All That Matters | Singapore

Turning the Tables on the Industry’s Biggest Challenges

Industry disruptions like privacy regulations, fragmentation and trust are challenging the way brands and agencies approach their media planning. Having the right verification partner allows brands to meet each of these challenges in a strategic way that, ultimately, drives real business outcomes. Join DV and industry experts as they break down common myths about ad verification and reveal how they’re leveraging measurement tools to avoid today’s biggest digital challenges and power their performance.

Key Info:

When: 28th September 2022, 3:30 – 3:55pm

Reach out to Events@DoubleVerify.com to connect with us.