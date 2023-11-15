Double Verify Logo
get in touch
get in touch
get in touch
  • USA
  • Japan

Recap: DoubleVerify APAC Trendspotting 2024

dateSep 15, 2023
time3:30 pm (SGT)
locationSingapore

Our flagship DoubleVerify Trendspotting event was held on September 15, this time with a Formula One twist!

Featured this year were industry experts Colgate-Palmolive’s Director of Digital Channels and Media, Rhea Teves, Lazada’s Regional Head of Branding Media, Venkat Krishna and WARC’s APAC Editor, Rica Facundo.

Watch now to learn more about how DV can support you as you plan for the year ahead with the following key trends in mind:

– The increasingly fragmented ecosystem

– Unique retail media developments in the region

– The issue of the attention economy

– AI’s transformation of advertising

 

Want more insights on why media quality should be top of mind for your media campaigns and how it can impact your business?

Download our report Raising the Bar in APAC: How media quality and performance drive outcomes, developed in partnership with WARC at http://doubleverify.com/2023-warc-report .

 

Spot yourself at our event

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Want to be added to our guest list for events like these in the APAC region?

 

Register here

Let's Talk

Partnership starts with a conversation. Whether you have a question about our services, or would like to get a demo of our platform, we're happy to connect.

purple dark bg

We're Always Here for You!

Please provide your business details to get our guide.

We're Always Here for You!

We're Always Here for You!