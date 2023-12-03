Double Verify Logo
Context Matters: Guide to DV Custom Contextual

date12/04/2023 locationMarketing ticket priceGuide
With growing privacy concerns and ever-evolving regulations, contextual advertising is re-emerging as a powerful solution that helps capture attention and deliver performance without the use of third-party cookies. In this guide, advertisers will gain insight into how DV Custom Contextual is a privacy-safe alternative to ad delivery. Topics include:

  • Why privacy-friendly solutions are critical right now
  • The way contextual advertising is re-emerging as a privacy-safe advertising hero
  • How DV Custom Contextual reaches the right audience at the right moment

