Greek Politics
|Syndicated: Hindi Politics
|Syndicated: Hungarian Politics
|Syndicated: Indonesian Politics
|Syndicated: Political Issues & Policy (IAB 388)
|Syndicated: Italian Politics
|Syndicated: Japanese Politics
|Syndicated: Korean Politics
|Syndicated: Malaysian Politics
|Syndicated: Mexican Politics
|Syndicated: New Zealand Politics
|Syndicated: Norwegian Politics
|Syndicated: Filipino Politics
|Syndicated: Polish Politics
|Syndicated: Portuguese Politics
|Syndicated: Romanian Politics
|Syndicated: Russian Politics
|Syndicated: Slovakian Politics
|Syndicated: Spanish Politics
|Syndicated: Swedish Politics
|Syndicated: Swiss Politics
|Syndicated: Thai Politics
|Syndicated: Turkish Politics
|Syndicated: Vietnamese Politics
|Syndicated: Pop Culture (IAB 432)
|Syndicated: Celebrities
|Syndicated: Celebrity Deaths (IAB 433)
|Syndicated: Celebrity Families (IAB 434)
|Syndicated: Celebrity Homes (IAB 435)
|Syndicated: Celebrity Pregnancy (IAB 436)
|Syndicated: Celebrity Relationships (IAB 437)
|Syndicated: Celebrity Scandal (IAB 438)
|Syndicated: Celebrity Style (IAB 439)
|Predicts: Alpine Vacations
|gs_predicts_alpinevacations_seed
|Predicts: Auto Enthusiasts
|gs_predicts_autoenthusiasts_seed
|Predicts: Auto Racing F1
|gs_predicts_autoracing_f1_seed
|Predicts: Auto Shows
|gs_predicts_autoshows_seed
|Predicts: Autumn Outdoors
|gs_predicts_autumnoutdoors_seed
|Predicts: Ballet, Opera & Symphony
|gs_predicts_balletoperasymph_seed
|Predicts: Brocations
|gs_predicts_brocations_seed
|Predicts: Business Travel
|gs_predicts_business_travel_seed
|Predicts: Business and Finance
|gs_predicts_businessandfinance_seed
|Predicts: Charity
|gs_predicts_charity_seed
|gs_predicts_christmas_seed
|Predicts: Chuseok
|Predicts: College Bound
|Predicts: Combat Sports
|Predicts: Compassion
|Predicts: Cord Cutters
|Predicts: Cutting Edge Enthusiasts
|Predicts: Dining Delivery
|Predicts: Do Your Own Taxes
|Predicts: Energy Topics
|Predicts: Extreme Sports
|Predicts: FIFA
|Predicts: Film Festival Awards
|Predicts: Find a Pro/Tax Season
|Predicts: Formula One
|Predicts: Gift Giving
|Predicts: Girls Weekend
|Predicts: Golden Week
|Predicts: Graduate Degree
|Predicts: Hanukkah
|Predicts: Healthy Skin & Hair
|Predicts: Hipsters Rule
|Predicts: Holiday Shoppers
|Predicts: Home Bakers Chefs
|Predicts: Homemakers
|Predicts: Home Mechanic
|Predicts: Interested Millenial
|Predicts: International Sports
|Predicts: Jewelry Watches
|Predicts: Latin Grammys
|Predicts: Latin Music
|Predicts: March Madness
|Predicts: Marketers
|Predicts: Mens Fitness
|Predicts: Mens Interests
|Predicts: Millenial Moms
|Predicts: Major League Baseball
|Predicts: Moms, Dads & Grads
|Predicts: Music Festival Award
|Predicts: Music Industry
|Predicts: NASCAR
|Predicts: National Basketball Association
|Predicts: Needing Legal Council
|Predicts: New Job
|Predicts: New Years Resolution
|Predicts: NFL NCAA Football
|Predicts: Nightlife
|Predicts: Oscars Emmys Globes
|Predicts: Outdoors in Autumn
|Predicts: Parents of Young Kids
|Predicts: Parents Teachers
|Predicts: Performing Arts
|Predicts: Pharma Compassion
