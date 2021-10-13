Can Sunsetting Third-Party Cookies Kickstart a Better Ad Ecosystem for All? - DoubleVerify

Episode 3 will be available on December 2, 2021

The clock is ticking for third-party cookies. This presents an opportunity to rethink approaches to targeting and measurement, focusing on creating quality consumer experiences that, crucially, respect data privacy boundaries. However, despite this chance for a fresh start, will history repeat itself?

Episode three of Authentic Ad Matters will take a frank look at the impact cookies and data regulation have had on advertising and offer an optimistic vision for a more privacy-friendly, consumer-informed and performance-driven ecosystem in the future.

Speakers:

Sign up for podcast reminders.