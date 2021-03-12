 DoubleVerify at Brand Innovators TrendWatch - DoubleVerify
DoubleVerify at Brand Innovators TrendWatch

dateMar 17, 2021
locationWebinar

C-Suite & Marketing Leadership: Fireside Chat

Brand Innovators TrendWatch, a three-day virtual activation taking place concurrently with SXSW, will focus on how Fortune 500 and other leading brands are embracing new and emerging technologies, platforms and devices to engage with and build long-term relationships and loyalty with their consumers.

 

Date: Wednesday, March 17

Time: 12:40pm EDT

 

Speakers:
Sasha Lucas, VP, Head of Digital, Verizon
Moderator: Gian LaVecchia, SVP, Brand and Advertiser Partnerships, Americas, DoubleVerify

 

Register for the event here.

 

Reach out to Events@DoubleVerify.com to connect with us.

