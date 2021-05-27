DoubleVerify Joins e4m Webinar to Discuss Media Quality and Brand Safety in India - DoubleVerify

Addressing Media Quality and Brand Safety in India

With the proliferation of digital media channels and platforms, media quality has become a top concern for advertisers in India. This has been particularly true during the hardships of the COVID-19 pandemic, as consumers are increasingly depending on digital sources for information.

Rather than just focusing on campaign metrics such as reach or conversions, brands and advertisers are placing further importance on where their content is appearing. To do so, advertisers are adopting brand safety/suitability tools to stay away from objectionable websites and apps, or from content that promotes misinformation or hate speech.

The panel will explore the importance of media quality in India and provide best practices in ensuring brand safety/suitability in this rapidly changing and complex media landscape.

The topics of discussion include:

Challenges that advertisers face when implementing brand safety/suitability tools

How the Indian digital ecosystem work together to promote better trust and transparency

Understanding the nuances of language and culture when it comes to brand safety and suitability

Best practices for advertisers when adopting ad verification in India

Date: Thursday, June 17

Time: 15:00pm – 16:00pm IST

Speakers:

Nachiket Deole, Head of Sales, India, DoubleVerify

Aravind RP, Director of Strategy, Marketing, Digital & Communications, McDonalds India

Ruchira Jaitly, Head of Marketing, India, HMD Global

Divya Karani, CEO, Dentsu Media South Asia



Register for this event here.

Reach out to Events@DoubleVerify.com to connect with us.