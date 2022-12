Four Fundamental Shifts in Advertising & Media

In the wake of the pandemic, brands must navigate complex and sensitive issues, from intensifying political polarization to calls for social justice and a looming economic recession. Meanwhile, whether it’s the deprecation of the cookie or the launch of new platforms, technological change is accelerating. Our new “Four Fundamental Shifts in Advertising & Media” report provides a detailed analysis of consumers across 18 countries, in nine regions, to help advertising and marketing professionals navigate their changing world and refine their media approach.