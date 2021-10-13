 Can Sunsetting Third-Party Cookies Kickstart a Better Ad Ecosystem for All? - DoubleVerify
image
get in touch
get in touch
get in touch

Can Sunsetting Third-Party Cookies Kickstart a Better Ad Ecosystem for All?

date10/13/2021 locationMarketing ticket pricePodcast

Episode 3 will be available on December 2, 2021

 

The clock is ticking for third-party cookies. This presents an opportunity to rethink approaches to targeting and measurement, focusing on creating quality consumer experiences that, crucially, respect data privacy boundaries. However, despite this chance for a fresh start, will history repeat itself?

Episode three of Authentic Ad Matters will take a frank look at the impact cookies and data regulation have had on advertising and offer an optimistic vision for a more privacy-friendly, consumer-informed and performance-driven ecosystem in the future.

Speakers:

Sign up for podcast reminders.

Let's Talk

Partnership starts with a conversation. Whether you have a question about our services, or would like to get a demo of our platform, we're happy to connect.

image

    We're Always Here for You!

      Submit your information to complete the download

        Submit your information to complete the Registration

          Submit your information to complete the Registration

            下記、必要事項をご記入ください。