Can Sunsetting Third-Party Cookies Kickstarter a Better Ad Ecosystem for All?

In our third episode of "Authentic Ad Matters," DV’s Lauren Tiley, Senior Director of Strategic Client Partnerships and ISBA’s Phil Smith, Director General, take a frank look at the impact cookies and data regulation have had on advertising and offer an optimistic vision for a more privacy-friendly, performance-driven ecosystem in the future. Click below to listen now!