DoubleVerify Identifies BeatSting, the First Large-Scale Ad Impression Fraud Scheme to Hit Audio

The DV Fraud Lab has identified, and shut down, the first large-scale ad impression fraud scheme in audio, BeatSting. As digital audio spend has been steadily increasing, fraudsters are targeting audio inventory in their latest attempt to evade detection. DV estimates that Beatsting alone has costed unprotected advertisers up to $1 million per month. Download the full report to learn more about how the fraud scheme works, how DV was able to detect it and how DV has been protecting clients from this and similar schemes over the years.