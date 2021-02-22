DoubleVerify at AWLATAM 2021 - DoubleVerify

Driving Performance in a Cookieless World

Given the inherent challenges of reaching today’s fragmented audiences, it is crucial for LATAM advertisers to leverage the right data and insights to ensure their ads strike a chord with their audience. However, stricter data privacy regulations and the decision by most web browsers to sunset the use of third-party cookies, are limiting the effectiveness of traditional third-party audience targeting. Against this backdrop, alternative ways of leveraging data to inform performance are critical.

In this session, DV’s Jaime Valdes will:

Discuss how LATAM brands can reach audiences who will be receptive to their product and messaging – without relying on traditional third-party audience data.

Introduce the resurgence in contextual targeting and highlight how today’s contextual is different from 10 years ago.

Highlight which privacy-friendly user attention signals are available to help drive performance.

Date: Thursday, March 11

Time: 3:00pm CST

Speakers:

David Posada, Chief Digital Officer, GroupM

Ethel Gonzalez, CBG eCommerce Channel Marketing Leader LATAM, 3M

Moderator: Jaime Valdes, Business Sales Director, DoubleVerify

