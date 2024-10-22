Double Verify Logo
get in touch
get in touch
get in touch

Activating DoubleVerify’s Authentic Brand Suitability Helped Reduce a Social Media Platform’s Ad Delivery Towards Brand-Unsafe Sites

date10/22/2024 locationMarketing
Download Case Study

A Publicis Media Malaysia client that runs a social media platform was looking for a brand safety and suitability solution that could navigate the ever-evolving news cycle and safeguard its brand equity. To solve for this, Publicis Media Malaysia partnered with DV to implement DV Authentic Brand Suitability. Download our case study to learn how our solution helped the brand balance scale and precision while significantly reducing exposure to unsafe sites.

We (Publicis Media MY) utilized DoubleVerify’s Authentic
Brand Suitability solution to enhance media quality and
brand protection for our client. Integrating this advanced
technology and personalized criteria led to a remarkable
improvement in campaign performance, delivering
outstanding results and improving outcomes.

Shilpesh Gandhi, Head of PMX, MY

Let's Talk

Partnership starts with a conversation. Whether you have a question about our services, or would like to get a demo of our platform, we're happy to connect.

purple dark bg

We're Always Here for You!

Please provide your business details to get our guide.

We're Always Here for You!