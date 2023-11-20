Double Verify Logo
Brand Innovators Media Innovation Summit 2023

dateNov 30, 2023
time3:30 pm (EST)
locationNew York, NY

Join us at the Brand Innovators Media Innovation Summit for engaging panels about attention with industry’s experts.

 

  • 3:30-3:45pm ET: Johanna Wahlroos, VP, Global Client Strategy at DoubleVerify, is hosting a keynote about Why Attention Will Matter More Than Ever in 2024.

 

  • 3:45-4:15pm ET: Daniel Slotwiner, SVP, Attention at DoubleVerify, will talk about Addressing Top Measurement Challenges Through the Eyes of a Marketer in a fireside chat with Andrew Eis, Head of Global Tequila Marketing & International Development, Beam Suntory.

 

  • 4:15-5:00pm ET: Sanjana Palepu, Sr. Product Marketing Manager, DoubleVerify, is moderating a panel about Mastering the Art of Attention with Brandon Goodman, Director of Media and Digital Transformation Materne North America – GoGo squeeZ, Michelle Nagelberg, Group Director, Business Intelligence & Analytics, Mindshare, and Soumitra Borthakur, Assistant Vice President, Marketing Analytics, Travelers.

 

Register here.

Reach out to Events@DoubleVerify.com to connect with us.