|Predicts: Premier League
|Predicts: Pünkösd
|Predicts: Royal Wedding
|Predicts: Rugby World Cup
|Predicts: South by Southwest (SXSW)
|Predicts: Singles Day Travel
|Predicts: Single Day Shopper
|Predicts: Small Medium Bus
|Predicts: Smart Phone
|Predicts: Software Industry
|Predicts: Songkran
|Predicts: Spa Wellness Trips
|Predicts: Sports Top Stories
|Predicts: Spring Break
|Predicts: Startups
|Predicts: Superhero Comics
|Predicts: Super Silvers
|Predicts: Super Silvers & Senior Interests
|Predicts: Tết Nguyên Đán
|Predicts: Travel by Rail
|Predicts: Traveling for the Holidays
|Predicts: Trending Toys
|gs_predicts_trending_toys_seed
|Predicts: Trending Celebrities
|gs_predicts_trendingcelebrities_seed
|Predicts: Trending Television
|Predicts: Tropical Vacations
|Predicts: USA Sports
|gs_predicts_usasports_seed
|Predicts: US Politics Election
|gs_predicts_uspoliticselection_seed
|Predicts: US Soccer
|gs_predicts_ussoccer_seed
|Predicts: US Sports
|Predicts: US Sports NBA NCAA Basketball
|Predicts: Veterans Service
|Predicts: Whiskey Brewer Rye
|Predicts: Women’s Fitness
|Predicts: FIFA World Cup
|Predicts: Young Womens’ Interests
|Syndicated: Developmental Sites (IAB 445)
|Syndicated: Land and Farms (IAB 449)
|Syndicated: Hotel Properties (IAB 446)
|Syndicated: Houses (IAB 447)
|Syndicated: Industrial Property (IAB 448)
|Syndicated: Office Property (IAB 450)
|Syndicated: Real Estate Renting and Leasing (IAB 452)
|Syndicated: Retail Property (IAB 443)
|Syndicated: Vacation Properties (IAB 444)
|Syndicated: Environment (IAB 467)
|gs_science_geography_africa
|gs_science_geography_asia
|gs_science_geography_ausocean
|gs_science_geography_europe
|gs_science_geography_na
|gs_science_geography_polar
|gs_science_geography_sa
|gs_science_paranormal
|Syndicated: Christmas
|Syndicated: Copa America
|Syndicated: March Madness
|Syndicated: Music Festival
|Syndicated: Flower Shopping (IAB 475)
|Syndicated: Gifts and Greetings Cards (IAB 476)
|Syndicated: Grocery Shopping (IAB 477)
|Syndicated: Holiday Shopping (IAB 478)
|Syndicated: Household Supplies (IAB 479)
|Syndicated: Lotteries and Scratchcards (IAB 480)
|Syndicated: Party Supplies and Decorations (IAB 161)
|Syndicated: Sales and Promotions (IAB 481)
|gs_society_charity
|gs_society_religion
|gs_society_religion_alt
|gs_society_religion_buddism
|gs_society_religion_judaism
|gs_society_religion_judasim
|gs_society_religion_misc
|Syndicated: Australian Rules Football (IAB 507)
|Syndicated: Formula 1
|Syndicated: Rally
|Syndicated: Badminton (IAB 534)
|Syndicated: Bowling (IAB 550)
|Syndicated: College Sports (IAB 487)
|Syndicated: College Baseball (IAB 490)
|Syndicated: College Basketball (IAB 489)
|Syndicated: College Football (IAB 488)
|Syndicated: Darts (IAB 493)
|Syndicated: Disabled Sports (IAB 494)
|Syndicated: Diving (IAB 495)
|gs_sport_equestrian
|Syndicated: Equine Sports (IAB 496)
|Syndicated: Sports Equipment (IAB 551)
|Syndicated: Extreme Sports (IAB 498)
|Syndicated: Fantasy Sports (IAB 508)
|Syndicated: Field Hockey (IAB 509)
|Syndicated: Gymnastics (IAB 513)
|Syndicated: Handball
|Syndicated: Lacrosse (IAB 517)
