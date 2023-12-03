Double Verify Logo
get in touch
get in touch
get in touch
  • USA
  • Japan

Authentic Brand Suitability Decreased Media Waste and eCPM for L’Oréal MENA

date12/04/2023 locationMarketing ticket priceCase Study
Download Case Study

L’Oreal MENA wanted to ensure brand suitability on its programmatic display campaigns. To address this, L’Oreal worked with its agency partner, UM MENAT, to test Authentic Brand Suitability (“ABS”), DV’s pre-bid solution. Download our case study to learn how DV’s ABS solution helped reduce block rates and costs associated with media waste by 82% and 77%, respectively.

The superior performance of DV Authentic Brand
Suitability on cost efficiency and brand protection
proved that this test is scalable towards a wider and
safer advertising environment for our brands, coupled
with cost savings we can re-invest.

Raja Yazigi, Media Director at L’Oréal

Let's Talk

Partnership starts with a conversation. Whether you have a question about our services, or would like to get a demo of our platform, we're happy to connect.

purple dark bg

We're Always Here for You!

Please provide your business details to get our guide.

We're Always Here for You!

We're Always Here for You!