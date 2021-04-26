DoubleVerify at Brand Innovators’ Media Buying Summit - DoubleVerify

Fireside Chat with Chris Marino
This three-day virtual activation will focus on how Fortune 500 and other leading brands are embracing new and emerging technologies, platforms, devices and channels — including OTT, CTV, 8K and 5G — to engage with their consumers. We will also look at other defining trends in media such as addressability, media buying optimization, measurement, brand safety, fraud and in-housing. The Media Buying Summit will feature over two dozen heads of paid media from some of the most influential and innovative brands in America.
Date: Wednesday, May 5
Time: 12:05pm EDT
Speakers:
Moderator: Gian LaVecchia, SVP, Brands & Agency Partnerships, Americas, DoubleVerify
Chris Marino, Global Head of Performance Marketing & Media, Bloomberg
Register for the event here.
Reach out to Events@DoubleVerify.com to connect with us.