|gs_sport_motor
|gs_sport_motor_f1
|gs_sport_motor_misc
|gs_sport_motor_motorbikes
|gs_sport_motor_rally
|Syndicated: Winter Olympic Sports (IAB 523)
|Syndicated: Paralympics
|Syndicated: Poker and Professional Gambling (IAB 524)
|Syndicated: Powerboats
|Syndicated: Rowing (IAB 526)
|Syndicated: Rugby League (IAB 528)
|Syndicated: Rugby Union (IAB 529)
|Syndicated: Snooker/Pool/Billiards (IAB 532)
|Syndicated: Softball (IAB 535)
|Syndicated: Squash (IAB 536)
|Syndicated: Track and Field (IAB 540)
|Syndicated: Water Polo (IAB 543)
|Syndicated: Weightlifting (IAB 544)
|Syndicated: Winter Sports
|Syndicated: Wrestling (IAB 546)
|Syndicated: Artificial Intelligence (IAB 597)
|Syndicated: Augmented Reality (IAB 598)
|Syndicated: Computing (IAB 599)
|Syndicated: Digital Audio (IAB 613)
|Syndicated: Browsers (IAB 609)
|Syndicated: Communication (IAB 80DV8O)
|Syndicated: Maps & Navigation (IAB WQC6HR)
|Syndicated: Operating Systems (IAB 615)
|Syndicated: Photo Editing Software (IAB 604)
|Syndicated: Productivity (IAB W3CW2J)
|Syndicated: Video Software (IAB 606)
|Syndicated: Laptops (IAB 630)
|Syndicated: Internet (IAB 619)
|Syndicated: Cloud Computing (IAB 620)
|Syndicated: Internet of Things (IAB 625)
|Syndicated: Search (IAB 627)
|Syndicated: IT and Internet Support (IAB 626)
|Syndicated: Web Design and HTML (IAB 629)
|Syndicated: Web Development (IAB 621)
|Syndicated: Web Hosting (IAB 622)
|gs_tech_computing_internet
|gs_tech_computing_laptops
|gs_tech_computing_software
|gs_tech_computing_support
|gs_tech_computing_tablets
|Syndicated: Home Entertainment Systems (IAB 634)
|Syndicated: Smartphones (IAB 635)
|Syndicated: Tablets and E-readers (IAB 636)
|Syndicated: Wearable Technology (IAB 637)
|gs_tech_gadgets
|gs_tech_phones
|Syndicated: Robotics (IAB 638)
|Syndicated: Virtual & Augmented Reality (IAB 639)
|Syndicated: Travel Accessories (IAB 654)
|Syndicated: Asia Travel (IAB 657)
|Syndicated: Polar Travel (IAB 661)
|Syndicated: Travel Preparation and Advice (IAB 663)
|gs_travel_rail
|Syndicated: Beach Travel (IAB 673)
|Syndicated: Day Trips (IAB 679)
|Syndicated: Rail Travel (IAB 669)
|Syndicated: Road Trips (IAB 670)
|Syndicated: Video Game Genres (IAB 685)
|Syndicated: Action Video Games (IAB 686)
|Syndicated: Adult Video Games (IAB MQ2XML)
|Syndicated: Adventure Video Games (IAB 692)
|Syndicated: Casino and Gambling Video Games (IAB ZJG29S)
|Syndicated: Casual Games (IAB 693)
|Syndicated: Educational Video Games (IAB 694)
|Syndicated: Exercise and Fitness Video Games (IAB 695)
|Syndicated: Family Video Games (IAB VWGKS7)
|Syndicated: Horror Video Games (IAB II436J)
|Syndicated: MMOs (IAB 696)
|Syndicated: Music and Party Video Games (IAB 697)
|Syndicated: Puzzle Video Games (IAB 698)
|Syndicated: Racing Video Games (IAB VK7KD0)
|Syndicated: Role-Playing Video Games (IAB 687)
|Syndicated: Simulation Video Games (IAB 688)
|Syndicated: Sports Video Games (IAB 689)
|Syndicated: Strategy Video Games (IAB 690)
|Syndicated: Mobile Games (IAB 683)
|Syndicated: PC Games (IAB 684)
|gs_vidtag_crimedoc
|gs_vidtag_crimedramadoc
|Syndicated: War and Conflicts (IAB 389)
