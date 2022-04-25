 Reach the Right Audience at the Right Time with DV Custom Contextual Seasonal Categories - DoubleVerify
Reach the Right Audience at the Right Time with DV Custom Contextual Seasonal Categories

04/25/2022
Marketing
Product Fact Sheet
Buying behavior is often influenced by holidays and events when consumers are more likely to make certain purchases. To make it easy for advertisers to target content around these holidays and events, we’ve curated a robust offering of seasonal categories to reach consumers in the right context at the right time – increasing the efficiency and efficacy of online campaigns.

Download the guide to view all of the ready-to-use seasonal categories available with DV Custom Contextual.

We're Always Here for You!