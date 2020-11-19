 DoubleVerify Joins IAB Finland’s HOT or NOT Seminar - DoubleVerify
image
get in touch
get in touch
get in touch

DoubleVerify Joins IAB Finland’s HOT or NOT Seminar

dateDec 02, 2020
locationWebinar

2020 Trends That Will Shape the Future of Digital Marketing

Watch the recording here.

This year has had its share of challenges, driving advertisers to reconsider and adapt media strategies to meet the demands of their customers. Content consumption doubled, with many stay-at-home viewers flocking to emerging channels like CTV. We also discovered that while consumers are open to brand messaging during this time of uncertainty, they’re more receptive to ads in environments that are both trustworthy and relevant to the content they’re engaged with.

In this session, we’ll provide key insights, trends and lessons learned from 2020, and identify what the future of advertising looks like against a transformed global landscape.

 

Time: 9:55am EET

 

Speakers:
Jaakko Haarala, Director, Nordics, DoubleVerify

 

 

Reach out to Events@DoubleVerify.com to connect with us.

READ MORE INSIGHTS
SEE OTHER EVENTS
VIEW PRESS RELEASES

Let's Talk

Partnership starts with a conversation. Whether you have a question about our services, or would like to get a demo of our platform, we're happy to connect.

image
We're Always Here for You!
Submit your information to complete the download
Submit your information to complete the Registration
Submit your information to complete the Registration