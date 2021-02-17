DoubleVerify joins IAB Europe’s Post Third-Party Cookie Webinar - DoubleVerify

Transitioning To A Post Third-Party Cookie Era

2020 kicked off with one of the most fundamental technology advances our industry has seen in many years, the announcement that third-party cookies were to be depleted. One year on and there is still much debate around how the ‘post-cookie era’ will affect future business models in the digital advertising industry and what alternative solutions are being developed.

In this webinar, DV will moderate a panel of experts, who will discuss the evolution of digital advertising in a post third-party cookie era.

Date: Tuesday, February 23

Time: 4:00pm CET

Speakers:

Jamie Penkethman, Senior Director, Product Marketing, MediaMath

Carlotta Zorzi, Global Brand Partnerships, Oracle Data Cloud

Moderator: David Goddard, Chair, IAB Europe Programmatic Trading Committee & Senior Business Development Director, EMEA, DoubleVerify

Register for this event here.

Reach out to Events@DoubleVerify.com to connect with us.