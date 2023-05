Digital Advertising Industry Veteran Daniel Slotwiner Joins DoubleVerify to Spearhead Attention Division's Expansion

DV is excited to announce the appointment of Daniel Slotwiner as SVP of Attention. Daniel will spearhead all attention efforts at DV, from product innovation to commercialization and the development of industry research and performance insights Daniel brings over two decades of experience in performance measurement and ad effectiveness that has helped hundreds of the world’s top brands drive bottom-line results.