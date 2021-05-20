 DoubleVerify at VideoNuze CTV Advertising Summit - DoubleVerify
DoubleVerify at VideoNuze CTV Advertising Summit

dateJun 10, 2021
locationWebinar

Programmatic’s Role in CTV Advertising

Programmatic is a mainstay of the digital advertising ecosystem and is playing a role in CTV as well. Learn how programmatic is already being used in CTV and what leading publishers and technology providers see ahead.

 

Time: 1:30 – 2:30pm EDT

 

Speakers:
John Ross, Director of Product Strategy, DoubleVerify
Reed Barker, Head of Advertising, Philo
Lauren Wiseman, VP, OTT and Programmer Partnerships, Xandr
Moderator: Lynda Clarizio, formerly President, U.S. Media, Nielsen Holdings

 

Register here.

 

Reach out to Events@DoubleVerify.com to connect with us.

