DoubleVerify at AWLATAM 2021 - DoubleVerify

DoubleVerify at AWLATAM 2021

dateMar 11, 2021
locationWebinar

Driving Performance in a Cookieless World

Given the inherent challenges of reaching today’s fragmented audiences, it is crucial for LATAM advertisers to leverage the right data and insights to ensure their ads strike a chord with their audience. However, stricter data privacy regulations and the decision by most web browsers to sunset the use of third-party cookies, are limiting the effectiveness of traditional third-party audience targeting. Against this backdrop, alternative ways of leveraging data to inform performance are critical.

In this session, DV’s Jaime Valdes will:

  • Discuss how LATAM brands can reach audiences who will be receptive to their product and messaging – without relying on traditional third-party audience data.
  • Introduce the resurgence in contextual targeting and highlight how today’s contextual is different from 10 years ago.
  • Highlight which privacy-friendly user attention signals are available to help drive performance.

 

Date: Thursday, March 11

Time: 3:00pm CST

 

Speakers:
David Posada, Chief Digital Officer, GroupM
Ethel Gonzalez, CBG eCommerce Channel Marketing Leader LATAM, 3M 
Moderator: Jaime Valdes, Business Sales Director, DoubleVerify

 

Register for the event here.

 

Reach out to Events@DoubleVerify.com to connect with us.

