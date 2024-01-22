Double Verify Logo
get in touch
get in touch
get in touch

An Advertiser’s Guide to Dynamic AI Activation

date01/22/2024 locationMarketing
Download Guide

While artificial intelligence (AI) has existed for over 70 years, this technology has only recently reached mainstream prominence. For advertisers, the AI transformative force may have the most significant and positive impact on media buying. Through its ability to customize and automate bidding algorithms, AI technology can drive programmatic campaigns toward achieving the results that matter most.

Download our new guide to learn how to unlock the potential of dynamic AI activation without sacrificing scale by combining DV proprietary data and Scibids AI technology. You’ll learn:

  • The history of AI and programmatic media buying
  • How AI technology actually works in advertising
  • Whether DV + Scibids AI customizations are right for your business
  • How brands have successfully leveraged the power of Scibids AI to drive campaign performance

Ready to Get Started?
Get in Touch and Request a Demo.

Request a demo
Background shape

Let's Talk

Partnership starts with a conversation. Whether you have a question about our services, or would like to get a demo of our platform, we're happy to connect.

purple dark bg

We're Always Here for You!

Please provide your business details to get our guide.

We're Always Here for You!

We're Always Here for You!