 DoubleVerify Joins IAB Finland’s Smart Marketing Webinar - DoubleVerify
image
get in touch
get in touch
get in touch

DoubleVerify Joins IAB Finland’s Smart Marketing Webinar

dateMay 20, 2021
locationWebinar

Maximizing Campaign Performance in a Cookieless World 

As advertisers are gathering a better understanding of the road ahead as our industry transitions into a post-cookie world, advertisers need more of an in-depth understanding of which solutions work best for their campaigns moving forward. In its presentation, Jaakko Haarala, Director, Sales, Nordics, DoubleVerify will delve into cookie-free qualitative measurement solutions for digital media and advertising, new partnerships, and discuss DV’s own privacy-friendly solutions that have already helped brands drive performance.

 

Date: Thursday, May 20

Time: 9:00am EEST

 

Speakers:

Jaakko Haarala, Director, Sales, Nordics, DoubleVerify
(This session will be presented in Finnish.)

 

Register for this event here.

 

Reach out to Events@DoubleVerify.com to connect with us.

Let's Talk

Partnership starts with a conversation. Whether you have a question about our services, or would like to get a demo of our platform, we're happy to connect.

image

    We're Always Here for You!

      Submit your information to complete the download

        Submit your information to complete the Registration

          Submit your information to complete the Registration