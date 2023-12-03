Authentic Brand Suitability Decreased Media Waste and eCPM for L’Oréal MENA

L’Oreal MENA wanted to ensure brand suitability on its programmatic display campaigns. To address this, L’Oreal worked with its agency partner, UM MENAT, to test Authentic Brand Suitability (“ABS”), DV’s pre-bid solution. Download our case study to learn how DV’s ABS solution helped reduce block rates and costs associated with media waste by 82% and 77%, respectively.

The superior performance of DV Authentic Brand

Suitability on cost efficiency and brand protection

proved that this test is scalable towards a wider and

safer advertising environment for our brands, coupled

with cost savings we can re-invest. Raja Yazigi, Media Director at L’Oréal