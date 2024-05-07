Double Verify Logo
Audio Fraudsters Get Smarter with Latest Scheme, FM Scam

The DV Fraud Lab has identified and mitigated a new fraud scheme called FM Scam, which falsifies audio traffic through dedicated servers. Audio, as an emerging media channel, is quickly becoming a lucrative target for fraudsters looking to avoid detection. Download our full report to learn more about how FM Scam operates and how The DV Fraud Lab continues to keep our clients safe from harmful attacks.

