DoubleVerify’s Marketeer Lunch

Programmatic advertising experts are gearing up for d3con 2024. Elevate your d3con experience by joining DV in engaging discussions on trending topics like attention, AI, streaming and CTV.

Join the DV team for lunch at our exclusive DoubleVerify’s Marketeer Lunch on the 12th of March at 12:30 pm at Tarantella. We’ll take a refreshing break from a busy first day and reconnect with other advertisers looking to maximize the return on their digital investments.

Experts Panel: Programmatic 2024

Leading experts in the industry discuss the latest challenges and trends.

March 12nd, 11 am CET

Main Stage

Speakers:

Michael Fuhrmann, RVP DACH & CEE at DoubleVerify,

Marian Hanke, Online Marketing Manager Programmatic at Vodafone,

Jannis Pöstges, Programmatic Country Lead at Spotify,

Bent Böer, Performance Marketing & AdTech Lead at PepsiCo,

Annemarie Besenthal, Head of Media & CRM, Pandora

Alexander Weißenfels, VP DACH at Adform,

Julia Schössler, MD & Founder at schoesslers (moderator)

Driving Outcomes Through Attention

Privacy-friendly attention metrics that deliver meaningful outcomes stand out among the sea of KPIs that promise granular control over advertising campaigns. Join Jakob Gomersall, Sr. Enterprise Sales Director, DoubleVerify, for a look at the capabilities that modern attention solutions need to demonstrate and what role they play in campaign planning and real-time optimization.

March 12nd, 4:30 pm CET

Masterclass Stage II

Speaker: Jakob Gomersall, Senior Enterprise Sales Director at DoubleVerify

Measurement Tools That Align Publishers and Advertisers

Understanding advertiser goals is key to winning their business, but delivering consistent outcomes will grow relationships. This requires efficient workflows that are fully aligned with advertiser goals to maximize results. Join Clemens Egle for a look at how publishers can leverage their tech stack to meet advertiser goals.

March 13nd, 13:30 pm CET

Masterclass Stage I

Speaker: Clemens Egle, Senior Director Product Management at DoubleVerify

