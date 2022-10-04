A Superior Approach to Content Classification

An effective brand safety and suitability strategy requires comprehensive content classification. If you can’t identify the topic and type of content, you won’t know if it’s safe or suitable. This can quickly become challenging when an infinite volume of new content is created each day and subsequently needs to be accurately analyzed. Fortunately, contextual classification is one of the pillars of DV’s brand safety solution. Download our guide to learn how DV’s comprehensive classification technology works and how it ensures brands are protected without limiting audience reach.