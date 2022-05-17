 DoubleVerify Joins Programmatic I/O Las Vegas - DoubleVerify
DoubleVerify Joins Programmatic I/O Las Vegas

dateMay 24, 2022
time11:40 am (PDT)
locationLas Vegas, Nevada

Connecting the Dots From Measurement to Real Business Outcomes

Disruptions in the digital advertising ecosystem have led to challenges in the way advertisers connect measurement with business outcomes. How can we solve for this? In this session, DoubleVerify will highlight the importance of measuring quality and performance uniformly across platforms, formats or devices in any market around the world. And, even more importantly in today’s competitive landscape, uncover how advertisers can use the myriad data collected to drive campaign performance.


Speakers:
Ioana Costello, RVP, West, DoubleVerify
Anthony Scarola, VP of Media, VaynerMedia

Register here

Reach out to Events@DoubleVerify.com to connect with us.

