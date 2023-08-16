Advertising Week APAC 2023 | Sydney

It was great seeing you at AWAPAC 2023! We hope you enjoyed our sessions “Media Quality’s Impact on Performance Outcomes” and “From the Boardroom to the Field: Women Can Win Together.” At the session Media Quality’s Impact on Performance Outcomes, featuring DV’s Country Manager for ANZ Imran Masood alongside WARC APAC Editor Rica Facundo and Treasury Wine Estate’s Senior Manager, Digital Media Ben Oliver, key takeaways included:

What to consider when measuring media quality Was your ad was seen – and seen by a real human? Did it appear in the intended geography? Is it appearing in the right context?

Value versus costs when buying media

Watch the recap here. (Digital pass required)

At the AWAPAC Leadership Breakfast, From the Boardroom to the Field: Women Can Win Together, DV’s Global Chief Commercial Officer Julie Eddleman moderated a star-studded panel, including Mindshare’s Maria Grivas, NAB’s Suzana Ristevski, Angel City Football Club’s Julie Uhrman and Google’s Melanie Silva. We saw a great discussion on topics like:

Companies with more women in senior positions are more profitable and more socially responsible

Teamwork, collaboration and perseverance that come from sports translate to the boardroom.

Maternity leave is an opportunity for leaders to empower and develop the best and brightest people in teams

Sports can be a catalyst to improving confidence for women

Work life balance includes setting boundaries

Watch the recap below:

Be sure to keep an eye out for our WARC x DV Report, which is coming soon!