DoubleVerify Joins CMAmeasurement 2021 - DoubleVerify

 DoubleVerify Joins CMAmeasurement 2021
image
DoubleVerify Joins CMAmeasurement 2021

dateDec 08, 2021
locationWebinar

Finding the Right Measurement Strategy for Your Brand

Capturing the attention of consumers in today’s fragmented digital ecosystem is more complex than ever. Brands and agencies work diligently at quite the cost to produce compelling brand stories that truly engage their audience. That’s why it’s vital that brands are not only able to justify their spend, but also have the right data and strategy to deliver the most efficient and impactful campaign.

In this fireside chat, DoubleVerify’s Drew Weicker will talk with Bryce Saunders from Air Miles to discuss:

  • The evolving world of measurement, introduction of new metrics and how brands adapt to measure success
  • When brands should consider adjusting their measurement strategy
  • How brands can prepare for a cookieless future

 

Time: 2:00 PM EST

 

Speakers:
Drew Weicker, Vice President, Sales, North America, DoubleVerify
Bryce Saunders, Vice President, Channel Strategy & Delivery, Air Miles

 

Register here.

 

Reach out to Events@DoubleVerify.com to connect with us.

