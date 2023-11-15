Recap: DoubleVerify APAC Trendspotting 2024

Our flagship DoubleVerify Trendspotting event was held on September 15, this time with a Formula One twist!

Featured this year were industry experts Colgate-Palmolive’s Director of Digital Channels and Media, Rhea Teves, Lazada’s Regional Head of Branding Media, Venkat Krishna and WARC’s APAC Editor, Rica Facundo.

Watch now to learn more about how DV can support you as you plan for the year ahead with the following key trends in mind:

– The increasingly fragmented ecosystem

– Unique retail media developments in the region

– The issue of the attention economy

– AI’s transformation of advertising

Want more insights on why media quality should be top of mind for your media campaigns and how it can impact your business?

Download our report Raising the Bar in APAC: How media quality and performance drive outcomes, developed in partnership with WARC at http://doubleverify.com/2023-warc-report .

Spot yourself at our event

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Want to be added to our guest list for events like these in the APAC region?