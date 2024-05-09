Double Verify Logo
Club Med Drove Stronger Brand Awareness and Brand Favorability with High-Attention Impressions During the “That’s L’Esprit Libre” Campaign

date05/09/2024 locationMarketing
Club Med, a brand for premium all-inclusive beach and mountain resorts, wanted to measure the messaging for a new branding campaign. With their agency, Mediakeys, Club Med activated DV Authentic Attention ® and a Kantar Millward Brown brand lift study across all campaigns in 2023 to validate the efficiency of their new attention-based strategy. Download our case study to learn how respondents had a 19% higher top-of-mind awareness and 41% higher online ad awareness of Club Med’s new brand identity.