|gs_webmail
|Sentiment: Mixed
|Sentiment: Negative
|Sentiment: Anger
|Sentiment: Dislike
|Sentiment: Fear
|Sentiment: Mistrust
|Sentiment: Sadness
|Sentiment: Shame
|Sentiment: Shock
|Sentiment: Positive
|Sentiment: Amusement
|Sentiment: Curiosity
|Sentiment: Happiness
|Sentiment: Like
|Sentiment: Love
|Sentiment: Pleasure
|Sentiment: Surprise
|Sentiment: Trust
|gx_ads
|gx_adserver
|gx_badsite_norobots
|gx_blocked
|gx_contentaggregator
|gx_dating
|gx_filesharing
|gx_forums
|gx_imagesharing
|gx_information
|gx_memesite
|gx_search
|gx_uncrawlable
|gx_videosharing
|gx_webmail
|gs_event
|gs_event_fathers_day_required
|gs_predicts_chuseok_seed
|gs_predicts_cocktailbeerenthus_seed
|gs_predicts_coffeeteadrinker_seed
|gs_predicts_coldfluseason_seed
|gs_predicts_collegebound_seed
|gs_predicts_combatsports_seed
|gs_predicts_compassion_seed
|gs_predicts_cordcutters_seed
|gs_predicts_cuttingedgetechenthusiasts_seed
|gs_predicts_dietfitness_seed
|gs_predicts_diningindelivery_seed
|gs_predicts_diningout_seed
|gs_predicts_doyourowntaxes_seed
|gs_predicts_driversofhybrids_seed
|gs_predicts_e3_event_gamers_seed
|gs_predicts_easter_celebrator_seed
|gs_predicts_elegantlifestyles_seed
|gs_predicts_energy_topics_seed
|gs_predicts_extremesports_seed
|gs_predicts_fathersday_seed
|gs_predicts_fifa_seed
|gs_predicts_filmfestivalsawards_seed
|gs_predicts_findapro_taxseason_seed
|gs_predicts_foodies_seed
|gs_predicts_formulaone_seed
|gs_predicts_frequenttravelers_seed
|gs_predicts_gamers_seed
|gs_predicts_gettingmarried_seed
|gs_predicts_giftgiving_seed
|gs_predicts_girlsweekend_seed
|gs_predicts_golden_week_seed
|gs_predicts_golf_seed
|gs_predicts_graduatedegree_seed
|gs_predicts_halloween_seed
|gs_predicts_hanukkah_seed
|gs_predicts_healthylifestyle_seed
|gs_predicts_healthyskinhair_seed
|gs_predicts_hipsters_rule_seed
|gs_predicts_hockey_seed
|gs_predicts_holidayshoppers_seed
|gs_predicts_homebakers_chefs_seed
|gs_predicts_homeentertainers_seed
|gs_predicts_homeimprovement_seed
|gs_predicts_homemakers_seed
|gs_predicts_homemechanic_seed
|gs_predicts_homeremodeling_seed
|gs_predicts_insurance_seed
|gs_predicts_interestedmillennial_seed
|gs_predicts_internationalsports_seed
|gs_predicts_jewelry_watches_seed
|gs_predicts_latin_grammys_seed
|gs_predicts_latin_music_seed
|gs_predicts_legal_industry_seed
|gs_predicts_luxuryautoenthus_seed
|gs_predicts_marchmadness_seed
|gs_predicts_marketers_seed
|gs_predicts_mensfitness_seed
|gs_predicts_menshealth_seed
|gs_predicts_mensinterests_seed
|gs_predicts_midautumnfestival_seed
|gs_predicts_millennialmoms_seed
|gs_predicts_mlb_seed
|gs_predicts_moms_dads_grads_seed
|gs_predicts_mothersday_seed
|gs_predicts_motorcycles_seed
|gs_predicts_movers_seed
|gs_predicts_moviesandentertainment_seed
|gs_predicts_musicfestivalsaward_seed
|gs_predicts_musicindustry_seed
|gs_predicts_nascar_seed
|gs_predicts_nba_seed
|gs_predicts_needinglegalcouncil_seed
|gs_predicts_newjob_seed
|gs_predicts_newyearseve_seed
|gs_predicts_newyearsresolutions_seed
|gs_predicts_nflncaafootball_seed
|gs_predicts_nightlife_seed
|gs_predicts_nutritionconscious_seed
