DoubleVerify Joins IAB Italy Forum 2021 - DoubleVerify

DoubleVerify Joins IAB Italy Forum 2021

dateNov 18, 2021

Driving Performance in a Privacy-Friendly Industry

Abstract: 
As our industry collectively moves toward a digital world with data privacy regulations and a deprecation of cookies, advertisers need to shift away from traditional third-party data to drive performance. While this presents advertisers with their share of challenges, many are already finding success with privacy-friendly solutions such as contextual and performance-based targeting in order to reach their KPIs.

In this session, DV’s Valentina Giolo will highlight advances in today’s contextual targeting, which has come a long way over the past decade. She will then be joined by Riccardo Giani from Campari to explore privacy-friendly solutions that can allow marketers to optimize their campaigns based on exposure and engagement metrics.

 

Date: November 18, 2021
Time: 11:30AM CET


Speakers:
Valentina Giolo, Southern Europe Business Director, DoubleVerify
Riccardo Giani, Global Media Manager, Campari Global

 

Register for the event here.

Reach out to Events@DoubleVerify.com to connect with us.

