DoubleVerify at Brand Innovators’ Media Buying Summit - DoubleVerify

DoubleVerify at Brand Innovators’ Media Buying Summit

dateApr 30, 2021
locationWebinar

Fireside Chat with Chris Marino

This three-day virtual activation will focus on how Fortune 500 and other leading brands are embracing new and emerging technologies, platforms, devices and channels — including OTT, CTV, 8K and 5G — to engage with their consumers. We will also look at other defining trends in media such as addressability, media buying optimization, measurement, brand safety, fraud and in-housing. The Media Buying Summit will feature over two dozen heads of paid media from some of the most influential and innovative brands in America.

 

Date: Wednesday, May 5

Time: 12:05pm EDT

 

Speakers:

Moderator: Gian LaVecchia, SVP, Brands & Agency Partnerships, Americas, DoubleVerify

Chris Marino, Global Head of Performance Marketing & Media, Bloomberg

 

Register for the event here.

 

Reach out to Events@DoubleVerify.com to connect with us.

