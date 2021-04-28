 Connecting Quality & Performance - DoubleVerify
image
Connecting Quality & Performance

dateMay 13, 2021
locationWebinar
Mondelez & VaynerMedia: Connecting Quality and Performance

Ensuring media quality and optimizing performance across all advertising campaigns can be challenging for brands, especially as data privacy regulations begin to tighten. For brands like snack food giant Mondelez and their agency, VaynerMedia, however, they realized the challenge and established a baseline of media quality across their campaigns — protecting brand equity and reducing media waste by ensuring their ads are displayed alongside fraud-free, brand suitable and viewable media. Taking their strategy a step further, Mondelez built on their quality profile to drive campaign optimization and performance, with the help of VaynerMedia, by leveraging privacy-friendly engagement and exposure metrics.

In this session, you’ll learn how Mondelez began working with DV to establish a single quality “currency” across their campaigns and how they were able to level up on that baseline to drive performance.

 

Date: Thursday, May 13

Time: 1:30 – 2:30pm EDT

 

Speakers:
Jen Mennes, Director of Global Media Strategy & America Operations, Mondelez
Anthony Scarola, VP of Media, VaynerMedia
Moderator: Dan Slivjanovski, CMO, DoubleVerify

 

Reach out to Events@DoubleVerify.com to connect with us.