|gs_predicts_octoberfest_seed
|gs_predicts_olympicsmoments_seed
|gs_predicts_oralcare_seed
|gs_predicts_oscarsemmysglobes_seed
|gs_predicts_outdoorsinautumn_seed
|gs_predicts_parentsofyoungkids_seed
|gs_predicts_parentsteachers_seed
|gs_predicts_performingarts_seed
|gs_predicts_petlovers_seed
|gs_predicts_pharma_compassion_seed
|gs_predicts_premierleague_seed
|gs_predicts_punkosd_seed
|gs_predicts_quitsmoking_seed
|gs_predicts_ramadan_seed
|gs_predicts_realestateind_seed
|gs_predicts_retail_industry_seed
|gs_predicts_royalwedding_seed
|gs_predicts_rugby_seed
|gs_predicts_rugby_world_cup_seed
|gs_predicts_savvyshopperscouponing_seed
|gs_predicts_sbsw_event_seed
|gs_predicts_singlesday_travel_seed
|gs_predicts_singlesdayshopper_seed
|gs_predicts_small_med_bus_seed
|gs_predicts_smartphone_seed
|gs_predicts_software_industry_seed
|gs_predicts_songkran_seed
|gs_predicts_spa_wellnesstrips_seed
|gs_predicts_sportstopstories_seed
|gs_predicts_spring_break_seed
|gs_predicts_startups_seed
|gs_predicts_stpatricksday_seed
|gs_predicts_stylefashion_seed
|gs_predicts_superbowl_seed
|gs_predicts_superheroscomics_seed
|gs_predicts_supersilvers_seed
|gs_predicts_supersilvers_srinterests_seed
|gs_predicts_tennischampionships_seed
|gs_predicts_tet_seed
|gs_predicts_thanksgiving_seed
|gs_predicts_travel_by_rail_seed
|gs_predicts_travel_seed
|gs_predicts_travelingfortheholidays_seed
|gs_predicts_trendingtelevision_seed
|gs_predicts_tropicalvacations_seed
|gs_predicts_ussports_nbancaabasketball_seed
|gs_predicts_ussports_seed
|gs_predicts_valentines_day_seed
|gs_predicts_vegetarianvegan_seed
|gs_predicts_veteransservice_seed
|gs_predicts_weddings_brides_seed
|gs_predicts_wiskey_brewer_rye_seed
|gs_predicts_womensfitness_seed
|gs_predicts_womenshealth_seed
|gs_predicts_worldcup_seed
|gs_predicts_youngwomensinterest_seed
|gs_science_environ
|gs_search
|gs_seasevnt_blackfriday_required
|gs_seasevnt_copaamerica_required
|gs_seasevnt_euros_required
|gs_seasevnt_halloween_required
|gs_seasevnt_marchmadness_required
|gs_seasevnt_valentinesday_required
|gs_shopping_brands
DV Segments Coming Soon
|Oracle Segment
|Syndicated: Genres (IAB SPSHQ5)
|Syndicated: Action and Adventure (IAB 325)
|Syndicated: Animation & Anime (IAB 641)
|Syndicated: Biographies (IAB 44)
|Syndicated: Comedy (IAB 646)
|Syndicated: Documentary (IAB 332)
|Syndicated: Drama (IAB 647)
|Syndicated: Factual (IAB 648)
|Syndicated: Family/Children (IAB 645)
|Syndicated: Fantasy (IAB 335)
|Syndicated: History (IAB EZWB7V)
|Syndicated: Holiday (IAB 649)
|Syndicated: Horror (IAB 336)
|Syndicated: Lifestyle (IAB TIFQA5)
|Syndicated: Musicals (IAB 156)
|Syndicated: Mystery (IAB 331)
|Syndicated: Nature (IAB VKIV56)
|Syndicated: Reality TV (IAB 651)
|Syndicated: Romance (IAB 326)
|Syndicated: Science Fiction (IAB 652)
|Syndicated: Soap Opera (IAB 642)
|Syndicated: Special Interest (Indie/Art House) (IAB 643)
|Syndicated: Sports Radio (IAB 370)
|Syndicated: Talk Radio (IAB 371)
|Syndicated: Public Radio (IAB 376)
|Syndicated: Talk Show (IAB A0AH3G)
|Syndicated: True Crime (IAB KHPC5A)
|Syndicated: Western (IAB KHPC6A)