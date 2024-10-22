Activating DoubleVerify’s Authentic Brand Suitability Helped Reduce a Social Media Platform’s Ad Delivery Towards Brand-Unsafe Sites

A Publicis Media Malaysia client that runs a social media platform was looking for a brand safety and suitability solution that could navigate the ever-evolving news cycle and safeguard its brand equity. To solve for this, Publicis Media Malaysia partnered with DV to implement DV Authentic Brand Suitability. Download our case study to learn how our solution helped the brand balance scale and precision while significantly reducing exposure to unsafe sites.

We (Publicis Media MY) utilized DoubleVerify’s Authentic

Brand Suitability solution to enhance media quality and

brand protection for our client. Integrating this advanced

technology and personalized criteria led to a remarkable

improvement in campaign performance, delivering

outstanding results and improving outcomes. Shilpesh Gandhi, Head of PMX, MY