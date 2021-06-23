 DoubleVerify Joins Securiti & IAPP Panel - DoubleVerify
image
get in touch
get in touch
get in touch

DoubleVerify Joins Securiti & IAPP Panel

dateJun 29, 2021
locationWebinar

Building and Measuring Consumer Trust in an Evolving Cookie Landscape

The cookie landscape is shifting, yet consent requirements are still critical. Google is working with the industry on its Google Privacy Sandbox for audience segmentation (FLoC) and bidding algorithms (FLEDGE) to address use cases after the removal of third-party cookies in its Chrome browser. Companies are actively exploring ways to engage consumers directly and build consumer trust. Although organizations will continue to need to meet cookie consent and universal consent requirements, it’s more critical than ever to pay closer attention to improving consumer trust.

Join privacy veterans Beatrice Botti of DoubleVerify, Rachel Glasser of Edelman and Helen Huang of Securiti as they share their insights on the topic.

In this panel, we will explore:

  • What are key ways publishers are engaging with consumers, and how do consent requirements apply in those scenarios?
  • What are ways companies are measuring and monitoring consumer trust?
  • What are best practices to navigate this intersection between ethics and privacy?

 

Time: 1:00pm EDT

 

Speakers:
Beatrice Botti, VP, Global Data & Privacy Officer, DoubleVerify
Helen Huang, Director of Product Management, Securiti
Rachel Glasser, Sr. Counsel, Privacy and Compliance, Edelman
Jordyn Hardy, Programming Coordinator, IAPP

 

Register here.

 

Reach out to Events@DoubleVerify.com to connect with us.

Let's Talk

Partnership starts with a conversation. Whether you have a question about our services, or would like to get a demo of our platform, we're happy to connect.

image

    We're Always Here for You!

      Submit your information to complete the download

        Submit your information to complete the Registration

          Submit your information to complete the Registration