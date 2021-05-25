 DoubleVerify Joins Adzine LIVE - DoubleVerify
DoubleVerify Joins Adzine LIVE

dateJun 16, 2021
locationWebinar

Quality, Safety, Transparency

There are a few things to consider when buying digital media to ensure that the quality and quantity correspond to the environment in which it’s being displayed in. Which factors can have the greatest impact on media performance and which may even pose a threat to the brand and company?

Join us at Adzine LIVE, where DV’s Michael Fuhrmann will be speaking with a panel of experts about the importance of quality in today’s media landscape and sharing advice on how to manage the real challenges of digital media buying.

 

Date: Wednesday, June 16

Time: 15:00pm – 16:30pm CET

 

Speakers:

Michael Fuhrmann, RVP, DACH, CEE, DoubleVerify

(This event will be in German.)

 

 

More details to come. Register for this event here.

 

Reach out to Events@DoubleVerify.com to connect with us.

