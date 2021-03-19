DoubleVerify Joins 614 Group Brand Safety Summit Singapore - DoubleVerify

Brand Safety & Suitability at New Frontiers: Balancing The Need For Protection With the Opportunity to Scale

Brands are faced with the challenge of protecting their media from aligning with an influx of misinformation, fake news, hate speech, and other potentially unscrupulous content. Simultaneously, brands need to keep in mind the subtleties between languages and cultures especially for countries in SEA.

With so many variables at play, it’s important that brands approach brand safety and consider rules around brand suitability in ways tailored to their core values — without compromising reach. In this session, DoubleVerify identifies key considerations and best practices for SEA brands in order to ensure they have more overall transparency into their media investment and understand the tools available to achieve the right balance of scale and protection.

Date: Wednesday, April 14

Speakers:

Moderator: Rob Rasko, Chief Executive Officer, The 614 Group

Steph King, Business Director APAC, DoubleVerify

Gretchen Largoza, Chief Executive Officer, AdSpark Philippines

