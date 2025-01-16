CES Takeaways: What Advertisers Should Think About in 2025

CES is the world’s stage for some of the most anticipated tech innovations. It’s the “proving ground” for consumer adoption, where technological innovations — software and hardware — show their metal (pun intended). CES is also the perfect venue for creators and enthusiasts alike to connect, learn and spark new ideas.

This year, 141,000 attendees and 4,500 companies gathered at the event, with DV among the participating ad tech companies.

Our networking events fostered connections across industries. On day three, we forged intellectual bonds with a CMO panel featuring DV’s CMO Dan Slivjanovski and four other ad tech leaders. The panel gave advertisers a look behind the curtain at how emerging data and analytics drive performance and what to watch for in 2025.

Read on for this year’s CES highlights.

Key Takeaways for CMOs to Implement in 2025

As the big data bubble continues to expand, advertisers are turning to advanced analytics tools to extract meaningful insights from their campaign data. This shift explains why the demand for measurement solutions and transparency around media buying has increased in the past decade, allowing campaign performance to expand.

From left to right: (Panel Moderator) Mark Wagman, Managing Director, Data & Technology, Medialink; Dan Slivjanoski, CMO, DoubleVerify; Preeti Farooque, Global Head of Measurement, Pinterest; Laurel Rossi, CMO/CRO, Infillion; Megan Ramm, Head of Americas, Uber.

The CMO insights panel was designed for marketers. The goal? To start 2025 on the right footing as rapid changes in digital advertising occur. Let’s take a look at the top three takeaways every advertiser should consider in 2025.

Takeaway #1: Think Deeper: Advertisers Demand Maximum Performance

In today’s competitive digital advertising landscape, advertisers want campaigns that deliver real business results. If a campaign doesn’t provide a return on ad spend, it’s hard to justify the investment. Accountability for every dollar spent is no longer optional — it’s expected.

To meet these demands, advertisers and platforms alike must focus on powering ad performance in tangible ways. That means moving beyond superficial metrics to deliver real, measurable outcomes that align with advertiser goals. It’s a call to think deeper, ensuring that campaigns are optimized for the highest level of impact.

Takeaway #2: Think Smarter: AI Is Changing the Game

AI has become the buzzword of the decade, often getting shoehorned into products and services where its infusion is met with more skepticism than excitement. However, in the realm of digital advertising, AI has proven to be a genuine game-changer. Automation is not only solving long-standing bottlenecks but also introducing new challenges that require careful navigation.

The Downside: Disrupting with the Bad

AI has certainly disrupted the industry. It powers fraud that can mimic human behavior and is responsible for the massive increase in low-quality, AI-generated content designed solely for monetary gain. These challenges demand vigilance and innovation to maintain trust and value in the advertising ecosystem.

The Upside: Powering with the Good

AI is unlocking transformative opportunities, though. For instance, it allows advertisers to gain deeper insights into premium video assets, decoding signals like sight, sound and motion with unprecedented nuance. The rise of AI-driven custom bidding algorithms is arguably the biggest disruptive innovation since the advent of auction-based programmatic advertising 15 years ago. These algorithms leverage diverse data types — first-party, third-party, bid-stream data and more — to optimize toward KPIs.

By maximizing ad performance through smarter, AI-powered tools, advertisers can achieve levels of efficiency and effectiveness that were previously unimaginable. AI doesn’t just change the game; it redefines what’s possible.

Takeaway #3: Think Stronger: Data-Backed Optimization Will Guide Industry Shifts

As the digital advertising industry continues to evolve, one of the most significant changes on the horizon is the coalescing of data, measurement and optimization signals. Today’s fragmented landscape forces advertisers to rely on proxies, navigate walled gardens and piece together complex attribution models to understand campaign performance.

However, the future promises a unified approach. With AI and advanced algorithms, disparate data sources can be combined to power real-time optimization. These systems will not only improve campaign performance but also feed into the attribution tools that provide brands with a clear, cross-channel view of their digital investments.

These insights underscore the rapid evolution of our industry and the critical need for advertisers to develop deeper, smarter and stronger strategies.

Building Connections and Driving Innovation

At CES, we didn’t just listen to the conversation — we contributed to it by hosting exclusive events and experiences that brought together industry leaders to discuss these very topics. Here’s a look at the highlights from the events we hosted during CES.

The DV Suite was designed to match the energy of CES: colorful, fun and futuristic.

DV’s CES Happy Hour

Food and drinks aside, there’s no better nightcap than good conversation.

Our happy hour attracted over 300 attendees. The atmosphere was pensive and energetic as people arrived, invigorated by the keynote speech, sessions they attended and the day’s tech unveilings. Walking into Proper Eats Bar, you could feel the eagerness to discuss the experiences and insights shared during the day, with the comfort of knowing you were in the right crowd to connect and commiserate.

Presenting: DV’s Scibids AI™

During our events, we unveiled a short video showcasing the power and potential of DV’s Scibids AI™. Watch it to get a glimpse into how AI is transforming the future of digital advertising.

DV’s Empowerment Hour

This year’s Empowerment Hour was co-hosted with SeeHer and SheRunsIt, two organizations dedicated to improving the representation of women in media and supporting the career development of women in advertising and marketing.

Over 90 incredible women and allies visited the DV suite. Brand managers, creative directors, partners and founders from some of the biggest companies across industries came together in camaraderie with a stunning view of the Vegas skyline as a backdrop. They exchanged stories, talked about challenges and bonded over shared experiences while enjoying delicious sashimi and rolls from Catch Sushi.

Pictured (left to right): Christine Guilfoyle, President, SeeHer; Dan Slivjanoski, CMO, DoubleVerify; Julie Eddleman, EVP, Global Chief Commercial Officer, DoubleVerify; Lynn Branigan, President & CEO, She Runs It.

It was an honor to host another inspiring Empowerment Hour in collaboration with SeeHer and SheRunsIt. The diversity was incredible to witness; women (and men!) of different backgrounds and industries exchanging stories and sharing knowledge. The good vibes in the room were palpable — a testament to the incredible progress we’ve made and are excited to continue. You get women in a room passionate about something and ideas bloom. –Julie Eddleman, EVP, Global Chief Commercial Officer, DoubleVerify

Winning in Vegas: Embracing the Future of Digital Advertising

CES 2025 reinforced that innovation and adaptability are key to thriving in today’s fast-evolving advertising landscape. From AI-driven solutions to data-backed optimization, the tools and strategies shaping our industry are more powerful and transformative than ever.

Want to learn more about how our industry-leading solutions can help you stay ahead of the curve? Reach out to our team today — we’d love to show you how we can help power your next big win.