DoubleVerify Joins IAB Finland’s HOT or NOT Seminar - DoubleVerify

2020 Trends That Will Shape the Future of Digital Marketing

Watch the recording here.

This year has had its share of challenges, driving advertisers to reconsider and adapt media strategies to meet the demands of their customers. Content consumption doubled, with many stay-at-home viewers flocking to emerging channels like CTV. We also discovered that while consumers are open to brand messaging during this time of uncertainty, they’re more receptive to ads in environments that are both trustworthy and relevant to the content they’re engaged with.

In this session, we’ll provide key insights, trends and lessons learned from 2020, and identify what the future of advertising looks like against a transformed global landscape.

Time: 9:55am EET

Speakers:

Jaakko Haarala, Director, Nordics, DoubleVerify

