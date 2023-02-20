DoubleVerify at d3con 2023

Drive Advertising Outcomes by Harnessing Attention

Attention has always been at the heart of advertising. But given the speed of digital culture and the variety of content consumers encounter each day, capturing attention is a challenge. In this session, we will discuss common myths concerning the measurement of attention and show its role in driving advertising outcomes.

March 21st, 2 pm CET

Masterclass Stage I

Speaker: Jakob Gomersall, Senior Enterprise Sales Director at DoubleVerify

*This session is in German.

Demystifying Brand Safety and Suitability

Advertiser interest in brand suitability is rising, with no signs of slowing down. Publishers need access to education and transparency to make use of the technology that buyers care so much about. With the right tools and knowledge, publishers can seize the opportunity to analyze, optimize and transact with brand suitability in mind.

Join us to discuss how top publishers are introducing automation and becoming more proactive about brand suitability. From inventory packaging to ad delivery, these changes are leading to new revenue opportunities.

March 21st, 3 pm CET

Masterclass Stage II

Speaker: Patrik Paroubek, Senior Sales Director at DoubleVerify

*This session is in German.

